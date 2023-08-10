Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6 will be broadcast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and others. Following that, the same will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw the Armed Detective Agency planning its next course of action. They wanted to stop Fukuchi from obtaining the special weapon One Order and defeat Bram. Elsewhere, Fukuchi tried to recruit Jouno to the Decay of Angels. However, the Hunting Dogs member betrayed Fukuchi and hence got defeated by Fukuchi and Akutagawa.

Fukuchi may retrieve the One Order in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Ranpo as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6 is titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 2). It will be released on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The sixth episode of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, August 16

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, August 16

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, August 16

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5

Jouno as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5, titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 1), saw Ranpo Edogawa reveal Fukuchi's plan as he deduced that the Decay of Angels leader was after the One Order. Hence, he formulated the plan to stop Fukuchi from obtaining One Order. Additionally, they planned to defeat Bram.

As for Fukuchi, he and the Hunting Dogs arrived at the airport to retrieve the One Order. During this, Fukuchi tried recruiting Jouno to the Decay of Angels. However, Jouno betrayed him and helped Aya learn about Fukuchi's plans. Following that, Fukuchi defeated Jouno alongside Akutagawa.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6?

Aya as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6, titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 2), will most likely see Aya inform the other Hunting Dogs about Jouno's sacrifice and Fukuchi's plans. However, the chances of both of them believing the same remain low.

Meanwhile, Fukuchi might finally obtain the One Order. However, the Armed Detective Agency is bound to take some action to stop this from happening. Hence, fans might possibly see a fight between the Agency and Fukuchi.

