One Piece chapter 1110: Major spoilers to expect

With the break week for the series finally over and One Piece chapter 1110’s release week at hand, fans are excitedly discussing their theories on what to expect from the coming issue. The arrival of the Gorosei, whom Luffy’s backup will be in the fight against them, and more are all heavily weighing on the minds of readers of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series everywhere.

Thankfully, the start of One Piece chapter 1110’s release week also brings with it the start of the series’ spoiler process for the upcoming installment. Unfortunately, these spoilers aren’t yet available at the time of this article’s writing, and likely won’t be made available until later on in chapter 1110’s release week.

However, there are some key developments within and aspects of One Piece chapter 1110 which fans can count on being present, even without the help of verifiable spoilers. One major point here is the arrival of the other Gorosei members to Egghead Island, as well as the start of Dr. Vegapunk’s message of truth to the world.

One Piece chapter 1110 likely to end with Dr. Vegapunk beginning to share the “truth of this world”

Major spoilers to expect

One Piece chapter 1110 will likely open up with a continued focus on Monkey D. Luffy, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, and what appears to be the imminent arrival of the other Gorosei to Egghead Island. Luffy will likely count the magic circles here and realize he’s about to be vastly outnumbered, prompting the arrival of Dorry and Brogy to his location.

As the trio reunites, focus should shift to elsewhere on the island, showing the other Straw Hat fighters recognizing the situation and that Luffy is likewise in great danger. Jinbe is likely to be the first shown here, noticing this just as he arrives at Roronoa Zoro and Rob Lucci’s location. Fans can expect to see Jinbe volunteer to deal with Lucci while Zoro rushes to Luffy’s side, assuming Zoro himself doesn’t demand this immediately upon Jinbe’s arrival.

In any case, One Piece chapter 1110 should see Zoro begin heading to Luffy, while focus shifts to Sanji who is questioning what to do with regards to Dr. Vegapunk’s physical body. Sanji will likely accept that Dr. Vegapunk has died here, deciding to return his body to the Labo-Phase or the Thousand Sunny before rushing back to also aid Luffy in the coming battle.

This should be capped off by a brief panel showing the Iron Giant, better known as the ancient robot, of Egghead Island beginning to stand and move towards Luffy’s location. This will prompt an immediate shift in focus back to Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy, where they’ll likely see the other Gorosei arrive on Egghead Island.

One Piece chapter 1110 will likely see the Gorosei briefly speak amongst themselves here, with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn updating the others on the current situation and their next moves. Luffy will likely crack some jokes about the Gorosei here, whether they’re in their human forms or their monstrous forms at this point.

This should take up a majority of the issue’s remaining pages, using the final scenes of the chapter to set up a temporary three-versus-five matchup as others head to the battlefield. Fans can expect to see Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy confident in their chances of victory despite the incredibly powerful foes which stand before and outnumber them.

