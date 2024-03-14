One Piece chapter 1110: The Gorosei's Yokai forms, explained

In anticipation of the official release on MANGA Plus, which is scheduled for Monday, March 18, 2024, the first spoilers for One Piece chapter 1110 herald remarkable developments in Eiichiro Oda’s manga. As Roronoa Zoro inflicts a crushing defeat on the iconic villain Rob Lucci, the Five Elders arrive in full force on Egghead.

At this point in the series, it’s pretty clear that the Five Elders, known as Gorosei in the original Japanese, are much more than just politicians. The ongoing arc has revealed these Celestial Dragons to be powerful and cold-blooded fighters, strong enough to outclass an individual of Sabo's caliber.

In One Piece chapter 1110, the Five Elders begin their raid on Egghead, showcasing their ominous transformations and abilities. Every Gorosei can turn into a different kind of beast, and while the chapter unveils the name of those creatures, it doesn’t clarify whether or not these powers come from Zoan Devil Fruits, which but raises questions about the true nature of the Elders.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1110.

One Piece chapter 1110 proves that V. Nusjuro and the other Gorosei are true beasts

The World Government’s creepy-looking Warrior Gods

Saint V. Nusjuro's sword as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Initially, only one of the Elders, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, appeared on Egghead. After confronting Luffy, Saturn decided to summon his colleagues to the island. As seen in One Piece chapter 1110’s raw scans, all the Five Elders are now on Egghead, ready to wreak havoc.

The flashback of the Levely already gave a first glimpse of the Gorosei’s ability to transform into appalling creatures, but, at the time, their appearance was only shown through darkened silhouettes. With the latest installment of the One Piece manga, fans can now enjoy a full view of each Elder’s transformation.

The Gorosei are surrounded by clouds of black steam, which are a trademark feature of Awakened Zoan users. Specifically, Kaku and Rob Lucci’s bodies generate black steam, while Gear 5 Luffy produces white steam, suggesting that black steam distinguishes “evil” Awakened Zoan users, while white steam characterizes the “good” ones.

Expand Tweet

While the assumption that the Five Elders ate Mythical Zoan Devil Fruits and eventually evolved their abilities to the level of Awakening seems the safest option, the manga has yet to provide official confirmation.

If anything, the way One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is depicting the Elders raises many doubts. It’s unclear if they can turn into demons by using Devil Fruit powers, or, rather, if they are at all demons to begin with. The only certain thing is that these creepy transformations are based on the Yokai, legendary creatures of Japanese folklore.

Interestingly, One Piece chapter 1110 names the Yokai each Gorosei can transform into, but doesn’t mention the name of a corresponding Devil Fruit. This is quite unusual, and probably a deliberate choice on the author’s part, raising the chances that the Gorosei’s creepy transformations stem from powers even beyond those of Devil Fruits.

Expand Tweet

Saturn was teleported onto Egghead via a special summoning performed through a ritual circle, and the same happened for the other Gorosei, V. Nusjuro, Warcury, Mars, and Jupiter. Such a thing is totally unprecedented for Zoan Devil Fruit users, but it was mentioned that a similar summoning can be performed to evoke demons.

On that note, the Five Elders might very well be demons who reside in human bodies. This would explain why they are allegedly immortal, or, at least, don’t age like normal humans. It also explains why, after seeing their transformations, Sabo described them as “devilish”. If this theory were true, they wouldn’t turn into demons, but, rather, reveal their true forms.

Every Gorosei and his corresponding Yokai, as revealed in One Piece chapter 1110

Saint Saturn as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Since his arrival in Egghead, the Warrior God of Science and Defense Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has already demonstrated the ability to turn himself into a dreadful creature with horns on his head and spider legs in place of his lower limbs.

Saturn can freely manipulate his sharp-pointed legs, extending them as if they were tentacles, or using them to pierce his opponents. Furthermore, he can release corrosive venom to burn anything around him.

Projecting his aura from his eyes, Saturn can generate some kind of invisible blow that is powerful enough to injure and physically subdue Sanji and Jewelry Bonney. When Saturn used this technique on Luffy, he was able to injure the latter, but couldn’t subdue him.

