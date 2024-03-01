One Piece chapter 1109: The Gorosei summoned to Egghead as Luffy decimates Kizaru

One Piece chapter 1109’s full scanlations were released on Friday, March 1, 2024, bringing with them an exciting fully translated look at the upcoming official release from the series. While not quite an official release, the fan translations within these releases are typically just as acceptable, if not preferable to the official dialogue.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing the issue’s events, which all but fully confirm that Dr. Vegapunk has indeed died a physical death in his main body. The issue also sees Saturn seemingly summon the Gorosei to Egghead Island, setting up a massive fight to conclude the Egghead arc with.

One Piece chapter 1109 sees new cover story start which could lead to the uncovering of Pluton

One Piece chapter 1109: Dead man’s switch

Dr. Vegapunk's main body is all but officially confirmed to have died in One Piece chapter 1109 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1109 starts with its cover page, which sees the island of Onigashima having sunk to the ruins of Ancient Wano without any apparent explanation or cause. The issue then dives into its story content, which sees Dr. Vegapunk’s prerecorded message continue. Vegapunk Shaka appears in the message, advising Dr. Vegapunk to use the Marines’ communications traffic to force a worldwide constant broadcast at maximum strength.

As this is said, some of the Marines at Egghead Island are shown unable to turn off a Transponder Snail communicating Dr. Vegapunk’s message. Monkey D. Luffy, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, and Admiral Kizaru are then shown to also hear Dr. Vegapunk’s message play. Dr. Vegapunk points out that people will still need time to prepare Visual Transponder Snails, suggesting they wait an hour before starting the message.

One Piece chapter 1109 sees Saturn question what Dr. Vegapunk plans to say as this portion plays, while Nami and co are also shown realizing that Dr. Vegapunk is the one speaking. In the message, Shaka retorts that an hour is too long, and it may give their enemies time to cut the broadcast short. Dr. Vegapunk then decides on giving citizens 10 minutes to prepare their Visual Transponder Snails, as Sanji tries to rouse an unresponsive Dr. Vegapunk in the present.

The issue then focuses on Saint Saturn, who appears to be telepathically communicating with the other Gorosei in Mariejois. He informs them that Admiral Kizaru delivered a killing blow to Dr. Vegapunk which he saw himself, prompting the other Gorosei to suggest that he set up a dead man’s switch to trigger the message upon his main body’s death. Likewise, this all but fully confirms that Dr. Vegapunk has indeed died a physical death.

One Piece chapter 1109 sees the Gorosei agree this to be most likely, while also expressing concern over not knowing what he’ll say. They deduce that the source of the broadcast should be the Labo-Phase on Egghead Island, while citizens from all over the world are shown preparing for Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast.

First seen are Rebecca, Kyros, and Leo in Dressrosa, followed by Mayor Woop Slap in Foosha Village, and Iceberg in Water 7 with his new secretary Alice. Big News Morgans, Vivi D. Nefertari, and Wapol are then seen, still in the World Economic Journal headquarters balloon which is presumably still in the Egghead area. Finally, Emporio Ivankov and Monkey D. Dragon are seen in the Kamabakka Queendom, with Dragon musing on Shaka’s prediction of his death.

One Piece chapter 1109: New moves with no effect

One Piece chapter 1109 then returns to Egghead Island, where Luffy comments on how he’s unable to damage Saint Saturn. Kizaru takes the opportunity to shoot lasers at Luffy out of his eyes, but Luffy dodges while saying he won’t let them run off until he’s sure his crew has escaped. He then slams them both together with his hands, flattening them into paper-like sheets in a move he calls Booming Dawn Cymbal.

Luffy then takes the disc-like versions of Saturn and Kizaru, flinging them into the ocean since he’s unable to otherwise damage them. He then launches the two like frisbees, with Kizaru crashing into a Marine ship. Saint Saturn, however, comes back like a boomerang, and is attempting to attack Luffy with his many legs in a move similar to Luffy’s own Gum-Gum UFO.

One Piece chapter 1109 sees Luffy question what it’ll take to keep Saturn down, while Kizaru is shown to be lying down in the Marine ship and panting. The other Gorosei reach out to Saturn telepathically, telling him there’s no time and that they can’t let Dr. Vegapunk’s message play. Saturn says he’ll “perform the summoning” as Jewelry Bonney’s group is shown to have arrived at the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship.

Black lightning is then seen striking Egghead Island as four magic circles appear around Saint Saturn, billowing the same black smoke the original magic circle which summoned Saturn did. Luffy is shown to be incredibly shocked at this, while an escaping but still nearby Sanji comments on how similar this is to when Saturn first appeared. The issue ends here, also confirming that there will be a series break next week.

One Piece chapter 1109: In summation

While news of a break following such a tantalizing cliffhanger is agonizing, One Piece chapter 1109 is nevertheless a fantastic entry into what is clearly the climax of the Egghead arc. Likewise, the apparent summoning of the other Gorosei members to Egghead Island sets up a massive fight to conclude the arc with, one which will likely have a major impact on the rest of the Final Saga.

The issue also does a great job of going out of its way to emphasize that Dr. Vegapunk has indeed died, shown via Saturn’s dialogue with the Gorosei and the appearance of his own body. While it’s technically not official that he has died yet (especially given series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s penchant for fake-out deaths), this does seem to be the case given this latest issue.

