One Piece: Dorry and Brogy may have an ulterior motive for rescuing Luffy

One Piece chapter 1106 revealed that Dorry and Brogy had invaded Egghead Island and they wouldn't be leaving without the Sun God, in other words, Monkey D. Luffy. This news was groundbreaking for One Piece fans as the arrival of these two giants was the least expected.

One Piece chapter 1107 confirmed that these two giants didn't arrive alone as their old pirate crew named 'The Giant Warrior Pirates,' which disbanded years ago, has also tagged along.

Although they are here to help the Straw Hats escape Egghead Island, there is something else that they might want from them, more specifically the Sun God Luffy. This goes back to the Little Garden arc when Dorry revealed a specific detail regarding their God and his century-long battle with Brogy.

One Piece: The ulterior motive Dorry and Brogy have for rescuing Luffy

One Piece chapter 1107 revealed that Dorry and Brogy were accompanied by their former crewmates (Oimo, Kashi, and some other giants) as the 'The Giant Warrior Pirates' were back in action. The Straw Hats encountered Oimo and Kashi during the Enies Lobby arc, where these two were tricked into serving as guards for the World Government.

These colossal pirates destroyed the navy ships one after another to help create a way for the Straw Hats to escape. But there is another motive these giants have in mind for rescuing Luffy and his crew.

During the Little Garden arc of One Piece, the Straw Hats arrived on this island where Dorry and Brogy were sitting separately. As the Straw Hats were divided into groups, each met one giant and heard their side of the story.

Talking to Dorry, Luffy heard about the God of Elbaf and his battle with Brogy, which they had carried out for a century without even knowing why they fought each other.

This battle will conclude with a winner, either the last man standing or the one chosen by the God of Elbaf. The "God of Elbaf" has been one of the biggest mysteries of One Piece, with fans now speculating it to be Luffy, in other words, the Sun God Nika.

After the Straw Hats left Little Island, Dorry and Brogy continued their battle for two years, with no idea why they were doing so. It is also shown in different color spreads of the One Piece manga that these giants had access to newspapers. This meant that as soon as they read the news of Luffy's 'Sun God Nika' fruit, they rushed towards Egghead Island.

The ulterior motive of these giants in saving Luffy could be to ask him who is the winner between Dorry and Brogy. As mentioned before, the battle between these giants will only end with a winner, and as they are equally matched in strength, only the God of Elbaf can end their fight by declaring a winner.

Luffy could be considered the God of Elbaf because he has the Sun God Nika's devil fruit. Sun God Nika could have a history with the giants of Elbaf, which is why he is considered such a big figure in front of them.

Final thoughts

This theory should be taken with a grain of salt as there is no supporting argument as to why Nika is the God of Elbaf. Making such a bold statement without anything to back it up could make the theory far-fetched.

But as One Piece has entered its final saga and things are being wrapped up, there could be wordplay left behind by Eiichiro Oda regarding how the Sun God Nika relates to the giants of Elbaf.