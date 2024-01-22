Every Vegapunk technology seen in One Piece episode 1091, explained

True to its title, Brimming with the Future! An Adventure on the Island of Science, episode 1091 of the One Piece anime, immerses the viewers in a fascinating journey through Egghead's space-age environment. As the place that houses Dr Vegapunk's laboratory, Egghead is a high-tech wonderland known as "Future Island."

Roronoa Zoro leads the Straw Hats to interact with Vegapunk Lilith and Vegapunk Shaka. Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper, and Jewelry Bonney visit the "Fabiriophase," a futuristic city serving as Egghead's factory level. The Fabiriophase is filled with ingenious creations of Vegapunk, creating a surreal and unique atmosphere.

Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe, and Bonney enjoy trying out various advanced technologies in the city, resembling an amusement park. It's a surreal, One Piece-style unique moment that the episode's spot-on direction and animation managed to deliver brilliantly.

Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe, and Bonney travel into the future in One Piece episode 1091

Holograms

Luffy and the others see the holograms in One Piece episode 1091 (Image via Toei Animation)

As soon as they entered the Fabiriophase, Luffy and the others came across a sort of leisure park in which they immediately noticed a giant robot and a huge alien. Thoughtless and curious as usual, Luffy launched himself towards one of the monsters, who allegedly ate him.

However, it's revealed that, in truth, Luffy somehow passed through the creature as if it were translucent. Confused, Luffy, together with Bonney and Chopper, turned his attention to a giant pile of sweets. As they tried to eat the desserts, they once again went through them unsuccessfully.

Luffy, Bonney, and Chopper fail to eat the hologram food (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy's reaction to the event was just so funny, as, aghast with confusion, he started doubting if he hadn't suddenly died and was then experiencing the afterlife. Bonney, who revealed that she had already been to Egghead before, realized that both the monsters and the sweets are holograms.

Normally, holograms are static tridimensional light projections that simulate objects, people, and anything else, but, in Egghead's case, they can somehow interact with their surroundings. Still, it's apparently impossible for people to physically touch them.

Automatic Cooking Machine

The Automatic Cooking Machine as seen in One Piece episode 1091 (Image via Toei Animation)

As Luffy and the others continued their exploration, Chopper noticed a huge machine with food signs on it, which Bonney labeled as another hologram. Shortly after, an extremely large, almost gigantic girl appeared before them.

Luffy jokingly punched her, thinking she was just another hologram, only for the huge girl to strike him with a powerful punch in return. The blow didn't inflict Luffy any real damage, but it still sent him crash into the machine. Following this, the appliance started creating foods of all sorts.

Bonney enjoying the food in One Piece episode 1091 (Image via Toei Animation)

Realizing that the food was real this time, Luffy, Bonney, Chopper, and even the serious and collected Jinbe started feasting. The large girl explained to them that the appliance was called an "Automatic Cooking Machine" and that it was an invention of hers.

As long as primary ingredients are available, the machine can automatically prepare up to five hundred different foods, delivering them to the consumer in less than a minute. To request the machine to generate the desidered meal, it is enough to press on one of its interactive buttons.

Light-Pressure Gloves

Atlas using the Light-Pressure Gloves in One Piece episode 1091 (Image via Toei Animation)

As Luffy and the others were eating cheerfully, the enormous girl told them that she was happy that they liked the machine she had created. However, she added that it couldn't be exported or mass-produced. The machine would, in fact, only work if built according to certain specific instructions.

Suddenly enraged at the thought that she couldn't fully realize her inventions due to the lack of money and resources, the girl took out her frustration by punching one of the hologram monsters. To everyone's surprise, she didn't pass through the hologram but actually injured it.

Atlas interacting with one of the holograms in One Piece episode 1091 (Image via Toei Animation)

Asked by Jinbe about her identity, the girl introduced herself as Dr Vegapunk, Punk-05, Atlas. She also explained that she could punch the hologram as if it were tangible because of the special Light-Pressure Gloves she was wielding.

Those high-tech gauntlets, which she developed, allow Atlas to physically touch even light particles, treating the intangible holograms like solid matter. Seeing the girl calling herself Vegapunk, Bonney was stunned and claimed that she was definitely lying.

The reasons for Bonney's shock are not revealed in episode 1091, indicating potential developments in future episodes.

Keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.