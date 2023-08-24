Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 will be broadcast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX. Following that, the same will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Fyodor and Dazai begin their game. While Dazai chose to team up with Sigma, Fyodor had Vampire Chuuya infiltrate the prison to help him. Elsewhere, Tetcho and Teruko encountered Kenji and Atsushi, respectively. While Tetcho defeated Kenji, Teruko seemingly tricked Atsushi.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 may see Dazai going against his former partner

Release date and time, where to watch

Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 is titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 1). It will be released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The eighth episode of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, August 30

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, August 30

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, August 30

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Chuuya and Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, which will be followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7

Kenji and Aya as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7, titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 3), saw Nikolai Gogol explain the heavy security in the prison and offered both Dazai and Fyodor to pick a tool. While the latter chose a security card, Dazai picked Sigma and headed toward the exit. However, Fyodor had another trick up his sleeve as Vampire Chuuya came to assist him.

Elsewhere, Kenji came to help Aya and Bram. That's when Tetcho arrived in search of missing Jouno. While Kenji didn't have any idea about the Hunting Dog's whereabouts, Tetcho still attacked him and defeated him.

As for Atsushi, he was in search of Teruko to show him Tachihara's video. Even though it seemed like the video managed to convince Teruko to help the agency, her grin said otherwise.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8?

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 will most likely reveal what Teruko was planning to do with Atsushi. Given that she convinced the protagonist to take him to Ranpo, she might be planning to defeat the Armed Detective Agency altogether.

Elsewhere, fans might be able to witness a Dazai vs. Chuuya faceoff within the Meursault prison. While they were formerly partners, Nikolai's game happened to pit them against each other.

