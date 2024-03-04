One Piece episode 1096: Who are the New Giant Warrior Pirates? Explained

Giants play a quite prominent role in the plot of One Piece, and the last installment of the anime only proves it. Titled “A Forbidden Piece of History! A Theory Concerning a Kingdom", this episode reveals major details about the history of the One Piece world itself and how the Giants have been essential in preserving it.

As seen in the episode, Vegapunk Shaka welcomed some members of the Straw Hat Pirates into Egghead’s Labophase. Vegapunk explained to them that the World Government destroyed Ohara because the island’s scholars had discovered the truth about the Ancient Kingdom and the Void Century.

However, the precious research work of the Ohara scholars survived the island’s destruction. Led by Jaguar D. Saul, a group of Giants salvaged what was left of Ohara’s books and transported them to Elbaf. Specifically, these Giants are all part of the same crew, the New Giant Warrior Pirates.

A group of Giants who protected the true history of the One Piece world

The New Giant Warrior Pirates

The New Giant Warrior Pirates carry on Dorry and Brogy's legacy (Image via Toei Animation)

After the disbandment of the Giant Warrior Pirates, the formidable crew led by Dorry and Brogy, some natives of Elbaf decided to retrace the footsteps of their fellow countrymen. As such, they came together and founded the New Giant Warrior Pirates.

The founder and captain of the spiritual revival crew was Hajrudin, who reunited his childhood friends and took the sea together with them. A few months after Ohara’s destruction, which happened 22 years before One Piece’s current narration, Hajrudin and his comrades traveled to the island.

There, they retrieved the books that the Ohara scholars desperately tried to save by throwing them in a lake. Led by Saul, Hajrudin and the others salvaged the books, an act whose importance perhaps they weren’t even aware of.

Without the New Giant Warrior Pirates, the true history that the Ohara scholars uncovered and the World Government tried in every way to hide would have been concealed forever. In the manga, one could only catch a glimpse of the Giants who salvaged the books, as the scene was framed from afar.

The newly released SBS of volume 108 confirmed that these Giants were Hajrudin, Gerd, and Goldberg from the New Giant Warrior Pirates. Perfectly updated with the latest SBS material, the anime adaptation of the scene in One Piece episode 1096 clearly showed Hajrudin and the others during their mission in Ohara.

Twenty years later, the New Giant Warrior Pirates were associated with Buggy’s Delivery, a pirate mercenary group that Buggy created using Crocodile’s founds. In particular, this organization specialized in sending mercenaries to assist those who paid for their services. After the events of the Dressrosa Arc, however, the Giant Warrior Pirates left Buggy’s group and joined the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

Hajrudin, the captain of the crew

Hajrudin defeating Machvise as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Honorable and proud as a true Elbaf warrior, Hajrudin has trained to be one since he was a child. He deeply respected his teacher, Raideen, as well as the elders, Jorul and Jarul. Driven by those feelings, he planned to carry the legacy of the world-famous Dorry and Brogy, creating a crew based on theirs.

Needless to say, as one of Elbaf's most remarkable Giants, Hajrudin's best feature is his superhuman physical might. His strongest technique is Gungnir, a particularly powerful uppercut.

Hajrudin was first introduced in One Piece during the Dressrosa Arc. At the time, he entered the Corrida Colosseum, where he fought as a gladiator to win the Flame-Flame Fruit. Upon being defeated, he was turned into a toy by Sugar's Devil Fruit powers.

Hajrudin celebrates "God" Usopp in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When Usopp broke Sugar's curse, Hajrudin was finally freed, along with all the other gladiators. Grateful for what the sniper had done, Hajrudin made sure that everyone else acknowledged him as "God Usopp," their savior. He then decided to repay his debt to Usopp by allying with the latter's captain, Luffy.

As such, Hajrudin participated in the decisive battle against the Donquixote Pirates, in which he defeated Machvise, one of Doflamingo's subordinates. Despite suffering serious injuries during the fight, Hajrudin, determined to repay the debt to his saviors, didn't give up until he beat his opponent.

At the end of the arc, Hajrudin decided to leave Buggy's organization and fully pledge his loyalty to Luffy, joining the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Since then, the New Giant Warrior Pirates have been trusted allies of the Straw Hats, alongside the other pirate crews who have sworn to sail under the Straw Hat crew's flag.

Other members of the New Giant Warrior Pirates

Gerd and Stansen as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

So far, besides Hajrudin, One Piece has revealed the identities of four other members of the New Giant Warrior Pirates. Road, the navigator, is a skinned giant with long, dark blue hair. He wears a dark buttoned coat, a large yellow cape, and a long yellow-striped scarf.

The shipwright of the crew is Stansen, who, two years before the current narration, was among the prisoners of the Auction House. Freed by Silvers Rayleigh, Stansen eventually escaped from the Sabaody Archipelago and gathered together with Hajrudin and the others.

It must be noted that Stansen's captors could only apprehend him because they took him off guard when he was sleeping. Otherwise, they wouldn't have been able to fight him, as he demonstrated enough physical strength to break through concrete walls with his bare hands.

Road and Goldberg as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Muscular and sturdy, even by the standards of Giants, Stansen has a black beard, a thin mustache, and wields a giant hammer. He has been a friend of Hajrudin and Gerd since all of them were children.

An amicable and kindhearted Giantess, Gerd is the doctor of the New Giant Warrior Pirates. She has long blonde hair, kept in two braids, as well as blue eyes. Her body is wrapped in a purple fur garment, and, although she has never used it, she carries a single-bladed axe.

The cook of the crew is Goldberg, a Giant with dark orange hair. Just like his comrade Road, Goldberg was born at the same time as Loki, the Prince of Elbaf. He wears a gray cape, a pair of trousers, and a viking helmet. His weapons of choice are a huge mace and a shield.

