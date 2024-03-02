Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners: Complete list of every category

Saturday, March 2, 2024 saw the winners for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 officially announced, bringing with it some shocking and unexpected victories. While the expected series of Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more all took home victory in some form, there were also some unexpected results.
There were 32 total categories for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, with each category having six different nominees. Series with some of the highest nomination counts include Chainsaw Man with 25, Attack on Titan with 10, and Jujutsu Kaisen with total nominations. However, none of these three series took home total victories amounting anywhere close to their respective nomination counts.
Complete list of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners and nominees
Anime of the Year
Unsurprisingly, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 beats out several other juggernaut series for victory in the Anime of the Year category. The other nominees included:
- Oshi no Ko
- Chainsaw Man
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- VINLAND SAGA season 2
Best Original Anime
Another unsurprising victory comes in the Best Original Anime category, which saw the beloved Buddy Daddies series take home the gold. Other nominees for the category included:
- Akiba Maid War
- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Sttory- Season 2
- Do It Yourself!!
- THE MARGINAL SERVICE
Best Character Design
In something of a shocking victory considering the number of fantasy series released in 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Sayaka Koiso and Tadashi Hiramatsu took home gold for this category. Other nominees included:
- Chainsaw Man’s Kazutaka Sugiyama
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’s Akira Matsushima
- Hell’s Paradise’s Kouji Hisaki
- Oshi no Ko’s Kanna Hirayama
- Trigun Stampede’s Kouji Tajima
Best Animation
Not so shockingly, the series made by an animation studio famed for their incredible production skills earned a victory in this category. That is, of course, Demon slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc and ufotable Studios. Other nominees included:
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, MAPPA Studios
- Mob Psycho 100 III, Studio BONES
- Chainsaw Man, MAPPA Studios
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, MAPPA Studios’
- Trigun Stampede, studio Orange
Best New Series
While several series would have earned respect for a victory here, the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga took home the win here. Other nominees included:
- Oshi no Ko
- Hell’s Paradise
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Heavenly Delusion
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Cinematography
As expected, the battle-heavy Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 won the Best Cinematography category. Its competition included:
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Chainsaw Man
- Heavenly Delusion
- VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Art Direction
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc earns victory here, surpassing some other notable Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 qualifying series:
- Oshi no Ko
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Chainsaw Man
- Hell’s Paradise
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Slice of Life
Intriguingly, BOCCHI THE ROCK! beat out some stiff competition here in the following:
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Do It Yourself!!
- Insomniacs After School
- Skip and Loafer
Best Continuing Series
Following its first victory in the category last year, One Piece repeats in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 for its second time ever winning the category. It beat out the following:
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- VINLAND SAGA season 2
Best Opening Sequence
Shockingly, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s “Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani beat out some other juggernaut entrants, including:
- “Idol” by YOASOBI, Oshi no Ko
- “KICK BACK” by Kenshi Yonezu, Chainsaw Man
- “innocent arrogance” by BiSH, Heavenly Delusion
- “Song of the Dead” by KANA-BOON, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- “Ｗ●ＲK” by millennium parade x Sheena Ringo, Hell’s Paradise
Best Ending Sequence
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 matches its Best Opening Sequence victory in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 with a Best Ending Sequence win via “Akari” by Soshi Sakayama, beating out the following:
- “Happiness of the Dead” by Shiyui, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- “Koi Kogare” by milet x MAN WITH A MISSION, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- “color” by yama, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
- “HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI” (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE, Chainsaw Man
- “Mephisto” by QUEEN BEE, Oshi no Ko
Best Score
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 earned the victory in the Best Score category, surpassing the following:
- Oshi no Ko
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Chainsaw Man
- Suzume
Best Film
Unsurprisingly, Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume film took home the Best Film victory for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The film beat out the following:
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- BLUE GIANT
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-
- PSYCHO-PASS: Providence
- THE FIRST SLAM DUNK
Best Anime Song
In what’s likely the least shocking victory this year, YOASOBI’s “Idol” from the Oshi no Ko anime takes home the Best Anime Song victory, clearing the following:
- “Seisyun Complex” by Kessoku Band, BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- “Suzume” by RADWIMPS feat. toaka, Suzume
- “Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- “Ｗ●ＲＫ” by millennium parade x Sheena Ringo, Hell’s Paradise
- “KICK BACK” by Kenshi Yonezu, Chainsaw Man
Best Director
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shota Goshozono wins the Best Director category in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, beating:
- Daisuke Hiramaki, Oshi no Ko
- Keiichiro Saito, BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Hirotaka Mori, Heavenly Delusion
- Ryu Nakayama, Chainsaw Man
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Best Main Character
One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy earns a victory here, eeking out:
- Denji, Chainsaw Man
- Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi), BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Shigeo Kageyama (Mob), Mob Psycho 100 III
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 1
- Thorfinn, VINLAND SAGA season 2
Best Supporting Character
