One Piece wins Best Continuing Series once again at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

In a big victory that feels similar to last year's outcome, One Piece has once again claimed the title of Best Continuing Series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Securing this honor for a second consecutive time shows that the initial win was no fluke – it clearly illustrates the anime's unwavering consistency and exceptional storytelling prowess.

In reflecting on this remarkable achievement, it becomes evident that this series stands apart as more than an anime. Through its masterful storytelling, it has succeeded in keeping viewers engaged season after season, weaving a legend that has endured for years.

One Piece bags Best Continuing Series award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Expand Tweet

The fact that One Piece took home the Best Continuing Series award once again at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 serves as a testimony to its consistent quality and storyline.

It is not the first time the series has gained this recognition, as it also won the same award last year during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. The successive wins for the series emphasize its splendid narrative that has enthralled audiences throughout the year, along with the committed fan base it has developed over various years.

Gear 5 Luffy as shown in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Best Continuing Series category, the anime faced stiff competition from other famous anime shows. The nominees included Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy × Family, and Vinland Saga.

Each of these series has had a big effect on the anime community and earned devoted fans. However, in the end, this series by Eiichiro Oda was the winner, proving its ongoing importance and fan support even after its lengthy run.

One Piece's other achievement in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Expand Tweet

The anime and manga series earned further acclaim at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. One Piece took home Best Continuing Series, while Monkey D. Luffy, the main protagonist of this anime series, won the Best Main Character award. This recognition underscores Luffy's lasting charm as the protagonist and shows the effect he's had on fans across the long-running show's episodes.

With his plucky determination to become the Pirate King, Luffy has captivated audiences and proven himself one of the most iconic heroes in anime. These recent awards celebrate his adventures on the high seas and his heartwarming role as a leader, inspiring his friends to follow their dreams.

Final thoughts

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's win as the Best Continuing Series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 shows its lasting appeal and great storytelling. The show keeps proving it can attract audiences and provide interesting plots each year.

By winning again in 2023 and 2024, this anime confirms its place as a legendary anime that fans worldwide love. As anime grows, it remains a brilliant instance of how long shows can affect people and their enduring strength.