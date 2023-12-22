One Piece chapter 1102: Bonney ends her journey through Kuma's memories, Luffy's grand destiny is teased, and more

One Piece chapter 1102 concludes Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s moving backstory. Set to officially release on December 25, 2023, the installment ends the flashback that began seven chapters earlier. Following his deal with Saint Saturn to save Bonney’s life, Kuma experiences his final moments as a free-willed human being.

The installment is titled Kuma’s Life, a touching reference to the panel in which Bonney’s adoptive father traces his existence, just before having his mind erased forever. One Piece chapter 1102 also highlights the Straw Hat Pirates, emphasizing Zoro’s insane endurance and willpower, as well as Luffy’s messiah-like future perspective.

Kuma’s flashback is undoubtedly among the saddest in the entire series, as the alleged “Tyrant” faces tremendous tragedies, only partially interspersed by brief happy times. As this evocative journey comes to an end, Eiichiro Oda's emotional storytelling once again touches the hearts of his fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1102.

Entrusting his dreams to Luffy and Bonney, Kuma peacefully embraces his fate in One Piece chapter 1102

Bonney as seen in One Piece chapter 1102 (Image via Toei Animation)

As the previous installment ended with Bonney starting her pirate adventure, One Piece chapter 1102 begins by showing the girl’s travels with Gyogyo and her other companions. Making use of any information about Kuma's whereabouts, Bonney tried to pursue her adoptive father.

However, she could never rejoin with him, as Kuma himself begrudgingly avoided meeting her, to avoid violating the terms of his deal with the World Government. Hence, Bonney and her friends kept visiting one place after another, but Kuma always disappeared just before their arrival.

Set two years before the present narration, One Piece chapter 1102 not only shows Bonney’s adventures but also chronicles the rise of another future Worst Generation Supernova, Monkey D. Luffy. As Luffy was awarded his first bounty, the reactions of some characters were shown.

Zoro going through Kuma's ordeal in One Piece chapter 1102 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon told Sabo about his future trip to Rogue Town, where he would eventually protect Luffy from Smoker, while Ace prided himself on his younger brother’s victory over Arlong. Meanwhile, Kuma witnessed the Pacifista cyborgs that Vegapunk created through the former’s Buccaneer DNA.

The two discussed the Enies Lobby Incident, with Kuma revealing to Vegapunk that Luffy was the son of Dragon. One Piece chapter 1102 then jumps ahead in time, showing the Thriller Bark Incident from Kuma’s point of view. Tasked with taking Luffy’s head, Kuma instead tested the resolve and loyalty of his comrades.

As Zoro offered him to take his head but spare Luffy’s, Kuma challenged the former to factually take his captain’s place. Using his Devil Fruit, Kuma extracted all the harm and pain Luffy suffered in the previous fights and defied Zoro, who was already notably injured in his own right, to bear it entirely.

Thinking to himself, Kuma recognized that not even he would be able to endure such an amount of damage. Astoundingly, not only did Zoro accept the challenge, but he managed to bear all of Luffy’s pain without even losing consciousness.

Kuma partaking in the Sabaody Incident as seen in One Piece chapter 1102 (Image via Toei Animation)

Deeply moved by the Zoro's selflessness and determination, Kuma left Thriller Bark, remarking that Luffy found himself some exceptional friends, as was to be expected from Dragon’s son. Sometime later, Kuma, as a Warlord, was summoned to partake in the forthcoming Paramount War.

Well aware that the time for him to be stripped of his consciousness was drawing near, Kuma went to Sabaody, aiming to see Bonney one last time. He didn’t directly meet the girl, only watching her through a window while she was eating in a restaurant.

Briefly after, Kuma was shocked to see that Luffy punched a Celestial Dragon inside the auction house, performing a rebellious act that no one had dared to commit in centuries.

Admiral Kizaru arrived on the island to punish the pirates but was blocked by Silvers Rayleigh. Resolved to leave his mark on the world’s fate by saving Luffy and his friends, Kuma made his move. As it’s well known, he used his Paw-Paw Fruit to warp all the Straw Hats to different places.

One Piece chapter 1102 highlights that, in truth, Kuma saved the crew (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuma thought to himself that the Straw Hats needed to be properly ready before entering the New World. He also remarked that Luffy had to survive, as the future savior of the world. One Piece chapter 1102 then shifts to Egghead.

Saint Saturn ordered Vegapunk to put an additional self-destruct mechanism on Kuma. Despite the scientist’s attempts to negotiate other methods, Saturn commanded him to carry on Kuma’s final surgery as ordered. Then, One Piece chapter 1102 shows the last day of Kuma’s life as a free-willed human.

Kuma asked Vegapunk to program him to protect the Straw Hat crew’s ship, saying that he wouldn’t be able to see their growth, but he wanted to protect their home before their return. He then claimed that he knew that Nika’s story was just a legend, but that it would be great if there was someone fighting with a smile on his face to free the oppressed.

Bonney broke into tears in One Piece chapter 1102 (Image via Shuisha/Colored by JLjarx)

Kuma added that, if there was someone capable of changing the world, that would be Luffy. Using his Devil Fruit powers, he released a copy of his memories, condensed in an energy bubble that would disappear when touched.

