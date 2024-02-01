One Piece: Can Dorry and Brogy use Haki? Explored

Set to officially release on Monday, February 5, 2024, One Piece chapter 1106 promises to be an entertaining, action-packed installment. Based on the full spoilers and raw scans, fans will be faced, among other things, with the unexpected comeback of two memorable protagonists from the initial part of the story.

In the previous installment, fans saw someone attacking the Navy ships sent by Saint Saturn to kill the Egghead escapees. One Piece chapter 1106 discloses the identity of the mysterious assailants. The attackers weren't the Blackbeard Pirates or the Revolutionaries, as many had assumed, but Dorry and Brogy with the rest of the Giant Warrior Pirates.

The two legendary fighters from Elbaf can perform a technique called Hakoku, which is rumored to involve the usage of Advanced Haki. Allies of the Straw Hats since before the Arabasta Arc, Dorry and Brogy were recently revealed to be great friends with "Red Hair" Shanks. Now that they have arrived at Egghead, the iconic Giants will likely show their real potential, unraveling whether they are Haki users or not.

One Piece chapter 1106 emphasizes Dorry and Brogy's might in all its glory

Two of Elbaf's most powerful Giants

Elbaf as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

An island located in the New World, Elbaf is the homeland of the Giants. Due to their extremely massive size, Giants are renowned as fearsome soldiers. Some of Elbaf's most powerful fighters were gathered in the Giant Warrior Pirates, a crew once commanded by Jarul and Jorul.

At one point, Dorry and Brogy became the new leaders of the Giant Warrior Pirates. With their raids, they established a strong reputation, until, on a fateful day, the crew abruptly disbanded.

As Dorry and Brogy caught two enormous Sea Kings, a little girl asked them which prey was bigger. Prideful and firmly faithful to Elbaf's traditions, both reclaimed to be right. To settle the argument and prove their respective honor, the two ended up fighting each other for a hundred years.

Dorry and Brogy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite their century-long conflict, however, Dorry and Brogy never ceased to be great friends who deeply respected each other. Neither managed to prevail over the other, and their eternal struggle was eventually interrupted by the various events of the Little Garden Arc.

Galdino, a member of Baroque Works with the codename Mr 3, admitted that he could never hope to beat Dorry or Brogy without resorting to deception, as they would have crushed him and the other agents in a fair fight. As such, he tried to play them one off against the other with a ruse.

At the end of the arc, the Straw Hat Pirates defeated Mr 3, Mr 5, and the other Baroque Work agents. Dorry and Brogy, who had befriended the young pirates, decided to give them a special parting gift.

As the Straw Hats were about to leave Little Garden, a giant goldfish, hundreds of times bigger than their ship, the Going Merry, was about to devour them. Happily greeting their new friends, Dorry and Brogy used their weapons to blast through the monster with a formidable blow.

Dorry and Brogy's Hakoku attack as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Every member of the Straw Hat crew socialized with Dorry and Brogy, but Usopp was particularly impressed by the two Giants. Captivated by their combat prowess, bravery, and sense of honor, Usopp made Dorry and Brogy his role models in the metaphorical quest to become a "brave warrior of the sea".

Two years after the events that took place in Little Garden, Dorry and Brogy were shown to be in Elbaf. Seemingly no longer feuding, the two Giants were joyfully partying with the Red Hair Pirates. The members of the former Giant Warrior Pirates were also there, implying that the crew had been reconstituted.

Dorry and Brogy happily agreed to assist Shanks, whom they called "brother". After Shanks annihilated Eustass Kid and his right-hand man Killer, Dorry and Brogy destroyed their ship as payback for having tried to attack Elbaf.

Hakoku, Ikoku, and Hakai

Dorry and Brogy performing Hakoku as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Owing to their natural-born traits as Giants, Dorry and Brogy are renowned for their physical prowess. In addition to that, they are highly proficient weapon users. Dorry uses a shield and a long sword, while Brogy wields a shield and a battle ax.

Notably, they can use their weapons to unleash a tremendous long-distance technique. Named Hakoku, which translates as "Warrior Nation", this move is a flying slash. To perform it, Dorry and Brogy brandish their sword and ax, creating two huge air beams.

Dorry and Brogy employed this special attack to kill the "Island Eater" in Little Garden and used it again to destroy the "Victoria Punk", the ship of the Kid Pirates. Interestingly, the Hakoku works just like other attacks typically performed by remarkable Haki users.

Big Mom's Ikoku as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom" can use a move in which she swings her Homie Napoleon in its longsword form, unleashing enough force to generate a ravaging shockwave. Linlin's blow can pierce the target completely, just like Dorry and Brogy's technique.

Her attack is called Ikoku, meaning "Mighty Nation", which bears a clear resemblance to the name of Dorry and Brogy's move. That's most likely because Big Mom spent a lot of time with the Giants, and thus became familiar with their trademark techniques, which she learned, and included in her own repertoire.

At the sight of Big Mom using Ikoku, Luffy immediately likened it to Dorry and Brogy's Hakoku, further proving the similarity between the attacks. During the Onigashima Raid, Big Mom joined forces with Kaido to perform the Hakai, a much more powerful version of both Ikoku and Hakoku.

Kaido and Big Mom's Hakai as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Aiming to defeat Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer at the same time, Kaido and Big Mom combined their energies to release an insanely powerful air beam, whose explosion covered an area bigger than the entire Onigashima. Only Zoro was able to block the Hakai, and even he could hold the shockwave only partially, and at the cost of grievous injuries.

While the difference in power is probably as big as that between heaven and earth, Kaido and Big Mom's Hakai is a clear reference to Dorry and Brogy's Hakoku, as it features the same poses, and even the name is evidently similar.

The Hakai is one of the strongest attacks in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The name "Hakai" is formed by two kanji. The first one is shared with Haoshoku (the original Japanese term for Conqueror's Haki), as well as Hakoku, and Haki. This kanji recalls "supremacy", "sovereignty", "conquest", and other similar concepts.

The second kanji means "sea" or "ocean". When combined, the two kanji can be read as "destruction", which, describes the technique's effect.

All three names of these moves are connected, hinting at their common root. As Big Mom and Kaido are able to use advanced forms of Haki, which they directly employ to perform Ikoku and Hakai, it's entirely possible that Dorry and Brogy's Hakoku, the original version of the attack, also involves the usage of Haki.

Dorry and Brogy might be even stronger than previously assumed

The One Piece manga has yet to clarify whether or not Dorry and Brogy can use Haki and to what extent. Still, what is certain is that the two Giants are now receiving quite the hype, as even Shanks considers them a valuable asset in battle.

Taking into account how incredibly powerful Shanks and his crew are, it's hardly conceivable that the "Red Hair" would hold Dorry and Brogy in such high esteem if they weren't able to use Haki.

Based on the functionality of their trademark Hakoku attack, it doesn't seem farfetched to think that the two captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates can infuse their weapons with Armament Haki. To perform their Hakoku technique, they allegedly project their Haki far away, meaning that they can even use an advanced form of Armament.

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is extremely skilled at bringing back characters that appeared in his story's far past, representing them to readers in the most surprising ways. Fans were amazed to see Dorry and Brogy alongside the Red Hair Pirates, and their reappearance in One Piece chapter 1106 is even more enthralling.

The Marines were speechless to see the Giant Warrior Pirates together again, and couldn't do a thing against their overwhelming power. Dorry and Brogy took the lead of their comrades and, together with them, broke through the Navy fleet. In the forthcoming chapters, the two Giants are guaranteed to show their power, possibly revealing the real extent of their Haki powers.

