One Piece chapter 1103 brings back the narration to the events currently taking place in Egghead. As the latest chapter in 2023, the issue concludes another year of serialization for Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga. This thread will thereby list the 100 most powerful One Piece characters, ranking them from weakest to strongest.

The list is based on feats, powers, and all known information as of One Piece 1103. Given that characters can change their overall power depending on whether they are in their old or prime incarnation, as well as according to transformations and upgrades, the ranking will only include each fighter's strongest version.

Characters ranked higher are generally more powerful than those listed below, especially if the comparison is between fighters of different tiers. Granted, given the many different abilities included in the series, including Haki, Devil Fruits, and more, some hypothetical 1v1 battles might have unpredictable outcomes.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1103 and reflects the opinion of the writer.

One Piece top 100 fighters' power levels, ranked weakest to strongest as of chapter 1103

From left to right, the ranking's lowest positions (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

100) John Giant - A very experienced Navy Vice Admiral.

99) Scratchman Apoo - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

98) Urouge - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. 97) Ashura Doji - A notably skilled member of the Red Scabbards.

Left to right, positions from 96th to 90th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

96) Guernica - An elite agent of CP0.

95) Doberman - A highly seasoned Vice Admiral of the Navy.

94) Momonga - A highly seasoned Vice Admiral of the Navy, he leads the G-1 Base.

93) Onigumo - A highly seasoned Vice Admiral of the Navy.

92) Daz Bonez - Crocodile's right-hand man. He joined the Cross Guild alongside the former.

91) Jewelry Bonney - One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. 90) Miss Buckingham Stussy - A CP0 elite agent who is the clone of a Rocks Pirates member.

Left to right, positions from 89th to 84th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

89) [ex aequo] Brogy - He leads the Giant Warrior Pirates as a peer to Dorry.

89) [ex aequo] Dorry - He leads the Giant Warrior Pirates as a peer to Brogy.

88) Charlotte Perospero - The eldest son of Big Mom, he is a skilled Devil Fruit user.

87) Jack - The fourth strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

86) Karasu - The Commander of the Revolutionary Army's Northern Group.

85) Charlotte Smoothie - A Sweet Commander of the Big Mom Pirates.

A Sweet Commander of the Big Mom Pirates. 84) Denjiro - A very prominent member of the Red Scabbards.

Left to right, positions from 77th to 83rd (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

83) Charlotte Cracker - A Sweet Commander of the Big Mom Pirates.

82) Sentomaru - A proficient Armament Haki user who serves as Vegapunk's personal bodyguard.

81) Van Augur - A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

80) Kaku - An elite CP0 agent and Awakened Zoan user who acts as Rob Lucci's right-hand man.

79) Morley - The Commander of the Revolutionary Army's Western Group.

78) Kozuki Momonosuke - The son of Oden, he has a replica of Kaido's Azure Dragon Mythical Zoan Fruit.

The son of Oden, he has a replica of Kaido’s Azure Dragon Mythical Zoan Fruit. 77) Enel - The owner of the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, he is the former “God” of Skypiea.

Left to right, positions from 76th to 71th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

76) [ex aequo] Nekomamushi - One of the Red Scabbards. He rules the Minks as a peer to Inuarashi.

76) [ex aequo] Inuarashi - One of the Red Scabbards. He rules the Minks as a peer to Nekomamushi.

75) Jesus Burgess - A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

74) Emporio Ivankov - The Commander of the Revolutionary Army's Grand Line Group

73) Jinbe - A former Warlord who recently joined the Straw Hat crew.

72) Vista - A very prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

A very prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates. 71) Yasopp - A very prominent member of the Red Hair Pirates.

Left to right, positions from 70th to 64th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

70) Hyogoro - In his prime, he was a renowned swordsman.

69) Shimotsuki Ushimaru - A powerful swordsman native of Wano.

68) Queen - The third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

67) Killer - Eustass Kid's right-hand man, as well as a major member of the Worst Generation's Eleven Supernovas.

