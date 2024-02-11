One Piece episode 1093: The new Devil Fruits of the Blackbeard Pirates, explained

One Piece episode 1093 temporarily displaces the anime’s storytelling, leaving aside Egghead’s futuristic environment to move into Winner Island. As outlined by its title, “The Winner Takes All! Law vs. Blackbeard!,” the episode focuses on the battle between the whole collective of the Heart Pirates and some members of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Aiming to steal the Road Poneglyph in Trafalgar Law’s possession, Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard” and four of his officers ambushed the Heart Pirates. Despite his lethal skills with the Ope-Ope Fruit, not even Law seems strong enough to stand a chance against Teach. Hence, the situation’s shaping up to be quite complex for the “Surgeon of Death” and his crew.

Law, Bepo, and the others tried to escape but were quickly cornered and forced to accept a head-on battle with Teach, Jesus Burgess, Van Augur, Doc Q, and Stronger. As it’s well known, Teach owns two Devil Fruits that need no introduction: the Dark-Dark and the Quake-Quake. Recently, his subordinates have also gained Devil Fruit powers, which they show in One Piece episode 1093.

One Piece episode 1093 reveals the new abilities of Blackbeard’s long-standing subordinates

Jesus Burgess and the Strong-Strong Fruit

Jesus Burgess as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The helmsman of the Blackbeard Pirates, Jesus Burgess, is a brawler who performs wrestling moves. He has some degree of proficiency with Armament Haki, which he uses to amp up his techniques. Burgess’ most emphasized trait has always been his muscular strength, which he recently boosted to insane levels thanks to the Strong-Strong Fruit.

This Paramecia-type Devil Fruit grants its users superhuman physical strength. Burgess already had herculean might, and the Strong-Strong Fruit increased the power of his muscles even further. In One Piece episode 1093, he demonstrated his newfound strength by effortlessly performing a staggering feat.

Burgess using the Strong-Strong Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Boosted by the Strong-Strong Fruit’s effect, Burgess ripped a mountain out of the ground, lifted it over his head with ease, and threw it towards the Heart Pirates. Luckily, Trafalgar Law managed to counter the attack. Combining two of the Ope-Ope Fruit’s trademark techniques, Room and Amputate, Law used his sword to cut the mountain into pieces.

The Strong-Strong Fruit takes Burgess’ wrestling techniques to the next level. Whether or not there is a maximum limit to the physical boost granted by this Devil Fruit remains unknown, but, in any case, the eventual limit’s extent is yet to be revealed as of One Piece episode 1093.

Van Augur and the Warp-Warp Fruit

Van Augur as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The cold-blooded Van Augur is the sniper of the Blackbeard Pirates. Owing to his incredible eyesight and marksmanship skills, he can fire bullets with flawless accuracy, even at long distances. Recently, Augur obtained the Warp-Warp Fruit, a Paramecia that enables him to teleport himself or other people from place to place.

The Warp-Warp Fruit perfectly suits Augur’s fighting style, as he could use it to torment his opponents with surprise attacks, teleporting himself while shooting at them. Curiously, the teleportation powers of Augur’s newfound Devil Fruit recall his moniker of “The Supersonic.”

The effect of Van Augur's Warp-Warp Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

It’s unknown whether or not the Warp-Warp Fruit has a range limit. What’s certain is that it doesn’t have any requirements to operate, unlike the Shambles technique from Law’s Ope-Ope Fruit. With Shambles, it’s possible to teleport a person or an object, but only by swapping places with another person or object.

Moreover, Shambles will only work inside the range of the Room, which Law needs to set up before performing Shambles. Augur, instead, can use his Warp-Warp Fruit much more freely. For instance, in One Piece episode 1093 he teleported Burgess to Winner Island.

Doc Q and the Sick-Sick Fruit

Doc Q as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Sadistic and malicious, Doc Q is a very weird individual. He seems to be chronically ill from an unspecified disease, which is ironic, as he is the Blackbeard Pirates’ physician. After the timeskip, Doc Q ended up getting a Devil Fruit that totally suits him, the Sick-Sick Fruit.

This Paramecia-type grants Doc Q the ability to hinder his enemies by afflicting them with diseases of all kinds. In One Piece episode 1093, he used this power to infect the Heart Pirates with the Feminization Disease, turning them from men into women.

The effect of Doc Q's Sick-Sick Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Doc Q’s Devil Fruit-induced diseases seem to be very contagious, as once they reach a target, they quickly spread among the bystanders. Moreover, their range of effect is massive, considering that they kept affecting the Heart Pirates even though they had descended deep into the ocean with their submarine.

While Doc Q’s Feminization Disease successfully gender-swapped the Heart Pirates, including Trafalgar Law, it was eventually countered by the latter. If a character’s Haki is strong enough, it’s possible to block the effects of Devil Fruits, and that’s what Law did. Unleashing his Haki, he nullified Doc Q’s technique.

Stronger and the Horse-Horse Fruit, Model: Pegasus

Stronger as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The horse that Doc Q rides on, Stronger is a member of the Blackbeard Pirates to all intents and purposes. After the timeskip, Stronger gained the powers of a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit, the Horse-Horse Fruit, Model: Pegasus. As such, he gained the ability to transform into a mythological winged-horse creature.

Within the One Piece series, Stronger’s Devil Fruit holds the record to be the first canonical Mythical Zoan completely based on Western mythology, the Ancient Greek one, to be precise.

Stronger using his Mythical Horse-Horse Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Funnily enough, the Horse-Horse Fruit didn't really change Stronger's appearance, as he was already a horse to begin with. The only major difference is that he can now sprout huge wings from his back, which he can use to fly at will.

In One Piece episode 1093, Stronger used his Zoan transformation to carry Doc Q and Marshall D. Teach in mid-air. Although severely strained by Teach's substantial bodyweight, he managed to give him a ride over to Winner Island.

Keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.