Kuma’s entire life was shown flashing before his eyes, with him seeing the faces of his loved ones, i.e., his parents, Ivankov, Ginny, Dragon, Bonney, and Vegapunk. As he was about to complete the surgery, Vegapunk broke into tears, claiming that Kuma was a hero, for Bonney and everyone he ever met in his path.

Right before becoming a cyborg, Kuma asked Vegapunk to share his final words to Bonney, his wishes for her tenth birthday. One Piece chapter 1102 ends, and so does the flashback, by showing Bonney in Egghead. After learning the truth about her father’s life, she was writhing on the floor of the room that hosted Kuma’s memories, twisted up by tears.

One Piece chapter 1102 in-depth analysis

One Piece chapter 1102 highlighted Zoro's big moment in Thriller Bark (Image via Toei Animation)

Among other things, One Piece chapter 1102 increases the hype around Zoro’s iconic “Nothing Happened” moment, raising the bar for the swordsman’s incredible accomplishment. The chapter made it clear that Zoro’s astounding feat can't be doubted in any way, as what he did is even more remarkable than previously thought.

After extracting all of Luffy’s injuries and fatigue, Kuma noted that even he wouldn’t be able to bear such an amount of damage without getting knocked out cold. As it’s well known, Zoro fully endured the concerned quantity of harm while remaining conscious and standing.

Luffy’s pain was the result of him stressing his body far beyond his limits, forcing himself to absorb a hundred shadows, when a normal human should only contain two or three at most, as well as overusing the Gears. All that tremendous fatigue added to the injuries that Zoro had already sustained on his own.

Expand Tweet

Despite his Buccaneer body and cyborg enhancements, Kuma, for his admission, wouldn’t have been able to endure Luffy’s pain like an already wounded and tired pre-time skip Zoro did. Admittedly, that’s incredible hype for Zoro.

By comparison, with both being in a similarly wounded state beforehand, Zoro endured all of Luffy’s insane damage without losing consciousness, while Sanji passed out after being struck with just the hilt of the former's sword. The predicament emphasized Zoro as Luffy’s right-hand man, and the only crewmember ever capable of replacing the captain.

After One Piece chapter 1102, the occurrence rises to an even greater value, cementing the insane extent of Zoro’s willpower and endurance, as well as his selfless devotion to Luffy. Zoro’s exceptional display of moral commitment and physical toughness pushed Kuma to acknowledge that Luffy had valuable comrades by his side.

One Piece chapter 1102 sheds further light on Kuma's actions (Image via Toei Animation)

In addition to appreciating Zoro’s deed, Kuma couldn’t help but grow a massive fascination for Luffy. He was pleased to see that his friend Dragon’s son was the author of stunning actions like defying the World Government in Enies Lobby and openly rebelling against a Celestial Dragon in Sabaody.

Gradually but increasingly seeing Luffy as the Nika which he heard of in his father Clapp's tales, Kuma decided to help the Straw Hat Pirates. Back then in Sabaody, it seemed that Kuma was destroying them, while, in truth, he was protecting them from inevitable annihilation, and granting them a chance to come back stronger.

Warping all the Straw Hats to different places chosen among the locations he had visited, Kuma made an invaluable contribution to their adventure. The pain of their temporary breakup would be erased by the results of the two years they spent honing their abilities in preparation for the New World’s adversities.

If the Straw Hats are now a full-fledged and well-respected Yonko crew, part of the credit surely goes to what Kuma did two years ago.

One Piece chapter 1102 review

One Piece chapter 1102 showed Kuma's last moments as a human Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1102 lacks fierce fights or appalling revelations, as it mostly focuses on deepening already known events by showing Kuma’s perspective on the same. What makes the chapter stand out is its extremely emotional content, which truly gives goosebumps.

A panel explains why Bonney started wearing a jewel-shaped piercing on her cheek. The last time Kuma saw her, she still had her disease’s signature blue scales in the same spot. As such, Bonney put the piercing to make sure that Kuma would recognize her.

In a reinterpretation of the scene where Bonney was first introduced in the series during the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, the chapter showed her inside the restaurant where Kuma watches her from outside.

Kuma’s agony for not being able to reunite with Bonney was palpable, but, he endured it, only indulging in a heartwarming smile. That’s not even the emotional peak of the installment, as One Piece chapter 1102 hits even harder in its continuation.

Expand Tweet

During the surgery that would deprive Kuma of his human mind, Vegapunk, Sentomaru, and all those present were crying their eyes out. Kuma, instead, was at peace, happy that he was able to save Bonney. In one of Oda's greatest masterworks, Kuma had his life flashing before his eyes, with the faces of the people he had loved calling him.

A newborn tenderly pampered by his parents. An enslaved child together with Ginny and Emporio Ivankov. A young man alongside Dragon. One after another, Kuma retraced all the stages of his existence, picturing himself running through them with a pose similar to Nika’s trademark dance. Finally, he saw Ginny’s laughter and Bonney’s smile.

Expand Tweet

As a precious memento of Ginny, Bonney became Kuma’s new reason for living. He protected and loved the little girl wholeheartedly, raising her as his daughter. Thus, even sacrificing his consciousness was fine, as long as it enabled him to ensure her safety.

A true tragic hero, Kuma has gone through continuous misery, but, even when faced with hell, never loses his hope, and continues appreciating even the smallest source of happiness. He would deserve to regroup with Bonney, and all One Piece fans keep their fingers crossed for this to happen in the forthcoming chapters.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.