In a somewhat confusing victory given his absence for a majority of the season, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Satoru Gojo wins this Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 category, beating out:
- Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100 III
- Kana Arima, Oshi no Ko
- Hange Zoe, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 1
- Power, Chainsaw Man
- Suguru Geto, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
For the second year in a row, Anya Forger wins the category for her appearance in SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2. She beat out:
- Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi), BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Pochita, Chainsaw Man
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- Miri Unasaka, Buddy Daddies
- Suletta Mercury, Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury
Best Action
For its incredible fight sequences, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 wins the Best Action category, surpassing:
- Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- BLEACH: THousand-Year Blood War - The Separation
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- One Piece
Best Comedy
Intriguingly, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2 beats out some tough competition for the Best Comedy victory, including:
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Urusei Yatsura
- Buddy Daddies
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Drama
The climactic Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 wins this Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 category, overcoming:
- Oshi no Ko
- Heavenly Delusion
- To Your Eternity season 2
- My Happy Marriage
- VINLAND SAGA season 2
Best Fantasy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc takes home the win here, defeating:
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- Hell’s Paradise
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2
- Hell’s Paradise
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2
Best Romance
The returning and beloved Horimiya franchise wins here with Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, overcoming:
- My Happy Marriage
- Skip and Loafer
- Insomniacs After School
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best VA Performance (Japanese)
For his role as Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Yuichi Nakamura takes top prize here, beating out fellow Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 nominees:
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
- Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece
- Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Chainsaw Man
- Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi), BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Best VA Performance (English)
Ryan Colt Levy’s performance as the English voice of Denji in Chainsaw Man earns him a victory over:
- Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation
- Marisa Duran as Sagiri Yamada Asaemon, Hell’s Paradise
- Autsin Tindle as Millions Knives, Trigun Stampede
- Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best VA Performance (French)
In yet another Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 victory at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Martial Le Minoux earns a victory by surpassing:
- Lévanah Solomon as Suzume Iwato, Suzume
- Yoann Sover as Gabimaru, Hell’s Paradise
- Lilly Caruso as Aqua, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!
- Martin Faliu as Aquamarine Hoshino, Oshi no Ko
- Zina Khakhoulia as Power, Chainsaw Man
Best VA Performance (Castilian)
Joel Gómez Jimenez earns another victory for the Chainsaw Man anime here for his role as Denji, beating out:
- David Brau as Senku Ishigami, Dr. Stone New World
- María Luisa Marciel as Power, Chainsaw Man
- David Flores as Dot Barret, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Majo Montesinos Guzmán as Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Court 2
- Marto Moreno as Uta, One Piece Film: Red
Best VA Performance (Spanish)
In yet another Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 victory for Chainsaw Man, Emilio Treviño wins here for his role as Denji, overcoming:
- Armando Corona Ibarrola as Muichiro Tokito, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Gerardo Ortega as Mash Burnedead, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Manuel Campuzano as Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100 III
- José Gilberto Vilchis as Satoru Gojo, Jujutsu kaizen season 2
- Nycolle González as Suzume Iwato, Suzume
Best VA Performance (Italian)
Continuing to dominate the VA performance categories, Chainsaw Man earns another victory for Mosè Singh’s role as Denji, beating out:
- Alessio de Filippis as Kirito, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night
- Diego Baldoin as Takenori Akagi, THE FIRST SLAM DUNK
- Max Di Benedetto as Boxxo, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
- Benedetta Ponticelli as Makima, Chainsaw Man
- Federica Simonellia as Uta, One Piece Film: Red
Best VA Performance (Portuguese)
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 bounces back in the VA categories with Léo Rabelo’s performance as Satoru Gojo, surpassing:
- Amanda Brigido as Tomo Aizawa, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Guilherme Briggs as Brook, One Piece
- Luisa Viotti as Makima, Chainsaw Man
- Erick Bougleux as Kazuma, KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson
- Vágner Fagundes as Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100 III
Best VA Performance (German)
Yet again, Chainsaw Man secures a Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 victory with Franziska Trunte’s performance as Power, eeking out:
- Emilia Raschewski as Suzume Iwato, Suzume
- Patrick Baehr as Gen Asagiri, Dr. Stone New World
- Franciska Friede as Chise Hatori, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2
- Pascal Breuer as Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100 III
- Patrick Keller as Akira Tendou, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best VA Performance (Arabic)
Last but certainly not least, Taleb Alrefai’s performance as Senku Ishigami earns Dr. Stone New World its sole victory in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, surpassing:
- Ra’fat Bazo as Son Goku, Dragon Ball Super
- Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 1
- Basil Alrefai as Vegeta, Dragon Ball Super
- Rosie Yaziji as Rimuru Tempest, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- Mohammad Dal’o as Arataka Reigen, Mob Psycho 100
Related links
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Complete nominations in all categories and how to vote
One Piece wins Best Continuing Series once again at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024
Anime of the Year 2024 goes to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024
Demon Slayer wins Best Animation at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024
Best Anime Film 2024 snatched by Makoto Shinkai's Suzume at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024