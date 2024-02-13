One Piece Episode 1094: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1094 is set to release on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 9:30AM JST according to the official Crunchyroll website. Following the confrontation between the Blackbeard Pirates and the Heart Pirates in the last issue, fans are desperate to learn how the battle ultimately concludes.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1094 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode, and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

One Piece Episode 1094 set to shift away from Blackbeard vs Law, return to Egghead for now

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1094 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, February 18, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1094 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Episode 1093 recap

One Piece Episode 1093 began with a focus on Law and the Heart Pirates, who were being attacked by Blackbeard and the Blackbeard Pirates. Law and his crew had been transformed into women by one of the Blackbeard Pirates’ Devil Fruit powers, forcing Law to use his Haki on all of them to revert them to normal. The group then surfaced their submarine ship as it was revealed that Doc Q and his Sick-Sick Fruit were responsible for their feminization.

Van Augur was then introduced with the Warp-Warp Fruit, allowing him to teleport to a different location instantly. Jesus Burgess then used his Strong-Strong Fruit to effortlessly pick up and hurl a mountain at the Heart Pirates. Thankfully, Law used his Devil Fruit abilities to slice it to pieces thanks to recognizing what was going on in time. Blackbeard himself then appeared, saying he was waiting for Law to seize his Road Poneglyph transcripts.

Law agreed to the challenge, prompting the two to begin clashing with each other. This prompted a flashback which revealed Kuzan and Van Augur had assaulted Chocolat Town and captured Charlotte Pudding as a result. Pudding was seen implying that Big Mom was dead as the fighting continued outside.The episode ended with Law and Blackbeard clashing while Akainu received the news of the battle, expressing frustration with his Fleet Admiral title.

What to expect (speculative)

Unfortunately, One Piece Episode 1094 is unlikely to open up with a continued focus on Law versus Blackbeard. Instead, that battle will be left open ended as the episode likely shifts back to Egghead Island to focus on Luffy and co as they explore. Likewise, fans should also get an update on the statuses and locations of the other Straw Hats, who should also be on Egghead by now.

One Piece Episode 1094 is also likely to finally shed some light on the Dr. Vegapunk conundrum, explaining what hierarchy exists amongst the Satellites if any. The installment should also at the very least set up the introduction of the true Dr. Vegapunk, if not fully introduce him by its end.

