10 strongest One Piece master-student duos, ranked

In One Piece, the real potential of a fighter only blooms in the midst of battle. Still, some characters, including Luffy and Zoro, have also increased their combat effectiveness thanks to the teachings of more experienced mentors.

Having faith in one's will to be fulfilled by the people of the next era is the basis of the "Inherited Will," a core concept established in the story. The handover between Garp and Koby in the latest One Piece chapter emphasized once again the value of linking different generations.

Taking into account the combined power of master and student, each one considered in his strongest known incarnation in the series, this thread will list the franchise's mightiest teacher-pupil duos, ranking them as of the latest manga chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1088.

The ten most powerful master-disciple pairs in One Piece, ranked weakest to strongest as of chapter 1088

10) Koala & Nico Robin

Koala and Nico Robin (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A survivor of Ohara, Nico Robin is the archeologist of the Straw Hat Pirates. Owing to the Flower-Flower Fruit, she can sprout duplicates of her body from any surface within range. She can clone herself to deceive her foes, and overpower them by generating limbs in gigantic size or massive numbers.

During the timeskip, Robin was taught the principles of Fish-Man Karate by Revolutionary Army officer Koala, who educated her on how to perform palm strikes. Making good use of Koala's lessons, Robin was able to combine Fish-Man Karate with her Devil Fruit abilities, which allowed her to defeat Black Maria of the Beasts Pirates.

9) Zeff & Sanji Vinsmoke

Zeff and Sanji (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The current head chef and owner of the Baratie Restaurant, many years ago Zeff was the captain of the Cook Pirates. After saving Sanji's life, Zeff eventually became the young boy's mentor, acting like a full-fledged father figure for him.

Raising him as if he was his adopted son, Zeff taught Sanji how to cook, how to fight, and the importance of never raise hands to a woman, regardless of the situation. Following Zeff's teachings, Sanji only uses his legs to fight, relying in the speed and strength of his kicks.

Within the Straw Hat Pirates, Sanji is the third strongest member, ranking only below Luffy and Zoro. Undoubtedly, over time Sanji significantly surpassed his mentor Zeff, who can be proud of him both as a fighter and as a person.

8) Emporio Ivankov & Sanji Vinsmoke

Ivankov and Sanji (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A former prisoner of Impel Down, Ivankov is a major officer of the Revolutionary Army. Despite his rather comical appearance, Ivankov possesses remarkable physical capabilities. Combining the Horm-Horm Fruit and the Newkama Kenpo, he can alter his body and perform attacks such as Death Wink and Hell Wink.

During the timeskip, Ivankov became Sanji's trainer. He challenged the cook to defeat the 99 masters of Newkama Kenpo in order to get the recipes for Attack Cuisine, which forced him to become much stronger. Still after the timeskip, Sanji's strength was not up to par, as shown by his bad performances against Vergo and Doflamingo.

On Whole Cake Island, his contribution in combat was also negligible. In Wano, however, Sanji exploited his genetic traits to achieve new powers, including an esoskeleton and the Ifrit Jambe. These upgrades enabled him to beat Queen, the Beasts Pirates' number three.

7) Koshiro Shimotsuki & Roronoa Zoro

Koshiro and Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Shimotsuki Village's Dojo Master, Koshiro is implied to be a fearsome swordsman who can use Advanced Armament Haki. He described this ability with the same exact words that Hyogoro used with Luffy, and even used it in front of Roronoa Zoro.

After Koshiro's daughter, Kuina, tragically died, Zoro vowed to become the World's Strongest Swordsman. He asked Koshiro to give him Kuina's sword, Wado Ichimonji, and to train him. Many years later, Zoro will remember his precious teachings during the harsh battle against Mr 1.

Nowadays, Zoro is a master swordsman strong enough to challenge Admirals and Emperors, although he is yet to fully reach their level. Like Luffy, Zoro can use the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki, further emphasizing his status as the second-in-command of the Straw Hat Pirates, similarly to how Rayleigh was in the Roger Pirates.

6) Hyogoro & Monkey D. Luffy

Hyogoro and Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Long ago, Hyogoro was powerful enough that even Kaido acknowledged his strength. As an imprisoned old man, his might significantly declined, but he remained a skilled Armament Haki user. When Luffy arrived in Udon, Hyogoro offered to teach him how to emit Haki outwards.

In the first phase of the battle on Onigashima's rooftop, despite his training and Hyogoro's teachings, Luffy wasn't strong enough to meaningfully hurt Kaido, who brutally overpowered him once again.

Things changed when Luffy awakened a new form called Gear 5, and upgraded his Haki even further, becoming able to enhance his attacks with the Color of Conqueror's. As Kaido unleashed his Rising Dragon: Flame Bagua, a gigantic dragon coated in fire and Haki, Luffy answered with Bajrang Gun.

In addition to the ravaging power of Gear 5 and Advanced Conqueror's Haki, the special kind of Armament Haki that Luffy developed thanks to Hyogoro also played a pivotal role, as it allowed him to strike Kaido without physically touching the Emperor's flames.

5) Monkey D. Garp & Koby

Garp and Koby (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A man who, in his prime days, was as powerful as Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, "Marine Hero" Garp is an exceptional combatant. In possession of extraordinary speed and physical strength, Garp can easily destroy mountains with his punches, which he can further empower with the advanced versions of Armament and Conqueror's Haki.

Even as an old man, Garp was strong enough to single-handedly fend off several major members of the Blackbeard Pirates. Before being wounded by Shiryu, Garp was having the upper hand against former Marine Admiral Kuzan, which he managed to overpower even after being weakened by the effects of the injury.

