One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans: Gorosei go into panic mode as Robin is targeted again

One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans finally brought an end to the long wait for a look at the artwork of the upcoming release.

Likewise, fans were especially excited for this latest release given the incredible cliffhanger chapter 1112 ended off on, which saw Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars shocked at something inside of Punk Records.

Excitingly, One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans open up with Mars’ discovery, and also elaborate on the status of Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast in a shocking and unexpected way.

Likewise, the issue ends with a major reveal from Dr. Vegapunk as his message truly begins, which text-based spoilers claim sees him say “this world will sink into the sea.”

One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans see Mars and the other Gorosei enraged and panicked by latest news

One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans begin immediately where the previous issue ended, focusing on Punk Records as Saint Marcus Mars discovers something apparently shocking.

This is revealed to be the giant, severed head and brain of Dr. Vegapunk, which is seemingly still alive despite the doctor’s physical body having fallen in battle.

Mars then goes to crush the Transmission Transponder Snail as focus shifts to Merry, Kaya, and the others in Syrup Village. Marines around the world are also seen, as are people in Baldimore, the Twin Capes, Torino Kingdom, Hachinosu, and what appears to be an unknown island in the Grand Line.

The focus then returns to Egghead Island, where Mars discovers that the Transmission Transponder Snail is actually just a regular one with a fake shell attached.

One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans then see an enraged Mars transform into his Itsumade state, angry at the fact that he will be unable to stop Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast before his message starts.

Additional shots around the world see people seemingly celebrating the start of Dr. Vegapunk’s message, while Mars angrily and anxiously flies around Punk Records.

The other Gorosei are then seemingly informed of this development and conclude that Dr. Vegapunk intends to get revenge for Clover and Ohara, with the former’s execution being seen here.

Sanji is then seen still carrying Dr. Vegapunk’s body, and arriving at Bonney’s group just in time to attack Gorosei member Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro and save them.

However, One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans then see Sanji bitten by Nusjuro’s mouth in his yokai form, prompting Bonney, Oimo, and Kashi to all help out and attack Nusjuro.

It occurs as Dr. Vegapunk’s message continues playing, with Duval, Caesar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge and Big News Morgans are all seen reacting to his message.

As it happens, Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is seen arriving at Nami’s group fully, with Nico Robin terrified due to recognizing his voice from the Oharan genocide. Nami and the others move into action here to defend Robin, with everyone working to hold him back while Nami dives on top of robin.

One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans then see Mars, still in his Itsumade form, returning to confront Vegapunk York, who is seemingly in pain from his words.

The issue then jumps to its final pages, where the Gorosei wait in bated breath to hear Dr. Vegapunk’s next words. As he says this world will sink, a scene of the ocean floor and some mermaids and fish swimming along it is shown to conclude the issue.

