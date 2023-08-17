Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 will be broadcast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and others. Following that, the same will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Fukuchi obtain the One Order. However, Ranpo's quick thinking allowed Ango to stop Fukuchi from using the weapon until the Vampire attack occurred. Elsewhere, Nikolai Gogol freed Dazai and Fyodor from their cells and had them participate in a prison break game that could see them die if they failed to escape first.

Dazai and Fyodor may try to escape the prison in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Fyodor

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 is titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 3). It will be released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The seventh episode of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, August 23

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, August 23

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, August 23

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, August 23

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6

Ranpo

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 6, titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 2), saw Fukuchi obtaining the One Order with some Teruko and Tetcho. However, Edogawa Ranpo already had a failsafe plan which saw Ango getting the government to make One Order only accessible during the Vampire attack. By the time Fukuchi went to find Bram to start the attack, Aya had run away with him.

Elsewhere, Nikolai Gogol and Sigma rescued Dazai and Fyodor from their cells. After that, he got them to participate in a game that saw them inject poison into themselves. Both of them were to race and escape the prison. The first one to run would receive the antidote, while the other would pass away. This was the only method Nikolai could find, using which he could satisfactorily kill Fyodor.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7?

Fyodor and Nikolai

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 7, titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 3), will most likely focus on Dazai and Fyodor. Both of them have nearly 30 minutes to escape the prison. Hence, they must quickly make their move. However, considering that Dazai and Fyodor are pretty witty, they may have another plan up their sleeves.

As for Aya, she might try to escape the airport with Bram. However, with the number of vampires guarding the area, she may need some help from an agency member. Therefore, there remains a possibility that someone might come to her rescue.

