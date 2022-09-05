Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: The most versatile Joestar stand is an unexpected one

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most beloved anime and manga series loved by fans across the globe for its uniqueness in presenting certain elements. Combat is a critical component in numerous shonen anime and manga series, but the combat system in this series is unlike anything else.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure introduced the concept of Stands which are used to fight against characters in the series. Essentially, these are physical manifestations of “life energy” with unique abilities. Stands can only be seen by other Stand users. The possibilities of a Stand are endless, and the only restriction is that it cannot bring back people from the dead.

Since the concept was introduced, fans have debated which Stand user from the Joestar family is the most versatile. This article will look at how a Stand can be used in various situations, determining how versatile it is.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The most versatile stand user from the Joestar family

It’s safe to say that one of the most versatile Stands belonging to a Joestar would be Soft and Wet, which belongs to Higashikata Josuke, and whose original user was Josefumi Kujo.

This Stand is quite strong for close-range combat as it proved its strength by breaking a huge chunk of an apartment with just one kick. This JoJo stand also has enhanced speed, allowing it to keep up with quick punches.

This Stand can create bubbles made of tiny cords that vibrate at abnormally high speeds. Josuke can also control the direction in which these bubbles move. However, this Stand has a signature ability that makes it incredibly versatile, called the Plunder Bubble.

The Plunder Bubble allows the Stand user to steal things from an inanimate object and take it for itself. During the JoJolion manga series, Josuke was able to steal his opponent’s sight. The Stand also managed to steal water from a person’s body to induce thirst, and it also managed to steal sound that is caused by using a switch.

Kojo Zeppeli Joestar🇬🇭 @TheMetzgerCom1n Soft and Wet: One of the most versatile and unique Joestar stands, definitely the most OP Joestar stand in its base form anyway. Even at this point in the manga it feels like there's so much more ways it could be utilised Soft and Wet: One of the most versatile and unique Joestar stands, definitely the most OP Joestar stand in its base form anyway. Even at this point in the manga it feels like there's so much more ways it could be utilised https://t.co/PL5zHM9SD1

This ability is extremely useful for defense, attack, and conducting surveillance. The versatility and overall strength are dramatically enhanced with Go Beyond. This ability in JoJolion is the creation of the same bubbles, but the composition differs slightly.

The bubble is merely an illusion since it’s a singular line rotating at high speed by incorporating “Spin.” The line is immeasurably thin and, therefore, can pass through without activating Calamity, an ability of Wonder of U. Go Beyond is said to have transcended logic in this series.

matt 🌙⛩ @snyrrd soft and wet really is one of the most versatile stands soft and wet really is one of the most versatile stands

This has massive destructive capability as it can pass through the physical body and can later be detonated once it’s inside the target. Upon detonation, it can damage the target’s insides and is strong enough to blow up any body part.

These are some reasons why Soft and Wet is one of the most versatile stands in Jojo.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das