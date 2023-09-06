Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 review: Fukuchi and Fukuzawa's past reveals Kamui's origin, an unexpected duo returns

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 was quite an interesting one, given that it revealed how Fukuchi walked down the wrong path. That said, the episode did not reveal the Decay of Angels' true goal to the fans. However, it hinted at the same through Teruko and Atsushi's conversation.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9, titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 2), saw Fukuzawa face off against Fukuchi to protect his subordinates. Meanwhile, Teruko, who had kidnapped Atsushi, revealed to him the Decay of Angels' true goal and allowed him to leave. Lastly, Fyodor and Chuuya, who were considered dead, returned to the series as they together trapped Dazai and Sigma.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9: Fukuchi and Fukuzawa's shared past

Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 revealed Fukuchi and Fukuzawa's past. It revealed how the two became friends after fighting each other at Fukuzawa's dojo. However, years later, when Fukuchi was drafted into the army, Fukuzawa did not join him. Thus, while Fukuchi fought in a war, Fukuzawa killed countless people to try and stop the war.

The episode saw Fukuchi hold some of the agency members hostage. With that, Fukuchi asked Fukuzawa to name his objective to free them. However, as Fukuzawa failed to do so, Fukuchi stabbed him.

In the meantime, he also blackmailed a government official to activate the One Order. Otherwise, he threatened to attack the world with his Vampires.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9: Dazai reveals why he picked Sigma

Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

After Osamu Dazai defeated Fyodor, Sigma was left doubtful of Dazai's choices. He was confused as to how he played into his plans. After some back and forth, Dazai revealed that he wanted to use Sigma's ability to read Fyodor's mind. Thus, using Sigma, Dazai wanted to help the Detective Agency. Another reason for choosing Sigma was that Dazai believed Fyodor would kill Sigma if he seemed useless at the time.

The pair then headed toward Fyodor and Chuuya's location through a lift. However, it was halted. Through the intercom, they heard the sound of Dazai's accomplice dying. Right after that, it was revealed that Fyodor and Chuuya were alive. Fyodor had already prepared for any traps set by Dazai. Thus, they managed to escape the flooded room and now flooded Dazai and Sigma's lift.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9

Dazai and Sigma as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5's latest episode wasn't an average episode. It had a lot of key information about the plot.

Nevertheless, the episode did not manage to leave an impact on fans. Instead, it only acted as a bridge between the possible aftermath of the incidents. No events truly concluded in this episode, leaving fans wanting for more in the upcoming episode.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 saw Teruko unveiling the Decay of Angels' true goal to Atsushi. While the same wasn't revealed to fans, Atsushi seemed really tense and doubtful of what next he could do.

While he hoped for some guidance from Fukuzawa, as evident from the situation, Atsushi may have to come to a solution on his own.