66) Jozu - A very prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

65) Don Chinjao - In his prime, he was a famous pirate who defied Garp and Roger.

In his prime, he was a famous pirate who defied Garp and Roger. 64) Avalo Pizarro - A very prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Left to right, positions from 63rd to 57th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

63) Koby - A officer in the SWORD group. Garp considers him to be the future of the Marines.

62) Portgas D. Ace - Gol D. Roger's son. He was Whitebeard's protégé.

61) Gecko Moria - A former Warlord. In his prime, he defied Kaido.

60) Donquixote Doflamingo - A former Warlord and Dressrosa's former ruler.

59) Boa Hancock - A former Warlord. She is Amazon Lily's Pirate Empress.

A former Warlord. She is Amazon Lily’s Pirate Empress. 58) S-Flamingo - The Seraph based on Doflamingo.

The Seraph based on Doflamingo. 57) S-Croc - The Seraph based on Crocodile.

Left to right, positions from 56th to 50th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

56) Crocodile - A former Warlord. He co-founded the Cross Guild with Mihawk.

56) Crocodile - A former Warlord. He co-founded the Cross Guild with Mihawk.

55) S-Gecko - The Seraph based on Gecko Moria.

54) S-Shark - The Seraph based on Jinbe.

53) S-Snake - The Seraph based on Boa Hancock.

52) Magellan - The owner of the Venom-Venom Fruit, he rules on Impel Down.

The third strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates. 50) Lucky Roux - The third strongest member of the Red Hair Pirates.

Left to right, positions from 49th to 43rd (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

49) Lafitte - A very prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

48) Bartholomew Kuma - A former Warlord and founder of the Revolutionary Army.

47) Edward Weevil - A former Warlord known as Whitebeard's self-proclaimed son.

46) S-Bear - The Seraph based on Bartholomew Kuma.

45) Charlotte Katakuri - The number two of the Big Mom Pirates.

44) King - The last surviving Lunarian. He was Kaido's right-hand man.

The last surviving Lunarian. He was Kaido’s right-hand man. 43) Marco - A Mythical Zoan user. Whitebeard’s former right-hand man.

Left to right, positions from 42nd to 36th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

42) Gion “Momousagi” - A powerful Navy officer considered for the Admiral role.

41) Tokikake "Chaton" - A powerful Navy officer considered for the Admiral role.

40) Tsuru - In her prime, she was an incredibly powerful Navy officer.

39) Rob Lucci - The CP0's strongest agent. A Rokushiki, Awakened Zoan and Armament Haki master.

38) Eustass Kid - A mighty pirate rookie who evolved the Magnet-Magnet Fruit to Awakening.

37) Trafalgar D. Water Law - A mighty pirate rookie who evolved the Ope-Ope Fruit to Awakening.

A mighty pirate rookie who evolved the Ope-Ope Fruit to Awakening. 36) S-Hawk - The Seraph based on Dracule Mihawk.

Left to right, positions from 35th to 29th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

35) Shiryu - A vicious and lethal swordsman who joined Blackbeard.

34) Sabo - The heir of Ace's Flame-Flame Fruit, he is Dragon's right-hand man.

33) Scopper Gaban - A very prominent member of the Roger Pirates.

A very prominent member of the Roger Pirates. 32) Yamato - Kaido’s extremely powerful offspring.

31) Roronoa Zoro - Luffy's right-hand man and second-in-command. He is now an outstanding master swordsman.

30) Aramaki "Ryokugyu" - One of the Navy's newly recruited Admirals.

One of the Navy’s newly recruited Admirals. 29) Benn Beckman - The seasoned and powerful right-hand man of Shanks.

Left to right, positions from 28th to 22th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

28) Kozuki Oden - A master swordsman who obtained Roger, Whitebeard, and Kaido’s respect.

27) Shiki - A dangerous pirate who was part of Xebec's crew.

26) Saint Figarland Garling - The Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights.

25) Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom" - A dreadful pirate who has been a Yonko for decades.

24) Issho "Fujitora" - A blind swordsman who became a Navy Admiral.

