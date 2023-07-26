Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3 review: Atsushi and Akutagawa pair's space-time battle sees an unfortunate loss

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3 left fans with a devastating end, as despite Atsushi and Akutagawa's perfectly executed ambush, they were left at a loss. While the pair did manage to defeat Kamui and acquire the page, the entire event was canceled out by Kamui's space-time ability.

The episode, titled Hero vs Criminal, saw Akutagawa coming to help Atsushi upon Osamu Dazai's orders. Despite the fact that the fight against Kamui was difficult, the pair kept going and devised a plan to ambush the Bloodhounds leader. While their ambush succeeded, Kamui's secret weapon allowed him to alter reality, following which, he seemingly killed Akutagawa.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3: Dazai's request convinces Akutagawa to help Atsushi

Despite the fact that Akutagawa wished to kill Atsushi, he decided to help him and the agency upon Osamu Dazai's request. Two weeks before the entire Five Deadly Omens incident, Dazai had summoned Akutagawa to the location where they first met.

During their meeting, the episode revealed what happened between the two ability users during their first encounter. When Akutagawa was a clueless boy, Dazai took him under his wing in Port Mafia, hoping to recreate Double Black.

Given that the mission to help Atsushi was handed to him by Dazai, Akutagawa refused to give up and recklessly tried killing Kamui. While Atsushi did try to stop him, Akutagawa's determination to not get abandoned by Dazai again convinced him to keep fighting the Bloodhounds leader.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3: Atsushi and Akutagawa's Kokko Zessou fails Kamui's test

As Atsushi and Akutagawa were scrambling for a way to defeat Kamui, they decided to use their combined ability Kokko Zessou to encapsulate Atsushi's weretiger form with Akutagawa's black coat. That should have allowed the duo to kill Kamui, and rightly so, as the pair even managed to kill Kamui with a perfectly-timed ambush.

However, that's when Kamui displayed the full extent of his 1500-year-old ritual sword Amenogozen. He used his sword to manipulate the past, through which he canceled out the entire event where he was killed by Atsushi. Kamui further used this ability to slash Akutagawa's neck, seemingly killing him.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3 was an episode filled with fast-paced action that moved towards a dramatic climax. While the events went back and forth in time, all of them helped build towards the devastating end of the episode which saw Akutagawa seemingly sacrifice his life to satisfy his master Osamu Dazai's wishes.

As for the animation, it was quite different during the fight scenes, although, all the varied animation styles helped depict the fast-paced fight brilliantly.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3 saw Atsushi seemingly witness Akutagawa's end. With that, he is left alone to fight Kamui, that too, without an arm.

Thus, fans can expect someone to arrive on the ship and help the agency member. Given that it has been some time since Tachihara appeared in the anime, there remains a slight possibility that he may have tracked his leader's position.

