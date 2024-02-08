Who is Loki in One Piece? Explained

Elbaf is among the most fascinating locations in the One Piece world. First mentioned shortly before the Arabasta Arc, Elbaf was partially shown hundreds of chapters later in Big Mom’s flashback. It reappeared again during the one-sided confrontation between the Red Hair Pirates and the Kid Pirates.

Eustass Kid and his men tried to besiege Elbaf, but Shanks brutally crushed them. Enraged by the attempted attack on their homeland, Dorry and Brogy destroyed Kid’s ship. Following this skirmish, fans weren’t expecting to see Dorry and Brogy again anytime soon, but One Piece chapter 1106 revealed that they have come to Egghead.

Together with the entire force of the Giant Warrior Pirates, Dorry and Brogy have come to assist the Straw Hats, whom they befriended long ago. Luffy and the others had already expressed their intention to head for Elbaf, which means that Dorry and Brogy will likely accompany them there. Once they arrive in Elbaf, the Straw Hats will meet the island's mysterious leader, Prince Loki.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1107.

Loki, the Prince of Elbaf, will play a major role in One Piece's new arc after Egghead

Loki should be the strongest among all Giants

Some of Elbaf's Giants (Image via Toei Animation)

Loki has yet to make his full appearance in the One Piece story, but there’s little doubt that he is a pretty powerful individual. Due to their whopping size and physical strength, Giants are renowned as fearsome warriors. This granted Elbaf, their homeland, a reputation for being the mightiest country in the One Piece world.

One of the few things known about Loki is his status as the Prince of Elbaf, which makes him the leader of the island’s formidable militia. As the chief and, in all likelihood, the strongest warrior of such a powerful army, Loki is bound to be an amazing fighter.

Big Mom aimed to empower her crew by adding Loki's army of Giants to it (Image via Toei Animation)

By virtue of his role, Loki should be greater in power than Dorry and Brogy, who are extremely strong fighters even by the New World standards. Big Mom was confident that she would have surpassed the other Yonko crews in the race for the One Piece had she managed to integrate the Elbaf army within the ranks of her crew.

Whether this belief was an exaggeration on Big Mom’s part or not, it clearly emphasizes that the insane might of Loki and the other Giants of Elbaf is the real deal. In the hopes of gaining access to Elbaf’s army, Big Mom tried to arrange a political marriage between one of her daughters, Charlotte Lola, and Loki.

Charlotte Lola as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Lola ran away before the wedding. Aiming to carry out her plans, Big Mom tried to replace Lola with her twin, Charlotte Chiffon, but the trick was exposed, and the marriage was rejected. Since then, the Giants increased their hate towards Big Mom, whom they already despised for having sowed devastation in Elbaf many years before.

So far, Loki has only been shown as a blacked-out silhouette. Giants are 12 meters tall at minimum, and the Prince of Elbaf might be even larger. In One Piece chapter 858, Loki seemed to be several times bigger than Lola, a character more than two meters high, even though she was standing while he was kneeling in front of her.

Will Loki be an enemy or an ally?

Elbaf and the Giants are clearly based on the typical Norse folklore (Image via Toei Animation)

To create the country of Elbaf and its inhabitants, the Giants, Eiichiro Oda drew inspiration from the Viking Age Scandinavia and Norse mythology. The Giants, their weapons, and their houses resemble the stereotypical appearance of Vikings. Around the center of the island is placed a large tree, which should be a reference to the mythological tree Yggdrasil.

Likewise, Loki derives his name from the homonymous deity belonging to Norse mythology. According to Nordic folklore, Loki was an individual with shapeshifting powers. His deeds change depending on the source; in some legends, he assists the gods, while in other tales, he acts maliciously against them.

Loki seemed sincerely enamored of Lola (Image via Toei Animation)

In most cases, Norse mythology depicts Loki as a naughty and mischievous trickster. Taking this into account, many One Piece fans speculate that the Prince of Elbaf might deceive and mislead the Straw Hats once they arrive in his country.

Some fans have claimed that Loki's silhouette in One Piece chapter 858 makes plain his creepy expression, which conveys the idea of a sinister, possibly evil character.

It's too soon to say that for sure, especially as One Piece author Eiichiro Oda loves to tease and mislead his readers with red herrings. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if Loki's alleged eerie grin was, in reality, a comic facial feature. Loki, being a good-hearted person with a hilarious physical look, would be a very Oda-like move.

Lola declined Loki's proposal (Image via Toei Animation)

It must be noted that Loki was sincerely interested in Lola, with whom he fell in love at first sight. Despite knowing that Lola was the daughter of Big Mom, the Giants of Elbaf were ready to accept the marriage.

Had the wedlock been established, the Giants would have even ceased their longstanding hatred towards Big Mom, which instead only grew as they found out that she had tried to deceive Loki. This shows that, regardless of what kind of person Loki might be, he is highly respected among Elbaf’s Giants.

