One Piece Chapter 1112 raw scans: Gorosei divide & conquer the Straw Hats as Egghead arc nears its end

One Piece Chapter 1112 raw scans were expected to give fans an inside, closer look at the artwork and events in the upcoming issue in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. While these raw scans aren’t an official release from publisher Shueisha, they have historically proven to be extremely accurate to the eventual official release.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing the One Piece Chapter 1112 raw scans in earnest, which finally reveal the source of Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast by unfortunately seeing the Gorosei reach it. Also unfortunate is that the Gorosei members seem to be dividing and conquering in order to ensure that the Straw Hats aren’t able to escape, with certain groups being set up for major trouble in the coming weeks.

One Piece Chapter 1112 raw scans set up the very end of the Egghead arc as Luffy’s Gear 5 runs out

One Piece Chapter 1112 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover page, which sees Yamato taking something from Kin’emon as he says something to her. Beginning its story content, the issue opens up with Marines discussing the now-defeated Pacifista, who was defeated by Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro.

He then says something to himself before running off, as Oimo and Kashi are seen amidst several panels showing the Buster Call on Egghead Island. Also with them at the Northeast Coast is Bonney’s group, who just defeated two of the three Vice Admirals who were waiting there to ambush them. Focus then shifts to the room where Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast first started, where Vegapunk York has just arrived with Saint Marcus Mars in tow.

One Piece Chapter 1112 raw scans see Mars destroy the computer with a huge beam, but York seemingly tells him that this isn’t the answer. Mars then seemingly prepares to blow up the entire laboratory, but she also stops him here, seemingly explaining something about the aftermath to do so. Mars then seems to hear something coming from Punk Records, flying after it and leaving York behind.

The focus then shifts to Stussy and Kaku, where the two are seemingly discussing Stussy having been left behind. She says something that appears to shock him here, as the focus then shifts once more to Nami’s group at the Labo-Phase clouds. They’re seemingly seen discussing the Thousand Sunny and how they can escape, with Vegapunk Edison then seemingly having an idea as he flies himself through the Frontier Dome and is apparently attacked.

One Piece Chapter 1112 raw scans then shift focus back to Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy, who are being prevented from escaping by Saint Shepherd Ju Peter’s Sandworm form. In response to it sucking up air and stopping them from moving forward, Luffy throws an entire building at him which clogs up his mouth.

However, Luffy’s Gear 5 runs out after, turning him into his “Old Man Luffy” form. Thankfully, Dorry and Brogy give him some food which reverts him to his normal base form. Luffy is then seen using a Gum-Gum Red Roc on Saint Topman Warcury as he chases after them. However, his head is so tough that Luffy ends up hurting his own hand instead.

One Piece Chapter 1112 raw scans then shift back to Nami’s group briefly, where Saint Jaygarcia Saturn had made their way to them, as evidenced by his legs creeping up over the side of the clouds. The perspective then quickly shifts back to the Northeast coast, where one of the giants is cut down by a shadowy Nusjuro as Bonney, Franky, and Atlas prepare to fight their new foe.

The raw scans then do one final perspective shift, where Marcus Mars returns to his human form upon arriving at Punk Records. He then approaches a Transponder Snail which is presumably key to Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast. However, the chapter ends before he can destroy it as he’s seemingly distracted by something else he sees and hears inside Punk Records.

