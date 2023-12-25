All Conqueror's Haki users in One Piece, ranked as of 2023

One of the rarest abilities in the One Piece world, the Color of Conqueror, also known as Haoshoku, is only available to the “Supreme Kings”, people who are born with unequaled willpower. Faced with a Conqueror’s Haki user’s overwhelming aura, weaker individuals get intimidated, and might even faint.

The Color of Conqueror is the genuine embodiment of the owner’s spirit. Even among the few natural-born Supreme Kings, only a handful of the very strongest are powerful enough to infuse their bodies, weapons, and attacks with their Conqueror’s Haki aura.

Users of this outstanding form of Haki have an insane, substantially unparalleled power output. Kaido described the “Advanced Conqueror’s Haki” as a game-changing ability that separates the best from the mere good, as well as the asset that enabled Gol D. Roger to become the Pirate King.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1103.

Every confirmed Haoshoku Haki user, ranked weakest to strongest as of One Piece 1103

18) Portgas D. Ace

Ace inherited the Color of Conqueror from his father, Gol D. Roger, the notorious Pirate King. Ace’s Haki has a fiery nature, which makes his mere presence enough to stop blizzards on a winter island.

Ace first used his Haoshoku unintentionally, knocking unconscious most of the Bluejam Pirates. In the following years, he improved his mastery over Conqueror’s Haki, even though he died before becoming strong enough to use the advanced application.

17) Boa Hancock

The leader of the Kuja Tribe, Boa Hancock is one of the very few characters who can use all three types of Haki, including the Color of Conqueror. So far, however, Hancock’s Devil Fruit has been emphasized much more than her Haki.

Regarding Hancock, Teach only cited the Love-Love Fruit as a potential threat, never mentioning her Haki. When he grabbed Hancock, nullifying her Devil Fruit abilities, she was helpless, which might imply that she couldn’t use Conqueror’s Haki to fight.

16) Donquixote Doflamingo

Donquixote Doflamingo unlocked his Haoshoku Haki when he was just a child, and eventually learned to exert it at will towards the weaklings, making them lose consciousness. For instance, in Punk Hazard he knocked out many G-5 Marines.

Still, despite having had entire decades to improve his Haoshoku mastery, he wasn’t able to awaken the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. Even during the battle in Dressrosa, he could release his Haoshoku all around, but not use it to coat his attacks.

15) Don Chinjao

In his prime, Chinjao was regarded as a rival to both Roger and Garp, even though he ultimately was no match for the “Marine Hero”. An absolute master of the martial arts style called Hasshoken, Chinjao was also a prominent Haki user.

Although he never achieved the Color of Conqueror’s upgraded version, Chinjao is no slouch. Even as an old man, he could knock out many competitors of Dressrosa’s Corrida Colosseum with just a burst of Haki, as well as release Haoshoku during his clash with Luffy.

14) Charlotte Katakuri

Among all Big Mom’s sons, Katakuri is the only one who inherited his parent’s knack for the Color of Conqueror. However, Katakuri’s mastery of Haoshoku Haki is not as good as his one over Busoshoku and, especially, Kenbushoku.

Even though he has been using Conqueror’s Haki for decades, Katakuri wasn’t able to evolve this ability to its advanced stage. However, he is a proficient practitioner at the basic level, given that he can release large bursts of Haoshoku at will.

13) Eustass Kid

Despite being a natural-born Supreme King, Kid can’t coat his attacks with the Color of Conqueror, unlike his fellow Worst Generation Supernovas, Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro.

Kid relies almost completely on his Magnet-Magnet Fruit, to the point where he didn’t display a single noteworthy Haki feat. At least, it can be assumed that his attitude as a Conqueror is the source of his determination.

12) Yamato

Yamato inherited the rare Haoshoku Haki from her father Kaido. Eventually, she became one of the very few people who can utilize this power’s upgraded version. Owing to the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, Yamato held her own against Kaido, at least temporarily.

Admittedly, Kaido didn’t go all out against Yamato and still showed his superiority over her. Still, she was able to clash with him repeatedly, remaining in decent fighting shape after, which is remarkable nevertheless.

Another testament to Yamato's prowess, even with a simple non-named swing of her Haoshoku-coated weapon, she could inflict some damage on Ryokugyu, a Navy Admiral.

11) Kozuki Oden

As seen with Roronoa Zoro, to fully tame Enma and use it proficiently, employing the Haoshoku’s highest form is mandatory. With that being said, Oden was a Conqueror’s Haki user, and it’s also well-known that he mastered Enma.

Thus, while there’s no explicit official confirmation, it’s safe to say that he was able to coat his swords with Haoshoku. Clearly, Oden didn’t lack the power needed to evolve the Color of Conqueror into the Haki only available to “a handful of the very strongest”.

10) Roronoa Zoro

Spanning from Monet being paralyzed in fear to Queen getting intimidated, several hints foreshadowed Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki talent. When struck by the Ashura attack, in which Zoro’s willpower creates the illusion of his body multiplicating, Kaido perceived the presence of Haoshoku.

Eventually, Zoro gained awareness of his natural-born potential and fully unleashed it. A testament to his prowess, after releasing a burst of Haoshoku to knock out King’s henchmen, Zoro was able to coat himself with the Color of Conqueror, as only the very strongest One Piece characters can do.

Adding the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki to a simple slash, Zoro could already injure his foe's tough body. Upon creating the King of Hell Style, a Haki-based mode in which he unleashes the advanced versions of both Haoshoku and Busoshoku at once, Zoro’s strength reached an even greater peak.

Using Haoshoku Haki barriers, Zoro can repel his enemies without even touching them. After gaining the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, Zoo just needed three strikes to beat Yonko’s strongest man. He tore apart King’s huge magma dragon, Lunarian body, and Armament Haki-imbued sword.

