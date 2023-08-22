Is One Piece manga in its final arc? The status of the series explained

The One Piece manga has entertained fans for almost two decades. The announcement that the series is entering its final saga has brought the excitement to a fever pitch. The story of One Piece entered its final arc with the release of the Wano arc, which ended some time ago. Then the story entered the Egghead Island arc.
However, some anticipation has been dampened by news of chapter 1090 being released followed by another hiatus. Fortunately, fans can look forward to the manga's return on September 4, 2023.
While the Egghead Island arc is undeniably an important arc in the series, it's essential to acknowledge that it does not mark the final arc of the One Piece manga. Numerous unanswered questions and unresolved plotlines remain, so making an abrupt conclusion at this stage would feel rushed.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.
The final saga of the One Piece manga
The world of One Piece is filled with countless mysteries and enigmas that have captivated fans throughout the series. As it heads towards its grand conclusion, readers are eagerly anticipating how these unresolved questions will be addressed. The allure of these lingering mysteries remains strong, keeping fans engaged and intrigued.
The official One Piece X (formerly Twitter) account released the news of the series entering its final arc. There are two main mysteries in the One Piece manga. The first is the intriguing mystery surrounding the One Piece treasure, which has been Luffy and his crew's ultimate goal since the beginning. The second is the enigmatic Will of D, a recurring theme with several characters whose names bear this initial.
The hidden truths of the Void Century present a captivating enigma. This elusive period holds the answers to unraveling the world's authentic history, shedding light on crucial elements such as the Ancient Weapons and the motives behind their secrecy.
The intriguing development of Marshall D. Teach, aka Blackbeard, acquiring a second Devil Fruit power brings up inquiries about the mechanics of Devil Fruits and the implications of possessing multiple powers.
The series has subtly suggested the significance of the original Joy Boy and his relation to global history. Exploring his role might provide crucial insights into unraveling the numerous enigmas surrounding the story.
As the One Piece manga draws to a close, there are various indications that its end is approaching. Garp's sudden vanishing, Shanks' undisclosed interactions with the World Government, and Eiichiro Oda's declaration that One Piece manga has entered its final saga all foreshadow the epic conclusion.
In the latest chapter of the One Piece manga, chapter 1090, a significant turning point in the series is unveiled. This chapter sheds light on the mysterious Gorosei and hints at a possible clash with Luffy. Moreover, Kizaru's arrival on Egghead Island adds another intriguing element to the unfolding narrative.
The anticipated appearance of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn on the island intensifies the excitement, setting the stage for compelling developments in the storyline.
Final thoughts
Although One Piece still has many undisclosed secrets, it is evident that the manga has not reached its final arc. Rather, it currently finds itself in the final saga, with only a few remaining story arcs to gradually unravel the intricately crafted mysteries of this cherished series.
