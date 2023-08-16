Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6 review: Nikolai's game sets up Dazai and Fyodor in a race against time

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6 was plot-centric, as every moment contributed to the story. At one end, fans saw the back-and-forth between Ranpo and Fukuchi. After that, fans saw Nikolai Gogol establish a game that saw the two getting pitted into a race against time.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6, titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 2), saw Fukuchi finally retrieve the One Order. However, Ranpo's failsafe plan managed to stop him from using the same until the Vampire attack began. While Fukuchi wanted to start the same, Aya rescued Bram from captivity.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6: Fukuchi fails to use the One Order

Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

While Fukuchi feared that someone had spied on him and Jouno, Ranpo got Kunikida to blast a bomb at the airport. Upon hearing the commotion, Fukuchi got Tetcho and Teruko to help him retrieve the One Order that was bound to crash into the airport. Fortunately, Ranpo had Ango set a failsafe to stop the Hunting Dogs leader from using the weapon before the vampire attack began.

Fukuchi immediately planned on getting Bram to start the attack. However, Aya had run away with him. Following that, he convinced the vampire to help her stop the destruction.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6: Nikolai Gogol rescues Dazai and Fyodor

Sigma and Nikolai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6 saw Nikolai Gogol and Sigma rescuing Dazai and Fyodor from captivity. Nikolai wanted to kill Fyodor but did not want to do it instinctively. Hence, he pit Dazai and Fyodor in a game that could lead them to their deaths if lost.

Both Dazai and Fyodor were to inject themselves with a lethal poison, the antidote for which is with Nikolai. Dazai and Fyodor were to escape the prison, and the first one to arrive outside would receive the antidote. Sigma shockingly watched all of this entail.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6

Aya and Bram as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6, saw the characters in a race against time. While, up till now, fans believed that they had enough time until the anime's final episode to see some conflict, the latest episode's events increased the pace. Thus, the episode managed to recapture the audience's attention.

Given that Osamu Dazai is a fan-favorite character, he and Fyodor being finally out of their cells is bound to improve the anime's ratings and captivity.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6

Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Episode 6 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 saw Fukuchi failing to use the One Order after Edogawa Ranpo managed to block its accessibility with some help from Ango. Elsewhere, Dazai and Fyodor had only about 30 minutes to escape the prison. Otherwise, they would die from the poison.

As for Aya, she had stolen Bram away from Fukuchi. Thus, she must escape the airport as soon as possible and contact the agency. With such events, the next episode is set to be eventful.

