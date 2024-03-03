One Piece Chapter 1110: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1110 is set to release on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the series confirmed to be going on break following an incredible cliffhanger in the previous release, fans are desperate for any and all spoilers on the upcoming issue which they can find.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1110 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1110, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1110 release date and time

The ancient robot could rouse to fight the Gorosei in One Piece chapter 1110 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1110 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, March 18, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

The chapter is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 18, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 18, 2024

One Piece Chapter 1110 where to read

The Gorosei will prove their worth as fighters in One Piece chapter 1110 and beyond (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1109 recap

One Piece Chapter 1109 began with a new cover story, which revealed Onigashima had sunk to Ancient Wano. Beginning its story content, the issue saw Dr. Vegapunk’s message continue to play, revealing it hijacked Marines comms signals and forced Transponder Snails to play it. Dr. Vegapunk decides to give those listening 10 minutes to set up Visual Transponder Snails, while Saint Jaygarcia Saturn telepathically communicates with the rest of the Gorosei.

Here, it’s confirmed Dr. Vegapunk is dead, with the Gorosei speculating that a Dead Man’s Switch began the message. They also deduce that the signal is being broadcasted from somewhere in the Labo-Phase on Egghead. People all around the world are shown preparing for Dr. Vegapunk’s message, the most significant of which is Monkey D. Dragon in Kamabakka Queendom, seen musing on Shaka’s premonition of his own death earlier in the arc.

Returning to Egghead, Luffy uses a new move called Booming Dawn Cymbal on Saturn and Kizaru, frustrated that he’s unable to damage the former. This makes them as thin as pieces of paper, allowing Luffy to send them flying. Kizaru lands in a Marine ship and rests, while Saturn comes back like a boomerang and tries to attack Luffy. The issue ends with Saturn being told to summon the other Gorosei to Egghead as four magic circles billowing black smoke appear.

One Piece Chapter 1110 what to expect (speculative)

With the entire Gorosei set to appear and likely fight Luffy and co on Egghead Island, One Piece Chapter 1110 will likely open up with the arrival of the other Gorosei members. This should immediately transition into the arrival of Dorry, Brogy, and Sanji at a minimum to provide Luffy with backup, setting up an exciting brawl.

The chapter should also give an update on Roronoa Zoro and Rob Lucci’s fight, possibly seeing Jinbe tag in for Zoro against Lucci. This would allow Zoro to rush to the fight between Luffy and co and the Gorosei, determined to help his Captain protect the rest of their crew as they escape.

