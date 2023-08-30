Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 review: Dazai outwits Fyodor and bids farewell to an old friend

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 was quite fast-paced as the episode saw three storylines take place one after the other. The anime finally revealed why Kenji was not so docile as it seems. Additionally, it also showcased why Dazai was so confident about winning against Fyodor.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8, titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 1), saw Kenji use his innate powers to defeat Tetcho. Elsewhere, Dazai revealed how he managed to manipulate Meursault's security to defeat Fyodor. Lastly, Akutagawa was seen going after Aya and Bram, presumably on Fukuchi's orders.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8: Why Kenji should not be angered

Kenji Miyazawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 saw the fight between Kenji and Tetcho resume. While Tetcho dominated the fight, when Kenji heard that Atsushi had been apprehended by Teruko, he became extremely angry. From a flashback, the anime revealed that despite how it looked, Kenji wasn't as docile as people thought he was.

There was an unwritten rule in Yokohama, which stated that one must not anger Kenji. Apparently, he had previously stopped a landslide on his own to protect a village. He accidentally killed one of his friends during the incident and had no recollection of it. This meant that he was completely out of control when he got angry.

This was followed by Kenji defeating Tetcho at present and the two ability users sharing their names with each other.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8: Dazai defeats Fyodor and Chuuya

Osamu Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Elsewhere in Meursault, Osamu Dazai seemed confident that he would be able to defeat Fyodor and Chuuya. He revealed that he kept regular contact with Ango using his heartbeat which Ango would decipher. Additionally, Ango had an ability user stop time every morning so that Dazai could prepare for his eventual encounter against Fyodor and Chuuya.

Therefore, he managed to change the security codes at the prison, causing Fyodor Dostoevsky and Chuuya Nakahara to lock themselves in after they typed in the incorrect security codes. Their room was blocked with an anti-ability wall and flooded with water. With that, Dazai managed to defeat the two.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8 was quite an eventful episode. The three segments of the story proceeded together, leaving fans with a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episodes. With that, the anime also left fans with a hint of mystery as Fukuchi was missing, while Fyodor and Chuuya were yet to be confirmed dead.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8

Chuuya as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

The final moments of the latest Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode saw Aya connecting with Bram. Despite the fact that they are quite different from each other, they have managed to form a bond, which could be put to the test with Akutagawa's arrival at the end of the episode.

Given that Aya is not an ability user, she might soon receive some help from another agency member.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.