Under Garp's tutelage, Koby trained hard, improving immensely. From a complete weakling, he became a talented Rokushiki master and Haki user. Despite only being ranked as a Marine Captain, he possesses capabilities on a much higher level.

As seen in One Piece chapter 1088, Garp sacrificed himself so that Koby, forced to evolve, would unleash his true potential. Unleashing a ravaging Haki-enhanced blow, Koby destroyed Pizarro's gigantic stone arm.

4) Monkey D. Dragon & Sabo

Dragon and Sabo (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army, the "most wanted man in the world" Monkey D. Dragon is the World Government’s greatest enemy. His capabilities as a fighter are still unknown, but, being Garp's son and Luffy's father, he is likely to be an immensely powerful individual.

Several years ago, Dragon saved Sabo and, as the boy decided to join the Revolutionaries, personally trained him, even teaching him his own martial art style, the Dragon Claw Fist. Eventually, Sabo became Dragon's loyal right-hand man.

As the Revolutionary Army's number two, Sabo is a skilled fighter. Even before becoming a Devil Fruit user, he easily defeated Blackbeard Pirates member Jesus Burgess. After obtaining the Flame-Flame Fruit, he started combining its fire-manipulating powers with his Armament Haki and Dragon's peculiar martial art style.

3) Dracule Mihawk & Roronoa Zoro

Mihawk and Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the World's Strongest Swordsman, "Hawk Eyes" Mihawk is an immensely powerful individual, whose might is no less than that of "Red Hair" Shanks. In the past, the battles between these two swordsmen resonated throughout the entire Grand Line. Even Whitebeard was impressed by their potency.

A true one man army, Mihawk's membership is enough to raise the Cross Guild to the status of a Yonko crew. Ever since Shanks lost an arm, "Hawk Eyes" has been waiting for an even stronger challenger. After easily beating Zoro, Mihawk acknowledged his potential, and decided to wait for him to fulfill it.

During the time skip, Mihawk taught Zoro how to use Haki, which was pivotal to the young swordsman's great improvement. In the recent Wano Arc, Zoro fought impressively against Kaido, and later evolved his abilities even further, becoming one of the few characters strong enough to use Advanced Conqueror's Haki.

Step by step, Zoro is approaching to the level required to confront "Hawk Eyes" and his unparalleled Black Blade. To this day, only a glimpse of Mihawk's capabilities has been shown. Even his most casual swings can halve icebergs as big as mountain, which implies that his full power is astonishing. Undoubtedly, the final battle between Zoro and Mihawk will be unforgettable.

2) Silvers Rayleigh & Monkey D. Luffy

Rayleigh and Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Hailed by Garp as a legend comparable to Whitebeard, Silvers Rayleigh was a sort of shadow-captain for Gol D. Roger. The right-hand man of the Pirate King, Rayleigh was a powerful swordsman and Haki master. A testament to his might, his Conqueror's Haki was likened to that of Shanks by Eiichiro Oda himself.

Even as a retired old man, many years past his prime, "Dark King" Rayleigh was still strong enough to intimidate Blackbeard, prompting him to leave Amazon Lily, and successfully fend off Admiral Kizaru. Considering Luffy a man worthy to inherit Roger's will, Rayleigh personally trained him.

Over time, Luffy became able to use the advanced versions of Observation, Armament, and even Conqueror's Haki. Combining them with the Gear 5 transformation, which allows him to fight following his imagination, he was even able to overtake Kaido.

All these accomplishments would not have been possible without Rayleigh's tutelage, as he taught Luffy how to use Haki and helped him to develop the Gear 4. Unsurprisingly, Rayleigh is among the very few people to earn Luffy's deepest respect and admiration.

1) Monkey D. Garp & Kuzan "Aokiji"

Garp and Kuzan (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Some decades ago, "Marine Hero" Garp used to fight relentless battles with Gol D. Roger. Given his combat prowess, Garp was repeatedly offered to become an Admiral, but he always declined the proposal, believing that such rank would limit his freedom to act.

Thus, he remained ranked a Vice Admiral permanently, despite his might was far above even that of Admirals. As seen in the recent One Piece chapters, even at nearly 80 years old Garp was able to overwhelm former Admiral Kuzan "Aokiji", beating him at speed and overpowering him several times.

The tables only turned after Garp weakened, as a result of being stabbed by Shiryu. Considering his old age, as well as the fact that Kuzan was a man strong enough to force Akainu to a ten-day-long fight before succumbing to him, Garp's performance was absolutely impressive.

Kuzan owes a large part of his physical prowess and Haki to Garp's harsh training, which was pivotal for his jump from being a young recruit to reaching the status of Admiral. Many years later, however, Kuzan assaulted both Garp and his new disciple, Koby, with his actions leading to tragical developments.

Final thoughts

Zephyr as seen in One Piece Film: Z (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The list wouldn't be complete without mentioning "Black Arm" Zephyr, the main protagonist of One Piece Film: Z. Prior to leaving the Navy, former Admiral Zephyr, also known as Z, worked as an instructor, training many cadets who would become high-ranking officers.

Many years later, his former disciples showed genuine remorse at having to fight him. Undoubtedly, Z was an excellent and charismatic teacher, as well as a mighty fighter. The only reason why he wasn't included in the list is that he was not featured in the original One Piece series, but in a movie.

Taking into account the original story, there are also other master-disciple connections, i.e., Tom and Franky, Pedro and Carrot, Dr Hiriluk and Chopper, Heracles and Usopp, as well as Haredas and Nami. These duos weren't mighty enough to make the list, but definitely deserve to be mentioned.