The latest installment of the series confirmed that Saturn’s Yokai is the Gyuki, also known as Ushi-oni. According to Japanese folklore, the Gyuki is a mountain-dwelling beast that kills travelers with a single glance.

Saint Mars as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Saint Marcus Mars, the Warrior God of Environment, can transform into a gigantic bird-like creature, which, in One Piece chapter 1110, was revealed to be the Itsumade. An eerie bird with a snake-like body, a huge curved beak, saw-like teeth, and extremely large wings, this Yokai is a vengeful spirit that typically screams “Itsumade”, which, in Japanese, means “Until when”.

In chapter 1110, Mars flew high in the air to attack the Frontier Dome barrier that protects Egghead’s Labophase. The chapter also revealed that Saint Shepherd Ju Peter, the Warrior God of Agriculture, could turn himself into a Sandworm, an enormous worm-like monster with a large mouth.

Saint Ju Peter as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It must be noted that, unlike the fiendish creatures related to the other Elders, the Sandworm is not a Yokai of Japanese culture. In fact, it’s the only beast among the five whose name is not written in kanji, but in katakana. Most probably, the Sandworm is based on the homonymous fictional creature featured in Frank Herbert’s Dune novels.

As Luffy was busy fighting Saturn, Ju Peter plunged into the ground and reappeared underneath the former, swallowing him. Luckily, Luffy was saved by Dorry and Brogy, who sliced Ju Peter’s head off with a powerful combined attack. Theoretically, this should imply that Ju Peter died, but this seems hardly possible.

The Five Elders are implied to be endgame villains. Hence, there’s no way that any of them would get killed so quickly and in such an embarrassing manner. In all likelihood, Ju Peter will survive and regenerate using the same demonic powers that enabled Saturn to survive his injuries from Kuma, Franky, and Luffy’s attacks.

Saint Warcury as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Warrior God of Justice, Saint Topman Warcury, can turn himself into the Houki, a Yokai that resembles a giant boar with four massive tusks. Finally, One Piece chapter 1110 disclosed the Yokai related to Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, the Warrior God of Finance.

Nusjuro can transform into the Bakotsu, which, according to Japanese legends, is a skeletal horse that seeks revenge after being burned to death. Upon entering what seemed to be a Hybrid Form, combining his human upper body with the lower half of a horse, Nusjuro demonstrated his exceptional combat prowess.

Moving at high speed on his horse-like legs, he attacked every Mark III Pacifista in the surroundings. Within a few seconds, he defeated several of the cyborgs, cutting them down with his sword. Nusjuro’s slashes left their targets frozen, much like Brook’s techniques with the Revive-Revive Fruit.

What’s even more interesting, the blade of Nusjuro’s sword was shown to be blackened. At the moment, it remains unconfirmed whether Nusjuro used Armament Haki Hardening on his weapon, or if he was wielding a full-fledged Black Blade.

Saint V. Nusjuro as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Among all One Piece characters, only “Hawk Eyes” Dracule Mihawk, the World’s Strongest Swordsman, and the legendary samurai “Sword God” Shimotsuki Ryuma were able to evolve their weapons into permanent Black Blades.

It is worth mentioning that Nusjuro’s sword was already shown unsheathed, and its blade wasn’t black. Thus, unless he forged it into a Black Blade only very recently, there are two equally plausible options. Either Nusjuro was simply using Armament Haki, or the author Eiichiro Oda made a major retcon.

Granted, Nasjuro seems to be portrayed as one of the strongest, if not the strongest, among the Five Elders. Taking this into account, there would be nothing absurd if he were a Black Blade user, especially as his sword is implied to be the Shodai Kitetsu, one of the Twelve Supreme Grade Blades. Looking forward to the manga to clarify this issue, Nusjuro and the other Gorosei have only just begun their raid on Egghead.

Related Links

One Piece chapter 1110 initial spoilers

One Piece chapter 1110 full spoilers

One Piece chapter 1110 release date and time

One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans

Zoro's new technique in One Piece chapter 1110