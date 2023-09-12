One Piece reveals two new Devil Fruit designs everyone wanted to know

Depending on the type of superhuman power they grant, One Piece's Devil Fruits are grouped into three categories: Paramecia, Zoan, and Logia. So far, of the more than two hundred Devil Fruits featured in the series, franchise's creator Eiichiro Oda has disclosed the physical appearance of just about thirty Devil Fruits.

Oda usually doesn't show those designs in the manga, but through the One Piece Magazine, a publication that reveals supplementary information on specific topics related to the series. Fans are therefore keen to know everything about the two Devil Fruits highlighted in the magazine's latest issue.

Rumble-Rumble Fruit and Hollow-Hollow Fruit's designs, revealed by Eiichiro Oda in One Piece Magazine Vol. 17

The Rumble-Rumble Fruit (original name: Goro-Goro no Mi)

The Rumble-Rumble Fruit and its user, Enel (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The latest One Piece Magazine revealed the design of the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, one of the few representatives of the Logia category. This Devil Fruit grants its users control over lightning, allowing them to turn themselves into it, move at lightning speed, and strike their foes with devastating bolts.

As it gifts its owners shattering destructive potency as well as several highly profitable perks, this Devil Fruit can be easily regarded among the mightiest in the series. The only known owner of the Rumble-Rumble, as well as its current host, is Enel, who ate it about six years before the start of One Piece's narration.

Enel using the Rumble-Rumble Fruit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Rumble-Rumble features the swirling pattern typical of all Devil Fruits, but differs in the rest of its traits. Clearly reminiscing the color of the lightning it creates, the fruit gleams in bright yellow.

The theme of electricity is also recalled by the lightning sparks-like jagged excrescences that originate from the pear-shaped fruit, as well as by its stem, whose zigzag form looks like a stylized thunderbolt.

Among this Devil Fruit's major benefits is its power to enable the user to move at lightning speed, crossing even large distances in a flash. This ability allowed Enel to easily dodge most attacks and completely blitz his enemies, surprising them with his appalling quickness.

Owing to the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, Enel could in fact become lightning incarnate, morphing into intangible electricity. As such, all attacks not involving Haki or Seastone would just phase through his body harmlessly.

Furthermore, those who tried to hit Enel with metallic weapons would have an additional disadvantage, as the conductive material that forms their tools would increase the effect of the Rumble-Rumble's electricity on their bodies.

Upon eating the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, Enel, in a delirium of omnipotence, used its powers to destroy his homeland, the island of Birka. Considering himself a divine being who has the right to do whatever he pleases, Enel later imposed himself as the tyrannical God of Skypiea.

Enel's authority over Skypiea was absolute (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With the extraordinary powers granted by the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, Enel easily crushed any attempted rebellion. Limiting himself to use mere electric shocks to beat the most insignificant enemies, he would unleash destructive thunderbolts against more challenging foes.

Among Enel's moves are the El Thor, a huge column of electricity, and the Vari, electrical discharges which range in power from one million volts to no less than 200 million volts. Other devastating attacks he can perform are the 30 Million Hino Bird Zap, the 30 Million Lightning Beast Kiten, and the 60 Million Lightning Dragon.

With the Amaru, Enel can morph his body into a giant figure formed of 200 million volts pure electricity. Additionally, the Rumble-Rumble Fruit allows to restart the user's heart, should an attack cause it to stop beating, as seen when Enel resurrected himself after being hit by Wyper's Seastone-equipped Reject Dial.

Enel performing Amaru (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Using the Rumble-Rumble Fruit's lightning, Enel could also empower any kind of machinery that runs on electricity. Flowing energy to empower the engines of his flying ark, Enel had its smokestacks generate huge thunderclouds, which he would use to further amp the range and power of his attacks.

Boosting himself with the Ark Maxim, Enel can perform the Mamaragan, raining down dozens of thunderbolts, each one with enough force to destroy a village. Appallingly, Enel's potency can go even beyond, as he is able to unleash the Raigo, a lightning explosion that holds the power to annihilate an entire island.

Enel's Raigo about to explode (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Enel was rather skilled with Observation Haki, a power that in Skypiea was referred to as "Mantra." Combining the anticipatory aspect of Observation Haki with the Rumble-Rumble's lightning speed, Enel was able to move with incredible effectiveness.

Furthermore, using his Mantra in conjuction with the Rumble-Rumble, Enel could amplify his sphere of awareness to the whole Skypiea, gaining a radar-like perception of all events in the island.

