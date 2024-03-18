One Piece Chapter 1111: Major spoilers to expect

Following the incredible and excitingly revelatory events of the prior installment, fans are more eager than ever to learn anything they can on One Piece Chapter 1111. Thankfully, there is no break week for the series prior to the official release of Chapter 1111, meaning fans will likewise see the series’ spoiler process begin anew relatively shortly.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1111 available at the time of this article’s writing, meaning fans still have a bit of a wait before getting a sneak peek at the issue. Thankfully, the series’ spoiler process should see all major details on the chapter shared by the midway point of the issue’s release week.

However, there are a few major developments and events within One Piece Chapter 1111 which fans can count on being present even without the help of verifiable spoilers for the issue. Unsurprisingly, much of these center around protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s ongoing fight with the Gorosei, and exactly how this battle will progress alongside the Egghead arc’s climax.

One Piece Chapter 1111 likely to see Roronoa Zoro join the battle against the Gorosei

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1111 should start off immediately where the previous issue ended, focusing on Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy as they battle against the three Gorosei members before them. Likewise, fans should see Saint Shepherd Ju Peter in his Sand Wyrm form begin healing after having his yokai form decapitated by Dorry and Brogy in the previous issue.

While it’s unlikely to be an instantaneous heal, the opening moments of the issue should make it quite clear that Ju Peter is not down for the count yet. Likewise, fans can expect to see Saint Marcus Mars return in his Itsumade form after reporting that the Labo-Phase is currently impenetrable thanks to the Frontier Dome defense system.

One Piece Chapter 1111 should then shift focus to Zoro, who should be getting briefed on the ongoing situation by Jinbe as they begin leaving Lucci behind. While Jinbe will advocate for their getting ready to escape, Zoro will likely wander off on his own and begin heading to Luffy. Jinbe should eventually at least agree to guide Zoro to Luffy, if not go to the fight with him. However, the former seems more likely given the role Jinbe has played in the arc thus far.

Expand Tweet

Focus will likely then shift to Sanji, or at least see Jinbe reach out to Sanji and update him on their intentions. This will most likely inspire Sanji to also return to Luffy’s side for the battlefield, giving him two allies in the coming chapters. From here, focus should return to Luffy and co, where Ju Peter’s healing process should be expanded on.

One Piece Chapter 1111 will likely see Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy taking on Saint Topman Warcury, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, and Saint Marcus Mars in their respective yokai forms while Ju Peter heals. The group should fight for the majority of the remaining issue, introducing any special abilities or powers the Gorosei members may individually have.

The issue’s final panels should then see Nusjuro return and upset the balance, giving the Gorosei a clear advantage. This will likely be followed by Ju Peter being fully healed, making the situation a three-on-five. The final panels should see the wings of the future Pirate King arrive just in time to right the balance and set up an incredibly exciting five-on-five fight.

