One Piece chapter 1110: Luffy might get help from a shocking arrival at Egghead (and it's not Dragon)

Fans of the manga series One Piece all over the world are eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 1110, which promises to deliver surprises and intense battles. The previous chapter left readers on the edge of their seats as Saint Jaygarcia Saturn summoned the remaining members of the Gorosei to Egghead Island to confront Monkey D. Luffy and his allies.
While many speculated that Luffy's father, Dragon, would make an epic entrance to avenge Dr. Vegapunk, recent theories suggest otherwise. An unexpected new ally, Zunesha, the ancient elephant with mysterious ties to the Void Century may come to Luffy's aid instead.
One Piece: Zunesha's Potential Arrival at Egghead Island
In chapter 1109 of the One Piece manga, readers saw Saturn summon all remaining elders of the Gorosei to Egghead Island, laying the stage for a major clash. However, just as Saturn used his abilities to bring the elders, it's possible that soon Zunesha could make a grand entrance to help Monkey D. Luffy in his fight against these tough foes.
Zunesha carries Zou Island on its back. Hence, both the ancient elephant and the Mink tribe's arrival at Egghead would greatly support Luffy and his allies. Zunesha appeared before during Luffy's time in Wano Country. This suggests the huge animal may have an important role to play in what happens next.
Zunesha's importance comes from both its enormous size and its means to converse with people who have the Voice of All Things, an unusual and mysterious gift. Luffy, as the holder of this remarkable ability, can comprehend and chat with Zunesha, forming an emotional bond between them.
This association was shown when Luffy and Momonosuke could comprehend what Zunesha communicated to them during the Zou Arc. Furthermore, Momonosuke's direction to defeat Jack, a high-ranking member of the Beast Pirates, demonstrated Zunesha's allegiance to those who have the Voice of All Things. This suggests a deeper connection, which may be rooted in the Void Century's mythological history.
One Piece: Who is Zunesha, Joy Boy's Companion from the Void Century?
The subtle references to Zunesha's association with Joy Boy have fascinated fans of One Piece. In the Wano Country arc, Zunesha sensed Joy Boy's presence when Luffy achieved Gear 5, a form that shocked the entire One Piece fanbase. This proposes that the giant being could have been a companion or ally of Joy Boy during the Void Century, connecting it to the lost history and the puzzles that encompass it.
Zunesha towers over 20 miles high and is thought to have lived for more than a thousand years. Its exceptionally lengthy lifetime implies that it may have been present during the activities of the Void Century. Initially introduced during the Zou Arc, Zunesha carries the island of Zou on its back. This unusual setting instantly captures the creativity of readers and underscores the fantastical essence of the One Piece world.
Final thoughts
As Chapter 1110 approaches, fans are filled with anticipation. The summoning of the Gorosei to Egghead Island sets up an intense confrontation. The potential arrival of Zunesha adds an intriguing twist.
Luffy's connection through the Voice of All Things and Zunesha's presence in Wano emphasize its significance. Whether the ancient elephant will appear to aid Luffy remains uunseen but the chapter brings us closer to unraveling One Piece's mysteries.