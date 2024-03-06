One Piece: Every Gear 5 attack that Luffy used up to chapter 1110

Throughout the One Piece series, Monkey D. Luffy has evolved his combat skills in the most unexpected ways, combining his Devil Fruit powers with the most advanced forms of Haki. During the Wano Arc, Luffy awakened the true nature of his Devil Fruit, the Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika, and thus obtained a special form called "Gear 5".

As the user of this uniquely peculiar Mythical Zoan Fruit, Luffy can transform himself into an incarnation of Nika, the fabled “Sun God” who, according to the legends, would fight to free the oppressed, bringing laughter to their faces. According to Luffy himself, the Gear 5 transformation is the peak of his abilities.

The Gear 5 not only boosts Luffy far beyond his previous Gear forms, but also allows him to alter his body, the environment around him, and even his opponents, through unreal, cartoonish powers. Essentially, when in Gear 5, Luffy can fight as his imagination dictates. Follow this thread to learn all the different techniques that Luffy used in the three fights in which he employed Gear 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoiler from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1110.

All the Gear 5 techniques that Luffy used in One Piece, listed in chronological order

1) Luffy's attacks against Kaido

During the Onigashima Raid, Luffy pushed himself beyond his limits, as he awakened the Gear 5 transformation, and evolved his ability to use Conqueror’s Haki at the highest level. The young pirate and the Yonko matched blow for blow, until their final clash.

Despite the importance of the moment, Luffy couldn’t help but give vent to his flair. Epitomizing the eccentricity of Gear 5, he performed strange moves that Kaido could barely keep up with. He entered Kaido’s body and, once inside it, inflated his own physique with the Gum-Gum Balloon. As a result, Kaido was injured from within.

Luffy then enlarged himself to the size of a Giant and tried to step on Kaido. However, the Yonko promptly counterattacked, using his dragon teeth to bite Luffy. The best was yet to come, as the enlarged Luffy grabbed Kaido, who was in his Azure Dragon form, and used his body as a skipping rope with a surreal technique named Gum-Gum Jump Rope.

Subsequently, Luffy performed an attack called Gum-Gum Lightning, an incredible move that showed the peak of his ability to rubberize the surroundings. With this technique, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates gave a lightning bolt the properties of rubber, then grabbed it as if it were a solid object, and threw it at Kaido.

Combining the Gear 5’s unreal powers with the advanced versions of Armament and Conqueror's Haki, Luffy eventually overcame Kaido, freeing Wano from the latter’s tyranny. Kaido’s final move consisted of a gigantic Conqueror’s Haki-enhanced fire dragon, so large that it completely overlooked the size of his own Azure Dragon transformation.

In response, Luffy inflated his fist, rendering it as big as Onigashima, and empowered it with his Haki. By infusing his punch with the highest form of Advanced Armament Haki, Luffy was able to inflict substantial damage even without making direct contact with Kaido’s fiery strike.

In a dramatic showdown, Luffy’s Gum-Gum Bajrang Gun overpowered Kaido’s Rising Dragon: Flame Bagua. As a result, Kaido crashed deep into the ground, plummeting into a magma chamber. Given its insane potency and range, it’s safe to say that Bajrang Gun is the strongest technique that Luffy has ever used so far.

2) Luffy's attacks against Lucci

In Egghead, Luffy engaged in a rematch with his past enemy, Rob Lucci. Luffy promptly entered his Gear 5 form, but Lucci answered with his Awakened Zoan transformation. The two were also equally matched in Armament Haki, as they both sent each other flying away in the same manner.

Punching his fist into the floor, Luffy caused a nearby section of the floor itself to become a tendril that struck Lucci from the side. This technique, the Gum-Gum Mole Pistol, was the Gear 5 version of Luffy’s signature Gum-Gum Pistol move.

Luffy also hit Lucci with the Gum-Gum Dawn Whip. To perform this attack, Luffy stretched his leg while simultaneously hardening it, only to swing it into the enemy’s face. Meanwhile, he rapidly untwisted the body to add more energy to the blow.

Lucci endured these two attacks but was knocked out, even if just temporarily, by a third Gear 5 move, the Gum-Gum Dawn Rocket. With this technique, the Gear 5 version of the iconic Gum-Gum Rocket, Luffy launched himself at Lucci to strike him with a direct blow, after bending the environment to gain more springiness.

3) Luffy's attacks against Kizaru and Saturn

During the fight with Kizaru, Luffy performed the Gum-Gum Dawn Stamp to destroy the Admiral’s light clones by striking them with his hardened and, concurrently, stretched leg. Subsequently, he used the Gum-Gum Star Gun, a particularly powerful attack in which he enlarged his arm while empowering it with Armament and Conqueror’s Haki.

Upon spinning around to gain more force, Luffy stretched his arm to strike Kizaru’s head with a Haki-amped hook. The impact sent Kizaru flying and allegedly hurt him enough to the point where he needed to rest. However, the Admiral was relatively fine soon after, while Luffy was unable to resume fighting until he recovered his stamina by eating.

After recovering, Luffy attacked Saint Saturn to protect Jewelry Bonney. At the very sight of Luffy’s Gear 5 form, Bonney burst into tears, as she realized that she was in the presence of the “Nika” that Kuma had told her about.

Luffy jokingly mocked Bonney for the feeble punch with which she had tried to strike Saturn previously. Hence, she asked the former to show her how to throw a real punch. Saturn hit Luffy first, striking him with the same technique he had used to subdue Bonney, Sanji, and the others, but the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates endured it.

Luffy then enlarged his hands with the Gear 5’s inflation powers, hardened them with Armament Haki, and unleashed a barrage of punches at Saturn. This new formidable move, called Gum-Gum Dawn Gatling, packed enough power to blow Saturn away, sending him to crash into some distant buildings.

The Gum-Gum Dawn Gatling inflicted considerable damage on Saturn, breaking his bones and making him bleed. However, it wasn’t enough to take him down, as the Elder used his mysterious regenerative abilities to heal himself completely.

With Sanji unable to protect Vegapunk from Kizaru, Luffy then used his Gear 5 powers to perform an insane feat. After enlarging his body with the Gum-Gum Giant technique, he blocked both Kizaru and Saint Saturn, catching the Admiral with his right arm and blocking the Five Elders member with his left one.

In One Piece chapter 1109, Kizaru used his Glint-Glint Fruit to fire laser beams at Luffy. However, the young pirate dodged and retaliated with an attack. Luffy stretched his arms on either side, only to quickly bring them together to violently slap Kizaru and Saturn.

This technique, called Gum-Gum Booming Dawn Cymbal, flattened Kizaru and Saturn’s bodies into sheets of thin paper, which Luffy then waved around as if they were two pizzas. Seeing that the two formidable enemies were still relatively unharmed, Luffy hurled them into the sea surrounding Egghead.

Kizaru was sent crashing into a Marine battleship. He was shown lying down but didn’t seem particularly injured. Saturn, instead, flew back at Luffy and attacked him with his spider-like legs. The battle is set to continue in the forthcoming chapters of One Piece, as, until now, Luffy hasn’t been able to inflict any substantial damage on his opponents.

After performing the Dawn Cymbal, Luffy even questioned what it take to keep them down. With this in mind, his next move might be a new Gear 5 technique amped with Advanced Conqueror’s Haki to generate the power needed to subdue Saturn and Kizaru once and for all.

