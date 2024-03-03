One Piece chapter 1110: Why Dragon won't show up at Egghead to avenge Dr. Vegapunk, explained

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and might contain the author's opinions.

One Piece chapter 1110 is set to release on March 18, 2024, and the previous chapter could have indicated Vegapunk's death, as discussed between the Five Elders on the Mariejois. As the 'truth of the world' was about to be revealed in front of the Grand Line, the attention was also brought towards the Revolutionary Army.

Dragon was seen thinking back to when Shaka had given his speculations about his death to the former. As the chapter ended on a very intimidating cliffhanger which indicated the arrival of all Five Elders on Egghead Island, will Dragon jump the gun and arrive on Egghead Island to avenge his friend in One Piece chapter 1110?

Monkey D. Dragon and Vegapunk have been friends for a long time, and avenging his friend could be the move that Dragon might pull off. But as this is the final saga of One Piece, things couldn't be solved as quickly as fans think.

One Piece chapter 1110: Dragon's arrival on Egghead Island after Vegapunk's death

Monkey D. Dragon is the father of Monkey D. Luffy and the founder of the Freedom Fighters, later titled the Revolutionary Army. Dragon's powers and any information regarding his character have been a mystery since One Piece began.

Despite being the son of one of the most famous marine officers, Garp, Dragon has never been on the side of the world government. This anger could be because of the broken system, which only gives the Celestial Dragons everything and the ordinary people suffering to make them happy.

Dragon and Vegapunk crossed paths for the first time after the Ohara incident as they both agreed on the corrupt world leaders and decided to dedicate their lives to helping others. Dragon invited Vegapunk to join his small group of Freedom Fighters.

The Freedom Fighters had just started but didn't have the funds to support Vegapunk's research, so the latter rejected the introduction. But they remained in contact with Vegapunk through his satellites.

In One Piece chapter 1108, as Vegapunk and Sanji are about to escape from Saturn, Kizaru interrupts their escape. He stabbed Vegapunk with his lightsaber, but Luffy came to the rescue immediately.

In One Piece chapter 1109, a closeup of Vegapunk showed him motionless on Sanji. In the Mariejois, Saturn tells the other Gorosei that Kizaru's lightsaber killed Vegapunk, and the video of the world's truth is prerecorded. However, Vegapunk still hasn't been confirmed dead.

As the world sets up its screen to hear Vegapunk's message, the Revolutionary Army is also ready to see what their comrade says. But Dragon is seen sitting with a very frustrated face as if he rethinks of the time when Shaka told him he would be dead soon.

In One Piece chapter 1110, fans are expecting Dragon to rush towards Egghead to take revenge for this dead friend. This could ruin the plot progression of the final saga in many ways.

At the climax of chapter 1109, Saturn could have summoned all the Gorosei to Egghead Island to stop the streaming Vegapunk had done before he died. This could be Dragon's chance to raid Mariejois in One Piece chapter 1110, as the Five Elders no longer guard this place.

On the other hand, Dragon's arrival on Egghead in One Piece chapter 1110 wouldn't make any sense. As things stand, Egghead Island is rushed with Seraphims, Pacifistas, Straw Hat Pirates, Marines, and the most recently introduced, the Great Giant Pirates. So, the Dragon's appearance might not be needed on this island as his next destination could be the Holy Land of Maryjois.

