One Piece chapter 1109 raw scans: Luffy's new move on full display as Saturn's powers expanded on

One Piece chapter 1109’s raw scans were released on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, bringing with them an exciting early look at the artwork and events for the upcoming issue. While previously released text-based spoilers already divulged the general plot points of the issue, the raw scans help to both further elaborate on and confirm these alleged events.

Likewise, One Piece chapter 1109’s raw scans feature plenty of highlights, including new attacks from both Monkey D. Luffy and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn during their battle. The issue also gives fans a look around the world as some familiar characters prepare themselves for Dr. Vegapunk’s mysterious message.

One Piece chapter 1109 raw scans reveal the start of an ominous new cover story set in Wano

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1109’s raw scans open up with a look at the island of Onigashima in Wano, which has sunk in the country’s sea to the remains of Ancient Wano. It’s unclear what caused the island to sink based on this individual cover story entry alone, but this will likely be elaborated on in the coming weeks and months as the new cover story progresses.

The issue then begins its story content by bringing fans to the room in the Labo-Phase where Dr. Vegapunk’s message seems to be broadcasting from. Again, what appears to be an electrocardiogram machine is showing that whoever’s vitals it’s reading has flatlined. Likewise, fans are taking this (combined with some dialogue from Saint Saturn) to mean that Dr. Vegapunk truly has died a physical death.

One Piece chapter 1109 then sees the Marines at Egghead Island reacting to Dr. Vegapunk’s message, seemingly unable to turn off the Transponder Snails playing it. Luffy, meanwhile, is still holding Saturn and Admiral Kizaru in his hands as he inquisitively listens to Dr. Vegapunk’s message.

Expand Tweet

Saturn continues to have a crazed look in his eye as he thinks something to himself, while Nami’s group are also shown to be listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s message. The issue then shows some of the Giant Warrior Pirates fighting nameless Marines, while Sanji speaks as he holds the unresponsive Dr. Vegapunk in his arms.

One Piece chapter 1109 then sees Saint Saturn shockingly begin communicating with the other Gorosei members via what appears to be telepathy. The five Gorosei members have a conversation as Dr. Vegapunk’s message plays on, clearly disgruntled over this development. Various islands and familiar faces are then seen all over the world, such as Kyros, Rebecca, and Leo in Dressrosa, Mayor Woop Slap in Foosha village, and Iceberg in Water 7.

Vivi D. Nefertari, Big News Morgans, and Wapol are also shown to be listening in Morgans’ airship, which is likely still in the vicinity of Egghead Island. However, the most significant appearances are those of Monkey D. Dragon, Emporio Ivankov, Sabo, and Koala in the Kamabakka Queendom. Dragon is seen stoically contemplating his last conversation with Vegapunk Shaka, where he predicted his death to be imminently coming.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1109 then sees Luffy grab Saint Saturn and Kizaru and squish them together so they’re as flat as paper. While the two are dazed, he twirls one on each finger before throwing them out into the sea like frisbees. Per text-based spoilers, the move is called “Gomu Gomu no Dawn Cymbol,” with the throwing portion of the technique visually mimicking hi-hat cymbals on a drum set.

Kizaru lands on a Marine ship, and is shown to be panting and resting after the initial damage subsides. Saturn, meanwhile, comes right back like a boomerang, attempting to attack Luffy with his many legs in a manner similar to the Gum-Gum UFO technique. An angry Luffy is able to dodge this, as it’s shown that the Marines responsible for transporting Bonney and co have made it back to the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship.

As the events in the above two paragraphs play out, One Piece chapter 1109 sees Saturn in communication with the Gorosei. He then seemingly summons them to the island, as black lightning and four magic circles with black smoke pouring out of them appear around Saturn. The issue ends with this visual, as well as Luffy and Sanji (who is still in the immediate area) reacting to this shocking development.

Related links

One Piece chapter 1109 official release date and time

One Piece chapter 1109 full summary spoilers

One Piece chapter 1108: Is Dr. Vegapunk dead? Explored

One Piece theory: Gorosei's final role in the series