Undoubtedly, Enel was far above the paygrade of every fighter featured in the Skypiea Arc. His capabilities put him on a whole different level from anyone else present on the island at the time, including Wyper, Zoro, and, theoretically, Luffy too.

Enel's Devil Fruit was disadvantaged against Luffy's rubbery body (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

However, Enel ultimately lost to Luffy, whose rubber body was immune to the former's lightning. With Luffy's Devil Fruit representing the natural counter to Enel's, the God of Skypiea found himself in a very unfavorable situation.

Despite their insane force, all of Enel's moves had zero effect on Luffy, while the latter's hits could damage the tyrant's lightning body, even though Luffy couldn't use Haki at the time. As the Enel lost his temper, Luffy exploited the natural advantage of rubber over lightning to inflict a crushing defeat on him.

The Hollow-Hollow Fruit (original name: Horo-Horo no Mi)

The Hollow-Hollow Fruit and its user, Perona (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Other than the Logia-class Rumble-Rumble Fruit, the One Piece Magazine Vol. 17 also revealed the design of a Paramecia, the Hollow-Hollow Fruit. This Devil Fruit was eaten by Perona, a young girl who figured among the main antagonists in Thriller Bark.

Every wanderer that had ventured out at night on the island would have been captured by Thriller Bark's zombie army. Gecko Moria would then use his Devil Fruit to steal the victim's shadow and use it to animate a corpse, creating another zombie to add to his troops.

Following Moria's defeat, Perona tried to escape Thriller Bark, but Bartholomew Kuma used his Devil Fruit power to teleport her to Kuraigana Island, where she was eventually joined by Roronoa Zoro. As the two begrudgingly started cooperating, Dracule Mihawk, the owner of Kuraigana, allowed them to stay.

Perona and Zoro in Kuraigana Island (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After witnessing Zoro's harsh training with "Hawk Eyes," Perona kept staying at Mihawk's place. Upon learning that Moria, who had been taken for dead during the Paramount War, was alive, Perona departed from Kuraigana to go find his former boss.

Especially connected to Moria, with whom she has been since she was a child, Perona went after him on Hachinosu, the island where the Blackbeard Pirates held him captive, and freed him with the help of SWORD officer Koby.

Despite her overall combat skills not being particularly great, Perona has always been very confident, believing that the abilities of the Hollow-Hollow Fruit would give her the advantage against any enemy. Effectively, the powers of this Devil Fruit are pretty special.

Owing to the Hollow-Hollow Fruit, Perona can in fact generate ghosts, accessing to a wide array of different abilities depending on the kind of hollow she creates. She mostly uses her powers to generate Negative Hollows, particular phantoms that takes away the will of every person they hit.

It must be noted that even Luffy and Zoro, who, as natural-born Conqueror's Haki users, have an extremely high amount of willpower, were helplessly subjugated by Perona's Negative Hollows.

Admittedly, this happened at a point in the One Piece story where the Straw Hats were not yet capable of consciously using their Haki. Thus, considering that Haki has been portrayed as a power that surpasses even Devil Fruits, it's highly possible that it can counter Perona's Hollow-Hollow Fruit as well.

Perona on Kuraigana with Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the Thriller Bark Arc, however, the only established natural counter to the Hollow-Hollow Fruit was, unironically, being a very insecure person. In fact, Usopp was totally unaffected by the Negative Hollows, for the simple reason of being highly pessimistic about his own capabilities.

Further, even though ghosts should be ethereal, Perona's Devil Fruit powers allow her to create Special Hollows, that are somehow capable of inflicting physical damage on her opponents.

The Hollow-Hollow Fruit also enabled Perona to separe her consciousness from her body, projecting it into a giant phantom that looks exactly like her and, like all her other ghosts, can freely float in mid-air, change shape, and pass through solid objects.

Perona's Special Hollow (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The recently disclosed appearance of the Hollow-Hollow Fruit reminisces of the ghosts it allows its user to produce. From the fruit's T-shaped stem unfold five elongated and curved sections, that make the item's overall aspect similar to that of a cluster of pale yellow bananas.

As each banana-shaped part has two eye-like markings on its end, the five sections all recall the typical aspect of Perona's ghosts, with their evident round black eyes. The item also presents the trademark swirling pattern that all Devil Fruits have, this time as a mark on the head of each of the five parts.