9) Charlotte Linlin “Big Mom”

Big Mom might be better known for her frightening Soul-Soul Fruit and innate physical might, but she is also a prominent Conqueror’s Haki user. Her power is outstanding, given that she can destroy concrete objects with a burst of Haoshoku.

She is also able to infuse her attacks and weapons with the Color of Conqueror, which greatly increases her already insane potency. When Big Mom unleashed her Advanced Conqueror’s Haki to clash with Kaido, the collision between the two caused a shockwave that split the skies.

8) Sengoku

Sengoku is one of the few individuals who can use all three types of Haki. He is yet to showcase the true extent of his abilities, but there’s little doubt that he is an insanely powerful Haki user.

As a living legend of the Navy, as well as a confirmed user of the basic Color of Conqueror, Sengoku should be able to use the advanced version too. The former Admiral and Fleet Admiral is probably part of the “handful of the very strongest”.

7) Kaido

Kaido is hailed as “The World’s Strongest Creature”, and not without reason. In addition to his extreme physical prowess, he can use the advanced applications of all three types of Haki, including the Color of Conqueror, which makes him even deadlier.

His proficiency is substantial, as he can blow away his foes and damage the surrounding with a simple burst of Haoshoku. He only needed a single strike of his signature move, the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki-enhanced Thunder Bagua, to defeat a Katakuri-level Luffy.

Kaido can even use the strongest version of the Bagua, i.e., Ragnaraku, Kundali Dragon Swarm, Thunder Bellow Bagua, and more. His mightiest technique is the Rising Dragon: Flame Bagua, a gigantic dragon composed of fire and Haoshoku Haki. Whatever comes in contact with it gets instantly melted.

6) Monkey D. Luffy

After training under Silvers Rayleigh’s tutelage, Luffy became able to control his immense latent potential as a natural-born Conqueror’s Haki user. He learned to generate powerful bursts of Haoshoku, and even to direct them only towards designed targets.

During his clashes with Chinjao, Doflamingo, and Katakuri, Luffy exerted his Color of Conqueror. Finally, in Wano, Luffy’s Haki blossomed to the point where it reached the level of the absolute strongest character in the One Piece world.

Upon learning to coat himself with Conqueror’s Haki, Luffy enormously increased his attacking power. He became able to fight on equal grounds with Kaido, with their battle splitting the heavens in half.

Combining his Gear 5 transformation with the advanced application of Haoshoku and Busoshoku, Luffy created the Bajrang Gun. This fearsome move finally enabled Luffy to overcome Kaido, an exceptional feat that earned the young pirate the wholly deserved status of Yonko.

5) Monkey D. Garp

In the past, Garp could fight on equal grounds with Gol D. Roger. He cornered and nearly beat the Pirate King. Even as an old man, Garp can crush a town with a single strike. Adding the advanced versions of both Haoshoku and Busoshoku to his already ravaging fists, the “Marine Hero” is a force to be reckoned with.

During the battle on Hachinosu, Garp used Haoshoku-amped moves to slam former Admiral Kuzan into the ground, as well as to nearly destroy the entire island. The might Garp in his prime would be even higher. As the most powerful Marine ever, Luffy’s grandfather is a legend.

4) Silvers Rayleigh

Silvers Rayleigh, the Pirate King’s former right-hand man, is one of the most powerful Haoshoku users ever. The strength of his Conqueror’s Haki was directly likened to that of Shanks, who is a prodigy in this field.

Should Rayleigh release his Haoshoku without restraint, he would instantly knock out over a hundred thousand people. Considering that he can even unleash the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, it’s easy to realize why the former is feared as the “Dark King”.

3) Edward Newgate “Whitebeard”

Whitebeard could perform Haoshoku-empowered attacks, with enough mastery to match even Gol D. Roger. As the two clashed, their energy parted the heavens and blew away the surroundings.

Haunted by a crippling disease, as well as hindered by his aged state, Whitebeard couldn’t use Haoshoku Haki during the Paramount War. In his prime days, however, he was one of the ability’s mightiest practitioners.

2) Shanks

A phenomenal Conqueror’s Haki user, Shanks can even employ it to suppress other people’s abilities, preventing them from using Future Sight. So far, Shanks is the only known user of this staggering power, which is called “Observation Killing”.

Normally, Haoshoku users exert their Haki to intimidate the weaklings, but Shanks is just built differently. With a burst of his Conqueror’s Haki, he dominated Ryokugyu, a Marine Admiral, forcing him into submission. Overwhelmed, Ryokugyu left without even trying to fight back.

Needless to say, the “Red Hair” is a master of the Haoshoku’s advanced version. Coating his sword Gryphon with the Color of Conqueror, he clashed on par with Whitebeard, with the collision between the two Emperors parting the skies.

As an apprentice to Gol D. Roger, Shanks can even perform some of the late Pirate King’s signature moves, including Divine Departure, an Advanced Conqueror’s Haki-amped sword slash. Using this technique, the “Red Hair” defeated Eustass Kid with a single blow.

1) Gol D. Roger

The first, and thus far, the only man to ever find the One Piece, Gol D.Roger is most likely the mightiest Conqueror’s Haki user of all. According to Kaido, Roger's overwhelming Haki was the pivotal factor for the latter's peerless achievements.

A direct reflection of his limitless willpower, Roger’s Haoshoku was paramount. He could imbue his sword Ace with Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, for devastating results, which included easily subduing a swordsman of Kozuki Oden’s exceptional caliber.

At one point, Roger clashed fiercely with Whitebeard. Both coated the respective weapons with the Color of Conqueror, generating a massive shockwave that pushed away all the surroundings. What impresses the most, is that’s probably far from being the full extent of Roger’s prowess.

