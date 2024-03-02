Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners: Complete list of every category

Saturday, March 2, 2024 saw the winners for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 officially announced, bringing with it some shocking and unexpected victories. While the expected series of Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more all took home victory in some form, there were also some unexpected results.

There were 32 total categories for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, with each category having six different nominees. Series with some of the highest nomination counts include Chainsaw Man with 25, Attack on Titan with 10, and Jujutsu Kaisen with total nominations. However, none of these three series took home total victories amounting anywhere close to their respective nomination counts.

Complete list of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners and nominees

Anime of the Year

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 beats out several other juggernaut series for victory in the Anime of the Year category. The other nominees included:

Oshi no Ko

Chainsaw Man

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

VINLAND SAGA season 2

Best Original Anime

Another unsurprising victory comes in the Best Original Anime category, which saw the beloved Buddy Daddies series take home the gold. Other nominees for the category included:

Akiba Maid War

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Sttory- Season 2

Do It Yourself!!

THE MARGINAL SERVICE

Best Character Design

In something of a shocking victory considering the number of fantasy series released in 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Sayaka Koiso and Tadashi Hiramatsu took home gold for this category. Other nominees included:

Chainsaw Man’s Kazutaka Sugiyama

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’s Akira Matsushima

Hell’s Paradise’s Kouji Hisaki

Oshi no Ko’s Kanna Hirayama

Trigun Stampede’s Kouji Tajima

Best Animation

Not so shockingly, the series made by an animation studio famed for their incredible production skills earned a victory in this category. That is, of course, Demon slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc and ufotable Studios. Other nominees included:

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, MAPPA Studios

Mob Psycho 100 III, Studio BONES

Chainsaw Man, MAPPA Studios

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, MAPPA Studios’

Trigun Stampede, studio Orange

Best New Series

Chainsaw Man secures a Best New Series award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While several series would have earned respect for a victory here, the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga took home the win here. Other nominees included:

Oshi no Ko

Hell’s Paradise

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Heavenly Delusion

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Cinematography

As expected, the battle-heavy Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 won the Best Cinematography category. Its competition included:

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Chainsaw Man

Heavenly Delusion

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Art Direction

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc earns victory here, surpassing some other notable Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 qualifying series:

Oshi no Ko

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Chainsaw Man

Hell’s Paradise

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Slice of Life

Intriguingly, BOCCHI THE ROCK! beat out some stiff competition here in the following:

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Do It Yourself!!

Insomniacs After School

Skip and Loafer

Best Continuing Series

Expand Tweet

Following its first victory in the category last year, One Piece repeats in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 for its second time ever winning the category. It beat out the following:

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

VINLAND SAGA season 2

Best Opening Sequence

Shockingly, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s “Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani beat out some other juggernaut entrants, including:

“Idol” by YOASOBI, Oshi no Ko

“KICK BACK” by Kenshi Yonezu, Chainsaw Man

“innocent arrogance” by BiSH, Heavenly Delusion

“Song of the Dead” by KANA-BOON, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

“Ｗ●ＲK” by millennium parade x Sheena Ringo, Hell’s Paradise

Best Ending Sequence

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 matches its Best Opening Sequence victory in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 with a Best Ending Sequence win via “Akari” by Soshi Sakayama, beating out the following:

“Happiness of the Dead” by Shiyui, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

“Koi Kogare” by milet x MAN WITH A MISSION, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

“color” by yama, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

“HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI” (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE, Chainsaw Man

“Mephisto” by QUEEN BEE, Oshi no Ko

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 earned the victory in the Best Score category, surpassing the following:

Oshi no Ko

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Chainsaw Man

Suzume

Best Film

Makoto Shinkai's beloved latest film earns a victory at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Unsurprisingly, Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume film took home the Best Film victory for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The film beat out the following:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

BLUE GIANT

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK

Best Anime Song

In what’s likely the least shocking victory this year, YOASOBI’s “Idol” from the Oshi no Ko anime takes home the Best Anime Song victory, clearing the following:

“Seisyun Complex” by Kessoku Band, BOCCHI THE ROCK!

“Suzume” by RADWIMPS feat. toaka, Suzume

“Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

“Ｗ●ＲＫ” by millennium parade x Sheena Ringo, Hell’s Paradise

“KICK BACK” by Kenshi Yonezu, Chainsaw Man

Best Director

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shota Goshozono wins the Best Director category in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, beating:

Daisuke Hiramaki, Oshi no Ko

Keiichiro Saito, BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Hirotaka Mori, Heavenly Delusion

Ryu Nakayama, Chainsaw Man

Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Best Main Character

Expand Tweet

One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy earns a victory here, eeking out:

Denji, Chainsaw Man

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi), BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Shigeo Kageyama (Mob), Mob Psycho 100 III

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 1

Thorfinn, VINLAND SAGA season 2

Best Supporting Character

In a somewhat confusing victory given his absence for a majority of the season, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Satoru Gojo wins this Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 category, beating out:

Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100 III

Kana Arima, Oshi no Ko

Hange Zoe, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 1

Power, Chainsaw Man

Suguru Geto, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

For the second year in a row, Anya Forger wins the category for her appearance in SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2. She beat out:

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi), BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Pochita, Chainsaw Man

Bojji, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka, Buddy Daddies

Suletta Mercury, Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury

Best Action

For its incredible fight sequences, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 wins the Best Action category, surpassing:

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Chainsaw Man

BLEACH: THousand-Year Blood War - The Separation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

One Piece

Best Comedy

Anya's antics continue to earn laughs given Spy x Family's Best Comedy victory at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via Wit Studio, CloverWorks)

Intriguingly, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2 beats out some tough competition for the Best Comedy victory, including:

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Urusei Yatsura

Buddy Daddies

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Drama

The climactic Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 wins this Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 category, overcoming:

Oshi no Ko

Heavenly Delusion

To Your Eternity season 2

My Happy Marriage

VINLAND SAGA season 2

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc takes home the win here, defeating:

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Hell’s Paradise

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Hell’s Paradise

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2

Best Romance

The returning and beloved Horimiya franchise wins here with Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, overcoming:

My Happy Marriage

Skip and Loafer

Insomniacs After School

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Despite being absent for a majority of the season, Satoru Gojo wins a VA performance award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

For his role as Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Yuichi Nakamura takes top prize here, beating out fellow Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 nominees:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Chainsaw Man

Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi), BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Best VA Performance (English)

Ryan Colt Levy’s performance as the English voice of Denji in Chainsaw Man earns him a victory over:

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation

Marisa Duran as Sagiri Yamada Asaemon, Hell’s Paradise

Autsin Tindle as Millions Knives, Trigun Stampede

Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best VA Performance (French)

In yet another Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 victory at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Martial Le Minoux earns a victory by surpassing:

Lévanah Solomon as Suzume Iwato, Suzume

Yoann Sover as Gabimaru, Hell’s Paradise

Lilly Caruso as Aqua, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Martin Faliu as Aquamarine Hoshino, Oshi no Ko

Zina Khakhoulia as Power, Chainsaw Man

Best VA Performance (Castilian)

Joel Gómez Jimenez earns another victory for the Chainsaw Man anime here for his role as Denji, beating out:

David Brau as Senku Ishigami, Dr. Stone New World

María Luisa Marciel as Power, Chainsaw Man

David Flores as Dot Barret, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Majo Montesinos Guzmán as Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Court 2

Marto Moreno as Uta, One Piece Film: Red

Best VA Performance (Spanish)

In total, Denji and his various VAs win four total VA victories at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

In yet another Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 victory for Chainsaw Man, Emilio Treviño wins here for his role as Denji, overcoming:

Armando Corona Ibarrola as Muichiro Tokito, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Gerardo Ortega as Mash Burnedead, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Manuel Campuzano as Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100 III

José Gilberto Vilchis as Satoru Gojo, Jujutsu kaizen season 2

Nycolle González as Suzume Iwato, Suzume

Best VA Performance (Italian)

Continuing to dominate the VA performance categories, Chainsaw Man earns another victory for Mosè Singh’s role as Denji, beating out:

Alessio de Filippis as Kirito, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night

Diego Baldoin as Takenori Akagi, THE FIRST SLAM DUNK

Max Di Benedetto as Boxxo, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Benedetta Ponticelli as Makima, Chainsaw Man

Federica Simonellia as Uta, One Piece Film: Red

Best VA Performance (Portuguese)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 bounces back in the VA categories with Léo Rabelo’s performance as Satoru Gojo, surpassing:

Amanda Brigido as Tomo Aizawa, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Guilherme Briggs as Brook, One Piece

Luisa Viotti as Makima, Chainsaw Man

Erick Bougleux as Kazuma, KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson

Vágner Fagundes as Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100 III

Best VA Performance (German)

Yet again, Chainsaw Man secures a Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 victory with Franziska Trunte’s performance as Power, eeking out:

Emilia Raschewski as Suzume Iwato, Suzume

Patrick Baehr as Gen Asagiri, Dr. Stone New World

Franciska Friede as Chise Hatori, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2

Pascal Breuer as Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100 III

Patrick Keller as Akira Tendou, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best VA Performance (Arabic)

Last but certainly not least, Taleb Alrefai’s performance as Senku Ishigami earns Dr. Stone New World its sole victory in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, surpassing:

Ra’fat Bazo as Son Goku, Dragon Ball Super

Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 1

Basil Alrefai as Vegeta, Dragon Ball Super

Rosie Yaziji as Rimuru Tempest, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Mohammad Dal’o as Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100

Related links

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Complete nominations in all categories and how to vote

One Piece wins Best Continuing Series once again at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Anime of the Year 2024 goes to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Demon Slayer wins Best Animation at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Best Anime Film 2024 snatched by Makoto Shinkai's Suzume at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024