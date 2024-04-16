One Piece chapter 1112 spoilers: Vegapunk’s message plays on as Gorosei make a shocking discovery

Fans waited for One Piece chapter 1112 spoilers to continue resolving the climax of the Egghead Island arc, bringing with them an exciting return to the series after a tedious three-week break. While these leaks aren’t technically an official information source, they’ve historically proven accurate relative to the Shueisha-certified version of the chapter.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing the alleged One Piece chapter 1112 spoilers in earnest, which see the Gorosei seemingly swing the battle at Egghead Island in their favor. However, the chapter ends with a major cliffhanger which is seemingly disastrous enough to cause one of the Gorosei members to stop in their tracks.

One Piece chapter 1112 spoilers seemingly set up a major reveal on Punk Records

One Piece chapter 1112 spoilers begin with a continuation of the Wano cover story, with this installment seeing Kin’emon making a request to Yamato on the cover. It’s not specified what this request is in spoilers, but it most likely has to do with either Momonosuke or a section of Wano that has become lawless or rebelled against Momonosuke’s rule.

Returning to the Egghead arc, the spoilers begin by claiming that Gorosei member Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro defeats all of the Mark III Pacifistas on the island. Fans had last seen him entering a hybrid Bakotsu state which looked like a centaur, allowing him to go around and attack the Pacifista with freezing cold sword slashes.

One Piece chapter 1112 spoilers then see Vegapunk York, the traitor amongst the Satellites, leating Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars to the monitor room. Mars then destroys the setup, expecting the broadcast to stop.

However, it doesn’t, resulting in Mars hearing something and chasing after it. This is most likely some sort of mechanical or electronic noise which he likely suspects as being responsible for keeping the broadcast going.

Meanwhile, protagonist Monkey D. Luffy has seemingly begun fighting the Gorosei yet again somehow, specifically Saint Shepherd Ju Peter in his Sandworm form. It’s unclear how Luffy began fighting them again despite being last seen running away from them with Dorry and Brogy, but he’s nevertheless said to attack Ju Peter and Saint Topman Warcury here. However, Luffy also gets hurt himself somehow, though it’s not specified how.

One Piece chapter 1112 spoilers then shift focus to Jewelry Bonney’s group, who were last seen preparing to fight some Marine Vice Admirals as they rendezvoused at the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship. However, while she and the others are fighting these Marine forces, Nusjuro then appears, seemingly set to fight them in the subsequent release.

Focus then returns to Marcus Mars, who has made his way to Punk Records via flying in his Itsumade form by the end of the issue. He says something to the effect of Dr. Vegapunk having no luck, but something then catches his eye and he looks up.

However, both spoilers and the chapter seemingly end without revealing what Mars saw in Punk Records. It’s at least confirmed that there’ll be no break next week, and the series is also getting a Jump cover and color spread.

