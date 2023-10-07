One Piece theory proves Kizaru was holding back from killing Vegapunk (but can't anymore)

One Piece introduced Kizaru early on, and fans were immediately drawn to his unique mindset and embodiment of Unclear Justice. His character is intriguing because he lacks personal emotions and operates solely based on orders.
Recently, when assigned to Egghead Island to ensure the success of Vegapunk's assassination – a mission that conflicts with his friendship with Vegapunk – Kizaru's inner conflict became apparent, despite his loyalty to the World Government, he hesitated and showed disdain, openly expressing reluctance in blindly following orders.
This hesitation has sparked various fan theories suggesting that Kizaru intentionally held back in his fight against Luffy, potentially aiming to delay his responsibilities and assist Vegapunk somehow. One Piece fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the evolution of Kizaru's character in this captivating saga as they are drawn to the intricate dynamics of duty, friendship, and uncertainty.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga series.
One Piece might soon see Kizaru changing teams
In the recent chapters of One Piece, fans were eagerly awaiting the long-anticipated showdown between Kizaru and Luffy. However, what transpired was not a typical battle but a revealing exploration of Kizaru's internal conflict. This unexpected twist went beyond mere physical combat, shedding light on a deeper struggle influenced by conflicting loyalties tied to his mission.
When Kizaru confronted Dr. Vegapunk, someone he had once considered a friend, his determination faltered. Although he had the opportunity to capture Vegapunk, a moral dilemma paralyzed him. His hesitation, often attributed to his belief in Unclear Justice, became apparent as he struggled between his loyalty to the World Government and his friendship with the scientist.
The inner conflict he experienced prevented him from carrying out his mission decisively, revealing a previously unseen complexity in his character. In his confrontation with Luffy, Kizaru's usually impeccable precision and accuracy noticeably waned. His attacks, known for their pinpoint accuracy, appeared unusually restrained.
This lack of focus suggested a deliberate holding back, amplifying the mystery surrounding his true motives. It became increasingly apparent that his actions were not those of a heartless enforcer but hinted at an internal conflict within him.
A popular One Piece theory has been circulating among the One Piece community regarding a possible face turn for Kizaru. As the story progressed, a pivotal moment came with the introduction of Saint Saturn.
Kizaru's wavering loyalty is set to reach its tipping point when he is forced to choose between carrying out his mission or standing by his friend Vegapunk. The theory emerged that he might defy the World Government, prioritizing his allegiance to Vegapunk over his longstanding commitment.
The transformation of Kizaru's character, from a seemingly emotionless government agent to someone grappling with conflicting loyalties and friendships, brings depth to the ongoing narrative. Fans eagerly anticipate further developments, hoping for a significant turning point in Kizaru's character arc as he navigates the complexities of his allegiances.
Final Thoughts
While characters like Aokiji and Akainu have been extensively explored in One Piece, offering insights into their beliefs and allegiances, Kizaru remains mysterious. His nature is veiled in ambiguity amidst the narratives of other characters. As Aokiji aligns himself with pirates and Akainu demonstrates unwavering loyalty to the Marines, it sets the stage for a possible turning point in Kizaru's storyline.
Since Saint Saturn is directly on Egghead Island in devil fruit form, Kizaru faces a pivotal decision. He must choose between mindlessly following the commands of the World Government or taking a stand against it. The choice before him carries significant weight and consequences.
In this pivotal moment, fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to delve into the intricate layers of Kizaru's character. Long overdue for exploration, his embodiment of Unclear Justice might finally find resolution as he steps out from the shadows of indecision and begins making choices based on his convictions rather than simply following orders.
