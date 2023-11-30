One Piece chapter 1100 reminds everyone of Ace's underrated potential

One Piece chapter 1100 will be available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus starting on Monday, December 4, 2023. As per the spoilers, the issue's storytelling will mostly focus on the narration of Bartholomew Kuma’s past. The chapter will also disclose an unexpected and yet exciting detail about Portgas D. Ace, the Pirate King's biological son.

"Fire Fist" Ace became a prominent member of the Whitebeard Pirates, but tragically died while trying to protect his sworn brother, Monkey D. Luffy. One Piece 1100 highlighted that Ace was an extremely powerful pirate, possibly intended to repeat the deeds of his notorious father.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1100.

Had Portgas D. Ace not died, he would have become one of the strongest One Piece characters

Picking up the narration from where the previous issue left it, One Piece chapter 1100 continues the journey into Kuma’s past. In search of a cure for Bonney’s Sapphire Scales Syndrome, Kuma met Vegapunk, who declared that he could save her by performing a stem cell transplant.

In exchange, Vegapunk requested Kuma to donate his blood, which he would use to create the “Pacifista” cyborgs. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who was eavesdropping on the conversation, allowed the deal but only provided that Kuma satisfied his demands.

Saturn forced Kuma to accept his body being turned into a cyborg, with his mind set on being totally erased at the end of the surgery. Additionally, before becoming a full-fledged human weapon at the World Government’s service, Kuma had to join the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

Within the group, Kuma was set to replace a certain former member who had been defeated just a few days before. The chapter didn’t reveal the dismissed Warlord’s identity but disclosed that the person who beat him was Portgas D. Ace.

Portgas D. Ace's story in One Piece

Luffy, Sabo, and Ace (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite their countless deadly battles, Gol D. Roger and the “Marine Hero” Monkey D. Garp ended up genuinely respecting each other. Shortly before dying, Roger asked Garp to take care of his son Ace, so the latter wouldn’t be treated as a criminal.

Ace’s mother, Portgas D. Rouge, held her pregnancy to ensure that the World Government couldn’t find her son. Moved by Rouge’s harrowing sacrifice, Garp accepted Roger’s request and raised Ace as if he were his grandson.

Garp oversaw Ace and Luffy's childhood before entrusting them to Dadan's care. Garp habitually came to visit the kids, which he would train by beating them up. Growing together, Ace, Sabo, and Luffy developed a deep bond, which they consecrated with an oath.

Ace as a major element of the Whitebeard Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

At the age of 17, Ace started his pirate career. After gathering his own group, the Spade Pirates, he eventually joined the Whitebard Pirates. Within the all-powerful crew, Ace soon became a prominent member, as well as the protege of the captain, Edward Newgate.

Seeking revenge on Marshall D. Teach, a crewmate who left the Whitebeard Pirates after killing a fellow comrade, Ace began chasing the former. During his pursuit, he paused in Arabasta, where he briefly reunited with Luffy.

After protecting his sworn brother from Navy officer Smoker, Ace continued his hunt for Teach, whom he eventually met in Banaro. In the ensuing fight, Ace was defeated and captured by Teach, who sold him to the World Government.

Jailed in Impel Down, Ace was transferred to Marineford to be executed. The Whitebeard Pirates tried to save him, but their efforts were in vain, as the Navy overwhelmed them, and Ace died on the battlefield. In a last gesture of brotherly love, he sacrificed himself to protect Luffy from Admiral Akainu.

How strong was Ace at the time of his death?

Ace tragically died during the Paramount War (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

At just 20 years old, Ace was a major member of the Whitebeard Pirates, one of the mightiest crews ever. His combat prowess was substantial, to the point where he was famous as “Fire Fist”, a moniker that stemmed from his ravaging Logia-class Devil Fruit powers.

As the owner of the Flame-Flame Fruit, Ace could transform his body into fire, and freely manipulate the element to unleash devastating attacks. A testament to his potency, he was able to equalize Aokiji’s Ice Block: Pheasant Peck with a technique of his own.

Granted, Ace’s Flame-Flame Fruit might have had, at the very least, a slight natural advantage over Aokiji’s Ice-Ice Fruit, and there’s no doubt that if they had continued to fight the Admiral would have won. Still, the feat remains impressive.

Ace showcasing his Devil Fruit powers (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As Gol D. Roger’s son, Ace not only carried the Will of D., but was even born with the innate talent to use Conqueror’s Haki. Regrettably, Ace died before becoming strong enough to evolve his abilities at the superior level by achieving the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

Even then, Ace coud fight on par with Jinbe, an expert user of Fish-Man Karate and Armament Haki. Despite Jinbe's expertise with two assets especially useful against the Flame-Flame Fruit, Ace managed to match his much more seasoned opponent.

Ace and Jinbe nearly killed each other, with their struggle lasting for five days, until mutual exhaustion. After the strenuous fight, “Fire Fist” still had some energy to mount a desperate stand against Whitebeard. The latter easily overpowered him, but the occurrence is highly telling of Ace’s toughness.

A rookie Ace facing Jinbe (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ace was also able to fight on par with Yamato, although the latter didn’t use both her Advanced Conqueror’s haki or her Mythical Zoan powers during the battle.

To evaluate how strong was Ace before his death, it must be noted that, even before joining the Whitebeard Pirates, he was equal to Jinbe, a fighter comparable to most Yonko Commanders.

Given their age difference, Jinbe was already close to his current strength, while Ace significantly improved his combat skills as soon as he started fighting and traveling alongside Whitebeard, Marco, and the others.

Thus, at the time of his death, Ace was probably stronger than most Yonko Commanders, although still inferior to those with right-hand man rank. This would go hand in hand with the fact that Ace was comparable to the average Warlords, who hold a similar level of power.

Ace's strongest move, the Entei (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

When he was still the captain of the Spade Pirates, Ace already met the minimum strength requirements to be a Warlord. He was asked to join the organization but refused. One Piece chapter 1100 revealed that, after joining Whitebeard’s crew, Ace even defeated one of the Seven Warlords.

It’s unclear who was the Warlord that “Fire Fist” beat, but all of them are exceedingly powerful individuals. Without even considering Dracule Mihawk, who, as a Yonko-level fighter, has always been in a league of his own compared to his colleagues, all Warlords are fearsome pirates.

The only relatively weak member of the group was Gecko Moria, who, in fact, met the standard of being a Warlord only when he was in his prime. As Moria loosened up and became weaker, he was deemed not powerful enough to be one of the Warlords and kicked out of the group.

Ace's untimely death wasted all his Pirate King potential

Ace and Luffy in Marineford (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Whether or not Ace would have lived to his potential can’t be said for sure. However, Whitebeard wanted him to be his heir and become the next Pirate King, while the World Government started an all-out war to prevent this from happening.

This is pretty telling of the fact that, if Ace survived, in a future perspective he would have been a great threat to the World Government as well as a dangerous competitor for all pirates.

A hypothetical post-time-skip Ace might have combined the Awakened Flame-Flame Fruit with the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki for an insane power output, comparable to Zoro’s, or maybe even Luffy’s.

Ace’s death remains a sorrowful moment that moved every One Piece fan, but his spirit will live on in his sworn brothers. Luffy will never forget Ace’s sacrifice, while Sabo honored the latter’s memory by becoming the Flame-Flame Fruit’s new owner.

