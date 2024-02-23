One Piece chapter 1108: Kizaru all but kills Dr. Vegapunk as Luffy takes on him and Saturn solo

One Piece chapter 1108’s unofficial fan translations (called scanlations colloquially) were released on Friday, February 23, 2024, bringing with them an exciting early look at the issue. Likewise, with these translations often proving just as acceptable, if not preferred over the official dialogue, fans can confidently read the release knowing they’ll get the big picture.

Unsurprisingly, fans are taking the opportunity to experience One Piece chapter 1108 early, which sees many shocking and exciting developments occur within. However, the issue also brings with it a heavy dose of sadness, with Dr. Vegapunk seemingly all but killed by Admiral Kizaru in the course of the installment’s events.

One Piece chapter 1108 sets up the “truth of the world” to be revealed by a Dr. Vegapunk recording

One Piece chapter 1108: Backup officially arrives

Wet-Haired Caribou finally makes his move in One Piece chapter 1108 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1108 begins with a continued look at Wet-Haired Caribou and Blackbeard Pirates members Van Augur and Catarina Devon. Van Augur questions Caribou’s identity and motive, pointing out how suspicious his appearance is and how big of a target Blackbeard is right now.

Caribou instead says that if they kill him here, Blackbeard will take their heads in exchange due to the extremely valuable information that would die with him. This is, of course, the locations of Pluton and Poseidon, which are only both known by the Straw Hats and Caribou. To further prove his allegiance, Caribou offers to provide the information free of charge if they simply bring him to Blackbeard.

One Piece chapter 1108 sees Van Augur and Devon eye him suspiciously and silently, as perspective shifts to the Marine forces struggling to defeat the Mark III Pacifistas and their Bubble Shields. Vice Admirals Bluegrass, Hound, and Guillotine comment on how frustrating the situation is, before deciding to focus on targeting Jewelry Bonney instead since she holds the highest current authority.

Dorry and Brogy officially begin their rescue of the Straw Hats in One Piece chapter 1108 (Image via Toei Animation)

Vice Admiral Doberman is shown as the order is given for all Vice Admirals to begin targeting Bonney, who should be heading to the Northeast coast of Egghead. Vice Admiral Tosa says he’s already on her heels, lunging to attack Bonney after saying this. However, he’s suddenly attacked by Dorry and Brogy, which shocks Bonney, Franky, and Vegapunk Atlas (who is carrying the unconscious Bartholomew Kuma).

One Piece chapter 1108 sees the two Giants say they came to get the Straw Hats, but add that they don’t recognize any of those before them as members of the crew. This is because Franky’s bounty poster is actually a picture of the Thousand Sunny. After Dorry and Brogy reveal they come with friendly intentions, Bonney points out that Monkey D. Luffy, Sanji, and Dr. Vegapunk are still in the direction they came from.

The pair recognize the name of Dr. Vegapunk as what “that scholar” told them, before instructing other Giants to carry them to their ships as they press on to rescue Luffy and co. Vice Admirals Pomsky and Urban, meanwhile, comment on how their communications have gone down. Bluegrass then tells Vice Admiral Doll to ride with her so they can head to Egghead, while the latter reminisces on serving under Jaguar D. Saul 20 years ago.

One Piece chapter 1108: Luffy vs Saturn and Kizaru kicks off

One Piece chapter 1108 then returns its focus to Luffy and co, where they’re being rejoined by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn following the devastating attack Luffy launched on him. Sanji questions Dr. Vegapunk on how they’re supposed to get him off the island if they can’t move him, but he simply responds that he’s made his bed and has things on Egghead he must protect.

He then asks Sanji and co to look over Bonney since she’ll be a target for the rest of her life given her command override capabilities of the Pacifista. Sanji comments on how Saturn looks nothing like a human now, adding that there’s a strange look in his eye and he seems to be coated in venom. As he says this, Saturn begins attacking with his many legs, prompting Luffy to tell Sanji to take Dr. Vegapunk and run.

However, as he does this, One Piece chapter 1108 sees Admiral Kizaru appear and kick Sanji in the face, allowing him to then stab Dr. Vegapunk with a light sword. Luffy sees this and tells Sanji to get going, prompting him to pick up Dr. Vegapunk and begin running again. Kizaru tries to warp with his Devil Fruit powers and attack once again, but Luffy (with a serious expression) becomes gigantic and grabs Kizaru fully up in one hand, making him cough up blood.

Luffy uses the other hand to grab Saint Saturn’s face, telling them that there’s no way he’s letting them escape. Sanji, meanwhile, begs Dr. Vegapunk to not die and questions what he’s smiling about. As he says this, focus shifts to elsewhere on Egghead Island, where an electrocardiogram machine is seen flatlining, signaling that someone’s heart has stopped.

As this happens, One Piece chapter 1108 sees a recording of Dr. Vegapunk begin playing on a nearby screen. Dr. Vegapunk’s voice is then heard speaking to the “world” and introducing himself. He then says that while this message will come as a shock, he’s about to tell them the “truth” about their world as the issue ends.

One Piece chapter 1108: In summation

While a tragic chapter given the apparent death of Dr. Vegapunk, One Piece chapter 1108 is nevertheless incredibly exciting for the plethora of plotlines it sets up. Obviously the most exciting is Dr. Vegapunk’s alleged reveal of the “truth” of the series’ world, which could give fans some significant lore they’ve been waiting quite a long time for.

The issue is also incredibly exciting for the setup of Luffy taking on both Saturn and Kizaru by himself. While Dorry and Brogy are headed to his location, fans should at least see a little bit of this two-on-one fight play out before their arrival on the scene.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.