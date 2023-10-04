One Piece chapter 1094: Saint Saturn's Devil Fruit revealed as Luffy versus Kizaru reaches an end

One Piece chapter 1094’s full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, bringing with them an exciting early look at the upcoming issue. Per the spoilers, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei makes a major move in this issue. With a major battle brewing on Egghead Island, the long-awaited and highly anticipated Egghead Incident is finally starting to take shape.

One Piece chapter 1094 spoilers reveal most shocking Awakened Devil Fruit form in series yet

Full summary

One Piece chapter 1094 allegedly begins with a focus on the Pacifista, who are shown to be obeying Vegapunk Atlas’ order to attack all the Marines on the island. Jewelry Bonney is also shown to be fighting the Marines, using an attack called NDE (Near Death Experience), which forces opponents to hallucinate their own deaths.

Bonney then faces two Vice Admirals. One is named, and the other isn't. The unnamed one is a man with a long chin and mustache, wielding a long staff with a huge seashell at the tip. The other is an old lady named Bluegrass, who allegedly ate the Nori Nori no Mi, allowing her to ride almost anything and control them without fail.

One Piece chapter 1094 also sees Bluegrass riding one of the Pacifistas when she debuts, meaning Bonney can’t do anything against her for the time being. Thankfully, Sanji jumps down from the VegaTank 8 and saves Bonney just in time.

Suddenly, a pentacle/pentagram appears in the middle of Egghead Island, along with fire and black lightning explosions.

An announcement then comes from the Marines that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is now on the island, with those of or lower than Rear Admiral rank being instructed not to look at him directly. One Marine, unfortunately, makes eye contact with Saturn, causing his head to explode. Excitingly, the leaks claim that readers can see Saturn clearly.

One Piece chapter 1094’s alleged spoilers also claim that the lower part of Saturn’s body is like that of a spider, similar to Black Maria, with this section having a flame-shaped pattern. Saturn’s beard and hair appear as flowing clouds. A black cloud wrap also appears over his neck, similar to that of Kaku and Rob Lucci in their Awakened forms.

Saturn’s face is said to look like his human form but with a wider nose. In addition, he has two large horns but is still seen wearing his hat. Per the spoilers, it appears to be a Hybrid Awakened form, but this isn’t confirmed in the chapter. His Devil Fruit also goes unnamed, but he’s said to look like an Ushi-Oni/Gyuki, a yokai from the folklore of western Japan.

Luffy's old man form as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1094 then shifts its focus to Luffy versus Kizaru, where both are panting. Kizaru says he can’t keep fighting since he has to complete his mission. He quickly flies to where Dr. Vegapunk is immediately thereafter.

Kizaru shoots at the VegaTank 8 but misses. Instead, he hits the cloud road it's on, causing the tank to fall to the ground.

Saturn’s voice is then heard all over Egghead Island, with him commanding the Pacifistas to stop. All the strong characters on the island (such as Luffy, Kizaru, Zoro, Lucci, Sanji, Jinbe, and the Vice Admirals) suddenly stop after feeling an “unusual aura.”

However, Luffy versus Kizaru continues, with the former catching up to the latter. Kizaru points out that Luffy’s form is at its limit.

One Piece chapter 1094 then sees Luffy use a new move called the Gum-Gum White Star Gun, causing his punch to go through Kizaru’s face as it once did Kaido’s. However, this version sees the attack create many star effects.

Kizaru and Luffy both fall to the ground, with the former in his old man form. Interestingly, Saturn looks up at Luffy as he falls, calling him Nika.

The final double page of the chapter sees Saturn facing Bonney, Sanji, Dr. Vegapunk, and Franky. Bonney then remembers words from her past, but readers don’t see who says them. The words sound as though someone is giving Dr. Vegapunk the order to convert Kuma into a Pacifista.

The chapter ends with Bonney jumping and stabbing Saturn’s chest with a sword, causing blood to spill out of it.