23) Borsalino "Kizaru" - One of the three Admirals of the original "Color Trio".

One of the three Admirals of the original “Color Trio”. 22) Kuzan “Aokiji” - A former Navy Admiral who allegedly joined Blackbeard.

Left to right, positions from 21st to 15th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

21) Saint Jaygarcia Saturn - The Warrior God of Science and Defense.

20) Sengoku - The Navy's former Fleet Admiral. A legend in his own right.

19) Saint Shepherd Ju Peter - The Warrior God of Agriculture.

18) Saint Marcus Mars - The Warrior God of Environment.

17) Kaido - A former Yonko hailed as the World's Strongest Creature.

16) Monkey D. Luffy - The captain of the Straw Hats. He is now a Yonko, as well as Joy Boy's second coming.

The captain of the Straw Hats. He is now a Yonko, as well as Joy Boy’s second coming. 15) Saint Topman Warcury - The Warrior God of Justice.

Ranking positions from 14th to 8th (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

14) Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro - The Warrior God of Finance.

13) Sakazuki "Akainu" - The Navy's current Fleet Admiral. A deadly combatant.

12) Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard" - Upon eating two of the strongest Devil Fruits, he became a Yonko.

11) Silvers Rayleigh - Gol D. Roger's right-hand man and second-in-command, the "Dark King".

10) Shanks - A fearsome swordmaster who became a Yonko, he is Monkey D. Luffy's mentor and role model.

9) Dracule Mihawk - The Cross Guild's mightiest fighter. As the World's Strongest Swordsman, he is Roronoa Zoro's mentor and final goal.

The Cross Guild's mightiest fighter. As the World’s Strongest Swordsman, he is Roronoa Zoro’s mentor and final goal. 8) Monkey D. Dragon - Luffy's father, he is the Revolutionary Army leader and the World’s Most Wanted Man.

Ranking positions from 7th to 1st (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

7) Monkey D. Garp - The “Marine Hero” who could match Roger.

6) Edward Newgate "Whitebeard" - The World's Strongest Man.

5) Gol D. Roger - The first and, so far, the only man to become the Pirate King.

4) Rocks D. Xebec - A foe that Roger and Garp had to team up to beat.

3) Shimotsuki Ryuma - The all-powerful "Sword God" compared to Joy Boy.

2) Joy Boy - A fabled figure, most likely the Nika-Nika Fruit's former user.

A fabled figure, most likely the Nika-Nika Fruit’s former user. 1) Imu-sama - The mysterious supreme leader of the World Government.

One Piece's powerscaling, explained

The Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Given the potential interactions between various characters and their different skillsets, it's not always straightforward to assert that a fighter is stronger than another in One Piece.

Still, taking into account each fighter's feats and overall status in the One Piece world, it's possible to obtain a clear overview of the established power levels of the series. At the top of the food chain, there are godly figures whose actual capabilities are shrouded in mystery.

Needless to say, the Pirate King and the few who could compete with him have paramount status. The same holds true for the benchmarks of the main protagonists, as the true power of these iconic characters is kept aside for the story's endgame.

The large top-tier class follows, encompassing Emperors, Admirals, and those who attain that outstanding level or come close to it. Below is the high-tier class, which ranges from the mightiest to the most average representatives of the Yonko Commanders category. It also includes the majority of the Warlords.

Monkey D. Luffy, the main protagonist (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Further down are other executives of the main pirate crews and outlaw groups, as well as the World Government and the Navy. All of them are accomplished fighters, far above the New World's average standard, which is already a high degree in its own right.

One Piece's cast is immense, featuring hundreds and hundreds of different characters. As a result, many remarkable fighters, despite their combat skills, couldn't make it to this selection of the 100 strongest One Piece characters. These include Basil Hawkins, Vergo, Pica, Izo, Ronse, Doll, Strawberry, Vasco Shot, Catalina Devon, X Drake, Lindbergh, Capone Bege, Franky, Who's Who, Nico Robin, and many more.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.