One Piece may have set up Dr. Vegapunk's survival at chapter 1112's end

Following the end of the series’ recent three-week break, One Piece fans are excitedly discussing the alleged initial spoilers for chapter 1112, which were released earlier today, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Similarly, since these spoilers mark the return of the series after a hiatus, viewers should anticipate seeing some momentous events that set up the ongoing arc's conclusion.

One specifically focused-on point is the apparent confirmation of Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro making his way to Jewelry Bonney and Co. by the issue’s end. While it’s not mentioned in the initial spoilers, many One Piece fans are expecting Roronoao Zoro to square off with Nusjuro throughout the conclusion of the Egghead arc, given this latest development.

However, it's the final moments of One Piece’s latest spoilers that are especially intriguing, showing Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars seemingly shocked by something he sees in Punk Records. While currently available spoilers as of this article’s writing don’t reveal what he saw, one of the most likely answers could set up the survival of Dr. Vegapunk beyond the Egghead arc.

One Piece’s emphasis on Seraphims during Egghead may have foreshadowed Dr. Vegapunk’s survival

Throughout One Piece’s Egghead arc, the existence of the Seraphim and how they’re created have been a heavy point of emphasis for Dr. Vegapunk and other characters. Essentially, the Seraphim are living weapons built as clones of the former Shichibukai, who are then infused with King’s Lunarian Lineage Factor and Green Blood, which can replicate Devil Fruit powers.

In other words, Dr. Vegapunk has used the resources available to him on Egghead Island to create semi-sentient clones that can also be host to original or replicated Devil Fruit powers. Combined with the fact that Vegapunk Shaka predicted his death (and likely the deaths of the other satellites and the doctor himself) at the start of the arc, it’s possible that there could be a Dr. Vegapunk Seraphim on the island.

Also, the most logical place to keep this Seraphim (especially if its purpose is to give Dr. Vegapunk a second chance at “life”) would be Punk Records.

Earlier in One Piece’s Egghead arc, it was emphasized that all of the knowledge that Dr. Vegapunk and his six Satellites possess is logged in Punk Records. By physically storing his own Seraphim there, he could immediately and quickly download himself into a new body upon the death of his original one.

Punk Records is also a logical place to store Seraphim since it’s likely the least visited part of Egghead Island. It would keep his intentions a secret from any prying eyes and also ensure that his Seraphim doubles would be some of the last things targeted in an attack on Egghead Island.

It would also explain Mars’ reaction at the end of the latest alleged spoilers, which emphasize him as noticing and staring at something. More likely than not, he’s processing the fact that Dr. Vegapunk still isn’t dead, meaning that even if they stop his ongoing broadcast, he could simply work to start another in the future.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with currently available spoilers for the manga series not elaborating on what it is that Mars sees at chapter 1112’s end. Later in the week, there will hopefully be more spoilers that will fully reveal what he sees, likely setting an exciting cliffhanger for chapter 1113.

