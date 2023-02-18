JoJoLands: How is Jodio connected to Joseph Joestar? Explained

The first issue of the ninth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series, entitled The JoJoLands, premiered on Friday, February 17, 2023. Fans were introduced to protagonist Jodio Joestar, Dragona Joestar, and their friend/colleague Paco Lovelantes.

However, fans are curious about how Dragona and Jodio Joestar relate to the Joestar bloodline. More specifically, they are curious about how the pair is associated with Joseph Joestar. This curiosity stems from an interview that creator, author, and illustrator Hirohiko Araki did before the premiere, in which he said the ninth part would focus on the descendants of the new universe’s Joseph Joestar.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Jodio Joestar, the protagonist of The JoJoLands, is related to the new universe’s Joseph Joestar.

Jodio’s relation to Joseph Joestar is outlined in first issue of JoJoLands for fans observant enough to catch it

TJPhatty @TJPhatty CW// JoJo



Part 9 JoJo is Jodio, and he beats up a policemanin his introduction. He’s the Grandson of Joseph, who in his introductory scene, did the same thing.



I love this series so much CW// JoJoPart 9 JoJo is Jodio, and he beats up a policemanin his introduction. He’s the Grandson of Joseph, who in his introductory scene, did the same thing. I love this series so much https://t.co/mSKrZrrhEf

After being introduced to the lives of Jodio and Dragona Joestar, fans see The JoJoLands chapter 1 shift focus to their mother, Barbara Ann Joestar. Jodio describes her morning routine and why the children in the neighborhood always seem more than willing to help her on her walks and with various tasks.

Jodio then explains that he, Dragona, and their parents moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, from the continental United States. More specifically, this sect of the Joestar bloodline hails from Atlantic City, New Jersey, seemingly mirroring the New York roots of the Joseph Joestar of the original universe.

The JoJoLands chapter 1 then sees Jodio confirm that his surname, Joestar, comes from his mother’s side of the family rather than his father’s. Jodio doesn’t elaborate on what his father’s last name is but explains that he takes his mother’s last name because “things were messy” between his parents, and she raised the two kids alone.

JOL @Saitamagoated Barbara Ann is the daughter of Joseph and Suzy Q



Making Jodio and Dragona cousins to Yoshikage and Kei.



Could the ties to Higashikata family be explored ?? Barbara Ann is the daughter of Joseph and Suzy QMaking Jodio and Dragona cousins to Yoshikage and Kei.Could the ties to Higashikata family be explored ?? https://t.co/YuooHWpWUN

As he says all this, a Joestar family tree is seen in the background of one of the panels. Here, fans can see that Jodio is descended from George Joestar III and Elizabeth Joestar. George Joestar III is the son of Johnny Joestar and Rina Higashikata, named after Johnny’s father, George II. George III eventually marries Elizabeth, giving birth to Joseph Joestar.

This is the Joseph Joestar that fans see towards the end of part 8, JoJoLion, rather than the Joseph Joestar of the original universe, who fans were first introduced to in part 2. This Joseph does at least marry a woman named Suzy Q, as the original Joseph does, giving birth to Holy Joestar-Kira and Barbara Ann Joestar.

Barbara Ann Joestar is obviously a character from The JoJoLands, being the mother of Jodio and Dragona Joestar. Thus, Joseph Joestar is the grandfather of Jodio and Dragona Joestar. Their relationship with him also makes Holy Joestar-Kira of part 8 their aunt and Yoshikage Kira (and by way of the Rokakaka’s equivalent exchange, Josuke “Gappy” Higashikata) their cousin.

In summation

Thus, Jodio Joestar is the grandson of Joseph Joestar via his mother, Barbara Ann Joestar. Barbara Ann and her sister Holy are the daughters of Joseph Joestar and Suzy Q.

While it’s unknown if Joseph Joestar is still alive, fans will at least see his direct descendants have their own Hawaiian adventure as The JoJoLands progresses.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJoLands manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes