One Piece chapter 1113: Major spoilers to expect

In One Piece chapter 1113, the Gorosei—who appears to have regained the advantage over the Straw Hats and co. in the ongoing Egghead Incident—will probably go for the killing blows needed to secure victory. Fans are also anxious for the issue’s release, which will come next Monday, April 29, with the series confirming no break week following the previous release.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1113 aren’t available as of this article’s writing and likely won’t be until fairly well into the issue’s actual release week. Moreover, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan mean the series’ spoiler process is liable to go defunct at any given time, including this coming release week.

However, there are a few aspects of One Piece chapter 1113 that fans can likely predict with some degree of certainty given the events seen in the previous release of the series.

One of the most likely is the reveal of what Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars discovered in Punk Records, which seemingly shocked him. However, fans are likely to only get a brief glimpse of this reveal in the coming installment’s final pages.

One Piece chapter 1113 likely to begin Egghead arc’s final fights before revealing Mars’ discovery

One Piece chapter 1113 may begin with Nami's group being cornered by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, a Gorosei member, rather than with a focus on Mars. She and the others will likely begin fighting, given they lack any other options, but should quickly be overwhelmed by Saturn’s enigmatic and seemingly almighty powers.

At the same time, Nusjuro is likely to show similar dominance over Bonney’s group, with she and Franky doing what they can to hold him off. However, with his target probably being Bonney herself, they may be playing into exactly what he wants here. Also, fans can expect to see Nusjuro all but land a killing blow on Bonney quickly after their fight begins.

At this moment, One Piece chapter 1113 should see Zoro and Jinbe appear to fight Nusjuro for Bonney’s group, giving fans the exciting matchup of Zoro versus Nusjuro they’ve been begging for. Simultaneously, it should be revealed that Sanji has arrived at Nami’s group to help them fight off Saint Saturn.

One Piece may have set up Dr. Vegapunk's survival at chapter 1112's end

From here, the focus will likely shift to Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy, with the former using his Observation Haki to get a handle on the situations his various crewmates are currently in. It should prompt him to head to Nami’s group to assist Sanji, confidently leaving Nusjuro to Zoro and Jinbe. Dorry and Brogy will also likely split up here, with one of them going with Luffy while the other heads to their ship.

One Piece chapter 1113 should then show the beginning of Zoro and Jinbe’s fight with Nusjuro, saving a focus on Sanji and Co. for when Luffy and one of Dorry or Brogy have arrived to help. Fans can initially expect to see Jinbe and Zoro overwhelmed, but they will begin regaining the advantage as they become more familiar with Nusjuro’s skills and powers.

From here, Mars will likely begin contacting the other Gorosei, with his conversation with Nusjuro specifically prompting a shift in focus to Mars in Punk Records. The issue should then end with a reveal of what Mars found, which will likely either be Dr. Vegapunk’s massive original brain, which he removed from his skull, or a fully matured clone of Dr. Vegapunk.

