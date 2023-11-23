Is Monkey D. Dragon on the side of good or evil in One Piece? Explored

The manga and anime series One Piece, crafted by Eiichiro Oda, has captivated audiences with its assortment of characters who possess complex personalities and moral alignments that are not always clear-cut. Among these characters, one figure in particular, Monkey D. Dragon, has always fascinated fans.

As the leader of the Revolutionary Army and the father of the story's main protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, Dragon's enigmatic actions and mysterious aura have ignited passionate discussions among fans. It has given rise to a question regarding whether Monkey D. Dragon stands on the side of righteousness or malevolence.

One Piece: The Enigma of Monkey D. Dragon

Expand Tweet

Some fans have debated whether Monkey D. Dragon could potentially be portrayed as a villain in the story. They highlight his position as the leader of the Revolutionary Army, an organization committed to overthrowing the World Government.

The Revolutionary Army's activities, such as inciting rebellions and causing chaos, might be seen as disruptive and possibly detrimental to civilians. Moreover, the mysterious background of Monkey D. Dragon and his reluctance to disclose his intentions further contribute to conjectures about his potential villainous nature.

The leader of the revolutionary army in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One theory within the One Piece community suggests that Monkey D. Dragon's ultimate objective may involve establishing a world order where he wields absolute power. This theory argues that his actions align with those typically associated with those of an antagonist who seeks to disrupt the system for personal gain.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that these remain theories and speculations since the actual motives and goals of Monkey D. Dragon have not yet been fully unveiled in the series.

One Piece: Evidence supporting Monkey D. Dragon's alignment with Good

Expand Tweet

However, there are fans who hold the belief that Monkey D. Dragon ultimately aligns with the forces of good. They perceive him as a symbol of resistance against the tyrannical World Government, which has been consistently depicted engaging in unethical activities throughout the series. Guided by Monkey D.

Dragon's leadership, the Revolutionary Army tirelessly fought for freedom, equality, and the liberation of oppressed nations. Their endeavors can be interpreted as a mission to enact meaningful transformations for a better world.

Monkey D. Dragon is portrayed as a figure of revolution who opposes tyranny and injustice. His deeds, like saving lives during the burning of Gray Terminal, and his relentless pursuit to uncover the truth about the World Government's cruel acts imply that Monkey D. Dragon is motivated by a longing to build a more equitable world for everyone rather than pursuing personal gain or power.

Final thoughts

Monkey D. Dragon's first appearance (Image via Toei Animation)

In summary, the question of whether Monkey D. Dragon is a hero or a villain in the world of One Piece remains a topic of discussion among fans. While some theories suggest that he may be driven by gains and is on the side of evil, most evidence points towards his alignment with the forces of good.

By leading the Revolutionary Army and opposing the World Government, Monkey D. Dragon embodies principles such as freedom, equality, and justice.

It's important to note that we have yet to uncover Monkey D. Dragon's true nature in the series, leaving room for further exploration and surprises. Ultimately, while he is considered an enemy of the state due to existing laws, his actions can be interpreted as having an impact from a moral standpoint.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.