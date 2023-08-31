One Piece: Admiral Kizaru is the true Marine benchmark for strength (& Luffy may have difficulty winning)

In the vast world of One Piece, the Marine Admirals reign supreme as symbols of unparalleled strength and power. Among these formidable figures, Admiral Kizaru, also known as Borsalino, shines brilliantly as an unmatched pinnacle of might.
Despite his seemingly goofy demeanor, Kizaru is one of the Marines' most valuable assets. He has faithfully served the organization for years. While Aokiji and Akainu, other Admirals, have had their moments in the spotlight, Kizaru has managed to remain fairly well-protected throughout the series. This has sparked numerous debates regarding his power level.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
Not Aokiji or Akainu, but Kizaru is the true benchmark for strength among Marines in the One Piece world
One Piece: Why neither Aokiji nor Akainu could be the True Benchmark for Strength in the Marines?
In a 10-day battle in the One Piece series, Aokiji, renowned for his ice-based abilities, faced defeat against Akainu and his formidable magma powers. Despite Aokiji's natural disadvantage, the prolonged duration of the battle suggests that their power levels may not be significantly disparate. Consequently, Aokiji's loss to Akainu does not necessarily diminish him as a benchmark for strength.
On the flip side, the election of Akainu as Fleet Admiral doesn't necessarily imply that he surpasses the other Admirals in terms of strength. Rather, one could argue that he possesses the desired mindset sought by the World Government for this position.
If strength alone were the deciding factor, Akainu wouldn't have had to battle Aokiji for the role. Thus, neither Aokiji nor Akainu can be deemed as the true measure of strength within the Marines.
One Piece: What makes Kizaru the true benchmark for strength in the Marines?
As an Admiral, Kizaru plays a vital role in maintaining the balance of power in the world of One Piece. His unwavering loyalty to the Marines and the World Government, along with his immense strength, makes him an invaluable asset in their ongoing battle against pirates and other threats.
Moreover, Kizaru's position as a Marine Admiral not only showcases his remarkable power but also underscores the organization's authority, solidifying him as a true symbol of strength.
Kizaru possesses the Pika Pika no Mi, which is a Logia-class Devil Fruit. This unique fruit enables him to transform into light itself and manipulate it as he desires.
In the world of One Piece, this ability is regarded as one of the most formidable, providing Kizaru with extraordinary speed, immense destructive power, and remarkable versatility. Combining his experience in the Marines with his overpowered Devil Fruit, Kizaru becomes an exceptionally challenging adversary.
Kizaru possesses incredible physical strength, complemented by his formidable Devil Fruit powers. His kicks display such immense force that they can trigger powerful explosions. Emotionally composed and methodical, he never allows his feelings to override his reasoning capabilities.
This unique amalgamation of physical prowess, supernatural abilities, and mental resilience undeniably establishes Kizaru as the epitome of strength within the Marines.
Kizaru has consistently demonstrated his exceptional battle skills throughout the series. He fearlessly confronted formidable foes like the Worst Generation and came close to annihilating the Straw Hat Pirates. His ability to effortlessly overpower such powerful adversaries showcases his extraordinary strength and unparalleled fighting expertise.
Furthermore, Kizaru's Logia fruit functions in a similar manner to Aokiji's power. It requires Armament Haki to inflict damage and also offers additional perks, such as instant teleportation and immunity to elemental attacks. This serves to emphasize the immense strength possessed by Kizaru and the formidable challenge that any opponent would face when attempting to overcome him.
One Piece: Why would Luffy struggle against Kizaru even after achieving Gear 5?
In the latest showdown between Luffy and Kizaru in One Piece chapter 1091, Luffy's Gear 5 form would find itself struggling against the overwhelming powers of the Admiral.
While Gear 5 undoubtedly boosts Luffy's strength, speed, and durability, it does come with its fair share of limitations. One such limitation is its rapid consumption of Luffy's stamina, leaving him vulnerable once the form dissipates. Moreover, prolonged usage of Gear 5 runs the risk of potentially shortening Luffy's overall lifespan.
Contention arises when discussing whether Gear 5 Luffy is capable of triumphing over Kizaru in a challenging confrontation. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that Kizaru's mastery of light-based abilities and extensive experience pose a formidable obstacle for Luffy.
Moreover, Luffy's employment of Gear 5 entails certain drawbacks, including rapid stamina depletion and potential impact on his lifespan. These limitations may impede his performance in combat against the proficient Kizaru, creating a daunting trial for the captain of the Straw Hats.
Final Thoughts
Admiral Kizaru stands as the true embodiment of strength within the Marine forces in the world of One Piece. His exceptional Devil Fruit abilities, formidable physical prowess, vast experience, battle expertise, and crucial role in the Marines all contribute to his status as a fearsome challenger for any pirate, including Luffy.
As the series unfolds, it will be interesting to see how Luffy will adapt and evolve in order to confront this mighty adversary.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.