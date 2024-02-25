One Piece Chapter 1109: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1109 is set to release on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Dr. Vegapunk’s death all but confirmed as Luffy prepares to take on both Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru by himself, fans truly have no idea what to expect from the upcoming release.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1109 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1109, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1109 likely to focus on Dr. Vegapunk’s message to the world

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1109 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, March 4, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece Chapter 1109 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 4, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 4, 2024

Chapter 1108 recap

One Piece Chapter 1108 began with Catarina Devon and Van Augur continuing to interrogate Caribou. However, fans don’t get to see what their ultimate decision on what to do with him is, as perspective shifts to Marines fighting the Mark III Pacifistas. The Vice Admirals present then decided to pursue Bonney instead, since killing her means they can regain control of the Pacifistas. Vice Admiral Tosa then tried to attack her, but was stopped by Dorry and Brogy.

The pair said they’re here to rescue the Straw Hats, being told by Bonney that Luffy, Sanji, and Dr. Vegapunk were still in the direction she and her group came from. Dorry and Brogy claim Dr. Vegapunk must be the person “that scholar” mentioned, before instructing some of their crew to bring Bonney’s group back to their ship. The two then marched towards Luffy and co as Vice Admirals Bluegrass and Doll made their way to the Northeast coast of Egghead Island.

Perspective then shifted back to Luffy’s group, where Saint Saturn returns in a new, much more spider-like form. Sanji commented that he’s also now covered in venom and has a deranged look in his eye as he begins attacking while Kizaru hands Dr. Vegapunk a mortal wound. Luffy then becomes giant and restrains Kizaru and Saturn as Sanji and Dr. Vegapunk escape. The chapter ends with a recording of Dr. Vegapunk playing, promising to reveal the world’s “truth.”

What to expect (speculative)

With Dr. Vegapunk’s message being likely the most significant plot line currently, One Piece Chapter 1109 should begin with at least a brief continued focus on the recording. While it’s unlikely that fans fully hear what the Marine Scientist has to say, they should at least get enough to begin understanding what the recording will discuss.

One Piece Chapter 1109 should then shift to Luffy versus Saturn and Kizaru, which is likely what the upcoming issue will primarily focus on. Fans can expect to see Luffy holding his own against the pair, if not actually proving victorious against them, for most of their fight. The issue should then end with Dorry and Brogy arriving to provide backup and help Luffy escape as the installment ends.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.