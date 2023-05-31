Saiki K. mangaka surprises fans with a new visual

One of the most true-to-form cult classic anime and manga series of recent years has been none other than The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. anime and manga series. Originally written and illustrated by Shuichi Aso, the anime was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May 2012 to February 2018.

The television anime adaptation of the series aired from July 2018 to December 2018, with a conclusive special and a reboot series following these two mainline seasons. Often shortened to just Saiki K., the series has become one of the biggest sleepers in the medium, with fans constantly singing its praises online.

Unfortunately, since the conclusion of the anime adaptation and original manga series, fans have been starved of any and all things Saiki K. However, fans were recently treated to an unexpected treat from the series' mangaka via his personal Twitter account.

Shuichi Aso shares a brand new sketch of Saiki K. protagonist via Twitter drawn in a very unique medium

Fans got what is likely some of the first new Saiki K. series material in years via mangaka Shuichi Aso’s personal Twitter account. The material in question is an illustration that features none other than the series’ eponymous psychokinetic protagonist, Saiki Kusuo.

However, the illustration is done in an incredibly unique medium, with Aso drawing his protagonist on none other than a monpoké brand etch-a-sketch. Aso also shares an accompanying message in his tweet, which reads, "I can’t come up with an interesting punch line, so I run away."

Especially exciting about this latest illustration is the uniqueness of its medium. Japanese fans are responding by heavily praising the choice to use such a unique drawing method to create the sketch itself. Other fans are instead focusing on how much they miss the series, outwardly sharing this in replies to Aso’s original tweet featuring the sketch.

The Saiki K. series follows protagonist Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born having various psychic powers, including psychokinesis and teleportation. Throughout his time in school, he attempts to hide his powers from his peers, even being put in several seemingly normal scenarios which he uses to hide the truth of his powers.

While the series is relatively short, fans highly praise it for its blend of supernatural comedy with slice-of-life aspects, thanks to the predominant setting being Kusuo’s high school. The television anime adaptation remains one of Netflix’s most popular anime offerings. Fans can watch the series on the streaming giant.

