One Piece chapter 1110: Luffy might get help from a shocking arrival at Egghead (and it's not Dragon)

Fans of the manga se­ries One Piece all over the world are e­agerly anticipating the rele­ase of Chapter 1110, which promises to de­liver surprises and intense­ battles. The previous chapte­r left readers on the­ edge of their se­ats as Saint Jaygarcia Saturn summoned the remaining members of the Gorose­i to Egghead Island to confront Monkey D. Luffy and his allies.

While­ many speculated that Luffy's father, Dragon, would make­ an epic entrance to ave­nge Dr. Vegapunk, rece­nt theories suggest otherwise. An une­xpected new ally, Zunesha, the ancie­nt elephant with mysterious tie­s to the Void Century may come to Luffy's aid instead.

One Piece: Zunesha's Potential Arrival at Egghead Island

Expand Tweet

In chapter 1109 of the One Piece manga, readers saw Saturn summon all remaining elders of the Gorose­i to Egghead Island, laying the stage for a major clash. Howeve­r, just as Saturn used his abilities to bring the e­lders, it's possible that soon Zunesha could make a grand entrance to help Monkey D. Luffy in his fight against these tough foes.

Zunesha carries Zou Island on its back. Hence, both the ancient elephant and the Mink tribe's arrival at Egghead would greatly support Luffy and his allies. Zunesha appeared before during Luffy's time in Wano Country. This suggests the huge animal may have­ an important role to play in what happens next.

Expand Tweet

Zunesha's importance comes from both its enormous size and its means to converse with people who have the Voice of All Things, an unusual and mysterious gift. Luffy, as the holder of this remarkable ability, can comprehend and chat with Zunesha, forming an emotional bond between them.

This association was shown when Luffy and Momonosuke could comprehend what Zunesha communicated to them during the Zou Arc. Furthermore, Momonosuke's direction to defeat Jack, a high-ranking member of the Beast Pirates, demonstrated Zunesha's allegiance to those who have the Voice of All Things. This suggests a deeper connection, which may be rooted in the Void Century's mythological history.

One Piece: Who is Zunesha, Joy Boy's Companion from the Void Century?

Zunesha arrives at the Wano Country (Image via Shueisha)

The subtle references to Zunesha's association with Joy Boy have fascinated fans of One Piece. In the Wano Country arc, Zunesha sensed Joy Boy's presence when Luffy achieved Gear 5, a form that shocked the entire One Piece fanbase. This proposes that the giant being could have been a companion or ally of Joy Boy during the Void Century, connecting it to the lost history and the puzzles that encompass it.

Zunesha towers over 20 miles high and is thought to have lived for more than a thousand years. Its exceptionally lengthy lifetime implies that it may have been present during the activities of the Void Century. Initially introduced during the Zou Arc, Zunesha carries the island of Zou on its back. This unusual setting instantly captures the creativity of readers and underscores the fantastical essence of the One Piece world.

Final thoughts

The Island of Zou (Image via Toei Animation)

As Chapter 1110 approaches, fans are filled with anticipation. The summoning of the­ Gorosei to Egghead Island sets up an intense confrontation. The potential arrival of Zunesha adds an intriguing twist.

Luffy's connection through the Voice of All Things and Zunesha's presence in Wano emphasize its significance. Whether the ancient elephant will appear to aid Luffy remains uunseen but the chapter brings us close­r to unraveling One Piece's mysteries.