Assassination Classroom manga gets taken off school libraries in Florida amidst the rise in school shootings

Yusei Matsui’s magnum opus, Assassination Classroom, has always been one of the most popular sci-fi action series that still retains the most voracious anime and manga enthusiasts worldwide. The series garnered a lot of praise for its engaging plot, fascinating characters, and distinctive art style.

Despite depicting violence and profanity, Assassination Classroom steered clear against critics. However, in Florida recently, the series became an overnight sensation seven years after the manga concluded, and not for a positive reason.

As Assassination Classroom faced backlash for glamorizing "students killing their teachers," several volumes of the manga got taken out of school libraries in Florida.

Assassination Classroom manga gets blamed for encouraging and normalizing school shootings in the USA

Yusei Matsui’s Assassination Classroom manga is currently under fire for normalizing gun violence among students and has been removed from the libraries of several schools in Florida.

With increasing coercion from conservative advocacy groups and Jennifer Pippin, chair of the Indian River County chapter of Moms for Liberty, Gifford Middle School, removed three mangas based on Assassination Classroom from its library.

The Elmbrook School District in southeastern Wisconsin was the first to remove the entire manga from its digital libraries a month ago. The school introduced five new manga additions to its e-library but was soon compelled to remove them after a parent claimed the manga promoted gun violence against teachers.

Another parent confronted the school authorities, raising concerns about the manga’s depiction of violence and the se*ualization of minors. Kay Koepsel-Benning, Director of Elmbrook’s Library Services, asserted that the allegations were “inaccurate.”

Manatee County School District teachers are also experiencing the same issue. Signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, HB 1467 will soon be in effect, which states that school districts should be transparent in selecting instructional material, including libraries and reading materials. Violation of HB 1467 is now considered a felony.

Pat Barber, the president of the Manatee Education Association and also the county’s teachers’ union, stated that the district is working to implement HB 1467 and also revealed that going forward, the books will be vetted by a media specialist trained by Florida’s Department of Education.

Barber had this to say about Governor DeSantis' new decision:

“It’s unconscionable to me that teachers would be put in a position that their good deed of providing classroom libraries for their students in order to instill the love of reading could possibly result in a felony.”

Assassination Classroom is also facing challenges in other states of the USA. Similar to Florida, parents and teachers are condemning the manga for its story of students being groomed to become assassins so they could kill their teacher.

With the new bill, Florida and other states will strictly monitor the contents of the new library additions.

