The beginning of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4 left fans with a lot of hope to see the Armed Detective Agency get some assistance. However, the episode's devastating end proved Kamui's invincibility. With that, the anime finally began the Vampire Infection Outbreak arc.

Titled Hero War, Gang War, the episode saw Atsushi run away from the ship, managing to reveal Fukuchi's alternate identity to his friends. Meanwhile, Kamui began the next phase of his plan as he used the fifth Decay of Angels member, Bram, to begin a vampire infection outbreak. While Tachihara managed to solve the mystery and confront Kamui, he was outsmarted by the Hunting Dogs leader.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4: Kamui's plans get repeatedly obstructed

Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4 (Image via BONES)

After slashing Akutagawa, Kamui was just about to go after Atsushi. However, the weretiger did not want to waste the opportunity granted to him by Akutagawa, so he got away from the ship using a submersible. At the time, Kamui could still catch Atsushi, but this idea got hindered due to the security that arrived at the location. While Kamui thought of killing the guards, their vigilance in contacting the mainland stopped the Hunting Dogs leader from taking any drastic action.

Later, during a meeting with the Hunting Dogs, Tachihara expressed his desire to investigate further about the agency. Fukuchi managed to prevent Tachihara from contacting an investigator directly. However, Tachihara's eagerness got the best of Fukuchi, as he offered to inform the investigator about the leader's intention to meet him.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4: Tachihara's countermeasure foils against the invincible Kamui

Tachihara as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4 (Image via BONES)

As Fukuchi planned to use Bram to infect the concerned investigators with a Vampire infection, Tachihara managed to track him. During his time as a spy for the Port Mafia, Tachihara became a double agent and decided to go after Fukuchi. Fortunately, Tachihara could control metal, due to which he was Fukuchi's natural enemy.

While he managed to dominate the fight, Kamui outsmarted him by passing on information to his past, making him absolutely invincible. Following that, Fukuchi revealed how he planned to infect 50% of the military of all countries with the vampire infection. That's when Bram revealed how he would be able to accomplish that task in four days. Thus, the Armed Detective Agency was left with only four days to stop Kamui.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4

Kamui and Bram as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

With Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4, the anime, for the first time, showed Kamui's point of view. It revealed how, despite his plans being foolproof, there were several moments where he was almost pushed to the edge to take some drastic actions. While it seems like there is still some time for Kamui to make a big mistake, the latest episode was able to portray how a person becomes overly eager as they reach closer to their goal.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4

Vampire infection breaking out in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

With Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4 having begun the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc, fans can expect the anime to pick up its pace as Kamui has begun a new phase of his plan. As revealed by Bram, he should be able to complete his task within four days. Thus, the Armed Detective Agency will have to quickly make their move to stop the Hunting Dogs leader.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.