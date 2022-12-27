One Piece: Complete list of all the Marine ranks

One Piece fans should be familiar with the ranking system in the Marines, one of the most prominent antagonists in the series.

Not every Marine officer has the same level of strength, let alone administrative duties, and One Piece has a specific ranking for each of them. From lowly ensigns to powerful Admirals, there is a clear power discrepancy. Here's a list of the Marine naval rankings in the series.

Here's a complete list of Marine naval rankings in the One Piece series

1) Infantry and Sailor Division

All the Marines have to start from somewhere. The Infantry and Sailor Division refers to non-commissioned officers still working their way up the ladder. Here's a look at their respective titles, from highest to lowest rank:

Warrant Officer

Master Chief Petty Officer

Chief Petty Officer

Petty Officer

Seaman First Class

Seaman Apprentice

Seaman Recruit

Chore Boy

For all intents and purposes, they are simply grunts. These ranks aren't particularly important in the One Piece series. From this point forward, there are eleven ranks past the Infantry and Sailor Division. Characters with these roles are known as Commissioned Marine Officers.

2) Ensigns - Commanders (ranked 11th - 7th)

Most of the following ranks are fairly interchangeable, and there isn't much distinction between them in the One Piece series. Here's a look at the following ranks from the lowest to highest position in the Marines:

Ensigns

Lieutenant Junior Grades

Lieutenants

Lieutenant Commanders

Commanders

Starting with the ensigns, these officers are given permission to wear the "Justice" kanji on the back of their signature coats in the One Piece series. On a related note, Tashigi was a former ensign before her promotion to captain.

3) Captains (ranked 6th)

Captains hold the honorable distinction of establishing Marine branches across various islands around the globe. For instance, the aforementioned Tashigi helps run the G-5 base in the New World. Lower-ranked officers must follow their exact orders without question.

There is a clear difference in strength between this rank and the previous ones in the One Piece series. Many of them can use Devil Fruits at this point, such as Very Good and the Beri Beri no Mi. Captains are often tasked with hunting down pirates by chasing them down with Marine ships.

4) Commodores (ranked 5th)

Commodores are given more administrative duties within the Marines. Several of them are tasked with important managerial work. The most famous example is Brannew of the Marine Headquarters. He is directly responsible for assigning pirate bounties in the One Piece series.

5) Rear Admirals (ranked 4th)

Rear Admirals have the lowest amount of authority within the Admiral ranks. Nonetheless, they have full control over any officers below their rank. Hina is currently the most prominent Rear Admiral in the One Piece series.

6) Vice Admirals (ranked 3rd)

With the obvious exception of the Admirals, Vice Admirals are the most powerful combatants in the Marines. Anybody with this prestigious title should be able to use Haki and Rokushiki. In fact, at least five of them are required for Buster Calls. There are several notable officers with this rank in the One Piece series:

Monkey D. Garp

Tsuru

Smoker

Momonga

Onigumo

Bastille

John Giant

It should be noted that Garp's power level is far beyond what his current position entails. He could have easily been promoted to Admiral rank several times in the One Piece series, but he declined so he wouldn't have to work under the Celestial Dragons. Vice Admirals have more freedom in that regard.

Vice Admirals typically wear suits with their distinctive Marine coats over their shoulders. The same rule applies to Admirals, except their colors must correspond with their given alias.

7) Admirals (ranked 2nd)

There can only be three Admirals at any given point in the One Piece series. Without question, they are the greatest military force in the Marines. Every single one uses extremely powerful Devil Fruits. They can also issue Buster Calls to destroy entire islands whenever they need to.

Here's a look at the currently known Admirals:

Kizaru

Ryokugyu

Fujitora

Aokiji (former, resigned from his position)

Akainu (former, promoted to Fleet Admiral)

Admirals can also be summoned by the Celestial Dragon if they are under attack. This was the case in the Sabaody Archipelago saga when Luffy punched Charlos, which forced Kizaru to show up there personally. Very few characters have the ability to stand up to a single Admiral, let alone all three.

8) Fleet Admiral (ranked 1st)

Fleet Admirals sit at the top of the food chain in the Marines. More often than not, they have been promoted from the Admiral position, which suggests they must be very strong combatants. Fleet Admirals have the legal jurisdiction to order Buster Calls or give permission for others to do so.

Sakazuki is the current Fleet Admiral, having taken over Sengoku's position after the events of the Summit War Saga.

9) Commander-in-Chief

Technically speaking, this is strictly a World Government title in the One Piece series. That said, Fleet Admirals can get promoted to this position if they do a great job. The Commander-in-Chief has complete authority over the entire Marine organization, along with Cipher Pol.

Kong is currently the Commander-in-Chief and resides in Mary Geoise, the capital of the World Government.

