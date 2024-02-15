One Piece chapter 1107 raw scans: Luffy's deadly new move on display as Saturn horrified by Blackbeard Pirates

One Piece chapter 1107’s alleged raw scans were released on Thursday, February 15, 2024, bringing with them an exciting early look at the upcoming release’s artwork. While these are not a Shueisha-certified release, the raw scans’ corroboration of text-based spoilers suggests that both sets of leaks will be proven accurate come the issue’s official release.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1107’s events, with a predominant highlight being Luffy’s deadly new attack which he uses on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. Fans are also honing in on Saint Saturn seemingly being horrified by the presence and suggested intentions of the Blackbeard Pirates who appear on the island, Catarina Devon and Van Augur.

One Piece chapter 1107 raw scans confirms Dr. Vegapunk’s injury to be as brutal as text spoilers suggested

Raw scans

One Piece chapter 1107’s raw scans begin with the issue’s cover page, which see Law napping with a leopard on a mountain side while Bepo cares for them. The issue then begins its story content by focusing on the Giant Warrior Pirates. Dorry, Brogy, Oimo, and Kashii are all present, as are other Giants whom fans haven't yet met and are unnamed in this scene. All of them are attacking the Marine battleships they pass by as they sail toward Egghead Island.

Usopp, Nami, Chopper, and Vegapunk Edison are then shown watching the Giant Warrior Pirates’ arrival, with Usopp sobbing at seeing them again. The Little Garden arc’s events are then briefly recapped in a panel featuring chibi versions of the Straw Hats and Dorry and Brogy. Oimo and Kashii are also seen in the summary panel despite not being present in the arc itself.

One Piece chapter 1107’s raw scans then see Edison say something, prompting a shift in perspective to Brook and Vegapunk Lilith. The two are about to push the Thousand Sunny off the cliff, but Lilith is seemingly worried about something given her expression. Jinbe is then shown to still be heading towards Roronoa Zoro and Rob Lucci.

One Piece chapter 1107 sees Zoro still struggling with Lucci, but refusing to use any of his stronger abilities for some reason (Image via Toei Animation)

The issue then shifts focus to Zoro and Lucci’s fight, seeing Lucci wear a cocky expression as he seemingly talks down to Zoro. The Straw Hat swordsman is wearing a somewhat exhausted expression, but the veins popping in his forehead also suggest that he could be more angry than tired.

One Piece chapter 1107’s raw scans then shift to the coast of Egghead Island, where the Mark III Pacifista units continue to destroy the Marine ships present thanks to Bonney’s order. The Vice Admiral with many chins, whose name is allegedly Red King per text-based spoilers, takes charge of the situation and seemingly downs one of the Mark III Pacifista units as a result.

The issue then shifts back to the area where Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and co are, first seeing Luuffy and Bonney have a brief discussion. Bonney is still crying for recognizing Luffy as Nika, before pointing to Saturn and prompting Luffy to say something. Luffy then winds up for an attack, launching what appears to be a Gear 5, Armament Haki-infused version of his Gum-Gum Gatling. The move is called “Gum-Gum Dawn Gatling” or “Gum-Gum White Gatling.”

One Piece chapter 1107 sees Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma, and Dr. Vegapunk all watching Luffy’s attack as its final punch sends Saturn flying away through several buildings. Franky and Vegapunk Atlas then try to collect Bonney, Kuma, and Dr. Vegapunk for a retreat. However, they leave Dr. Vegapunk behind as blood spills from his mouth, which text-based spoilers claim is due to the scientist saying he will die if they move him now.

Admiral Kizaru then tries to launch a surprise attack on Bonney and Kuma, but Sanji thankfully intercepts and kicks the laser beam away without issue. Kizaru is making a shocked expression never seen on him before, while Franky is making the classic shocked Enel face. Sanji and Kizaru then exchange some words as Atlas, Franky, Kuma, and Bonney retreat. Luffy and Sanji stay behind to square up against Kizaru, standing between him and Dr. Vegapunk.

One Piece chapter 1107 then shifts perspective to a dazed and clearly injured Saint Saturn. As he gets up from the buildings which fell on him, none other than the Blackbeard Pirates appear before him in the form of Catarina Devon and Van Augur. Devon touches Saturn’s leg before backing away from him, briefly conversing with Saturn before their conversation seemingly reaches a turning point.

At this moment, the seemingly worried Saturn tries to launch an attack on the pair. However, Van Augur warps them away just in time with his Warp-Warp Fruit. Saturn is seemingly worried at his inability to stop them as he silently ponders the situation. Van Augur and Devon are then shown to be heading to the coastline, when they’re interrupted by a crying Caribou seemingly begging them for something as the issue ends.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.